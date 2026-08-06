Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - may God protect him - the 46th session of the King Abdulaziz International Competition for Memorizing, Reciting, and Interpreting the Holy Quran will kick off (today, Thursday) in Mecca, organized by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance from the 23rd of Safar to the 6th of Rabi' al-Awwal 1448 AH, with a record participation of 334 male and female contestants representing 133 countries, marking the largest attendance the competition has seen since its establishment nearly four decades ago.

This session continues the Kingdom's mission in serving the Holy Quran and encouraging the youth to memorize and contemplate it, fostering a spirit of healthy competition among Muslim boys and girls, and reinforcing their connection to the Book of God, alongside highlighting the Kingdom's pioneering role in teaching the Quran and nurturing its memorizers around the world.

This year, the competition witnesses a qualitative leap with the establishment of independent competitions for females for the first time, where the final qualifiers and closing ceremony for boys will take place in the Grand Mosque, while the female competitions and their closing ceremony will be held at the Hilton Conference Hotel in Mecca, reflecting the organizational development, the expansion of international participation, and the Kingdom's interest in women as a key partner in serving the Holy Quran.

The competition includes five branches: memorizing the entire Quran with the seven canonical readings, memorizing the entire Quran with the interpretation of its vocabulary, memorizing the entire Quran, memorizing fifteen parts, and memorizing five consecutive parts, with a total prize value of 10,260,000 Riyals, which is the highest since the competition began.

The ministry has completed all organizational, technical, and logistical arrangements to welcome the delegations and prepare accommodation for the participants near the Grand Mosque, in addition to preparing competition venues and approving cultural programs and visits to historical landmarks in Mecca and Medina; aiming to enrich the participants' experience and highlight the Kingdom's efforts in serving the Two Holy Mosques, and providing a distinguished edition that reflects the global status of the competition and the Kingdom's leadership in serving the Holy Quran and caring for its people.