تحت رعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود -حفظه الله- تنطلق (اليوم الخميس) في مكة المكرمة أعمال الدورة السادسة والأربعين لمسابقة الملك عبدالعزيز الدولية لحفظ القرآن الكريم وتلاوته وتفسيره، التي تنظمها وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد خلال الفترة من 23 صفر إلى 6 ربيع الأول 1448هـ، بمشاركة قياسية بلغت 334 متسابقًا ومتسابقة يمثلون 133 دولة، في أكبر حضور تشهده المسابقة منذ تأسيسها قبل نحو أربعة عقود.

وتأتي هذه الدورة استمرارًا لرسالة المملكة في خدمة القرآن الكريم وتشجيع الناشئة على حفظه وتدبره، وإذكاء روح المنافسة الشريفة بين أبناء وبنات المسلمين، وترسيخ ارتباطهم بكتاب الله، إلى جانب إبراز الدور الريادي للمملكة في تعليم القرآن ورعاية حفظته حول العالم.

وتشهد المسابقة هذا العام نقلة نوعية بإقامة منافسات مستقلة للإناث للمرة الأولى، حيث تُقام التصفيات النهائية والحفل الختامي للبنين في رحاب المسجد الحرام، فيما تُقام منافسات الإناث وحفلها الختامي في فندق هيلتون المؤتمرات بمكة المكرمة، في خطوة تعكس التطور التنظيمي واتساع المشاركة الدولية واهتمام المملكة بالمرأة بوصفها شريكًا أساسيًا في خدمة القرآن الكريم.

وتتضمن المسابقة خمسة فروع تشمل: حفظ القرآن الكريم كاملًا بالقراءات السبع المتواترة، حفظه كاملًا مع تفسير مفرداته، حفظه كاملًا، حفظ خمسة عشر جزءًا، وحفظ خمسة أجزاء متتالية، فيما تبلغ القيمة الإجمالية لجوائزها 10,260,000 ريال، وهي الأعلى منذ انطلاق المسابقة.

وقد استكملت الوزارة جميع الترتيبات التنظيمية والفنية واللوجستية لاستقبال الوفود، وتهيئة مقار إقامة المشاركين بالقرب من المسجد الحرام، إضافة إلى تجهيز مواقع المنافسات واعتماد برامج ثقافية وزيارات للمعالم التاريخية في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة؛ بهدف إثراء تجربة المشاركين وإبراز جهود المملكة في خدمة الحرمين الشريفين، وتقديم نسخة متميزة تعكس المكانة العالمية للمسابقة وريادة المملكة في خدمة القرآن الكريم والعناية بأهله.