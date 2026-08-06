تحت رعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود -حفظه الله- تنطلق (اليوم الخميس) في مكة المكرمة أعمال الدورة السادسة والأربعين لمسابقة الملك عبدالعزيز الدولية لحفظ القرآن الكريم وتلاوته وتفسيره، التي تنظمها وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد خلال الفترة من 23 صفر إلى 6 ربيع الأول 1448هـ، بمشاركة قياسية بلغت 334 متسابقًا ومتسابقة يمثلون 133 دولة، في أكبر حضور تشهده المسابقة منذ تأسيسها قبل نحو أربعة عقود.
وتأتي هذه الدورة استمرارًا لرسالة المملكة في خدمة القرآن الكريم وتشجيع الناشئة على حفظه وتدبره، وإذكاء روح المنافسة الشريفة بين أبناء وبنات المسلمين، وترسيخ ارتباطهم بكتاب الله، إلى جانب إبراز الدور الريادي للمملكة في تعليم القرآن ورعاية حفظته حول العالم.
وتشهد المسابقة هذا العام نقلة نوعية بإقامة منافسات مستقلة للإناث للمرة الأولى، حيث تُقام التصفيات النهائية والحفل الختامي للبنين في رحاب المسجد الحرام، فيما تُقام منافسات الإناث وحفلها الختامي في فندق هيلتون المؤتمرات بمكة المكرمة، في خطوة تعكس التطور التنظيمي واتساع المشاركة الدولية واهتمام المملكة بالمرأة بوصفها شريكًا أساسيًا في خدمة القرآن الكريم.
وتتضمن المسابقة خمسة فروع تشمل: حفظ القرآن الكريم كاملًا بالقراءات السبع المتواترة، حفظه كاملًا مع تفسير مفرداته، حفظه كاملًا، حفظ خمسة عشر جزءًا، وحفظ خمسة أجزاء متتالية، فيما تبلغ القيمة الإجمالية لجوائزها 10,260,000 ريال، وهي الأعلى منذ انطلاق المسابقة.
وقد استكملت الوزارة جميع الترتيبات التنظيمية والفنية واللوجستية لاستقبال الوفود، وتهيئة مقار إقامة المشاركين بالقرب من المسجد الحرام، إضافة إلى تجهيز مواقع المنافسات واعتماد برامج ثقافية وزيارات للمعالم التاريخية في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة؛ بهدف إثراء تجربة المشاركين وإبراز جهود المملكة في خدمة الحرمين الشريفين، وتقديم نسخة متميزة تعكس المكانة العالمية للمسابقة وريادة المملكة في خدمة القرآن الكريم والعناية بأهله.
Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - may God protect him - the 46th session of the King Abdulaziz International Competition for Memorizing, Reciting, and Interpreting the Holy Quran will kick off (today, Thursday) in Mecca, organized by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance from the 23rd of Safar to the 6th of Rabi' al-Awwal 1448 AH, with a record participation of 334 male and female contestants representing 133 countries, marking the largest attendance the competition has seen since its establishment nearly four decades ago.
This session continues the Kingdom's mission in serving the Holy Quran and encouraging the youth to memorize and contemplate it, fostering a spirit of healthy competition among Muslim boys and girls, and reinforcing their connection to the Book of God, alongside highlighting the Kingdom's pioneering role in teaching the Quran and nurturing its memorizers around the world.
This year, the competition witnesses a qualitative leap with the establishment of independent competitions for females for the first time, where the final qualifiers and closing ceremony for boys will take place in the Grand Mosque, while the female competitions and their closing ceremony will be held at the Hilton Conference Hotel in Mecca, reflecting the organizational development, the expansion of international participation, and the Kingdom's interest in women as a key partner in serving the Holy Quran.
The competition includes five branches: memorizing the entire Quran with the seven canonical readings, memorizing the entire Quran with the interpretation of its vocabulary, memorizing the entire Quran, memorizing fifteen parts, and memorizing five consecutive parts, with a total prize value of 10,260,000 Riyals, which is the highest since the competition began.
The ministry has completed all organizational, technical, and logistical arrangements to welcome the delegations and prepare accommodation for the participants near the Grand Mosque, in addition to preparing competition venues and approving cultural programs and visits to historical landmarks in Mecca and Medina; aiming to enrich the participants' experience and highlight the Kingdom's efforts in serving the Two Holy Mosques, and providing a distinguished edition that reflects the global status of the competition and the Kingdom's leadership in serving the Holy Quran and caring for its people.