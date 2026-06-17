The researcher specialized in manuscript restoration, Jamila bint Abdullah Al-Mutairi, has released her latest book "Reviving Manuscripts," in which she discusses the history of manuscripts, their importance, and the process of restoring them. The book is considered a significant work due to the author's specialization and her experience in the field of manuscript restoration for over 15 years, in addition to her extensive experience in dealing with and cataloging documents in practice, science, and education. The book aims to provide a comprehensive view of the importance of manuscripts, the challenges they face, and the efforts being made in the Arab world to preserve them.

The author included, in the book published by the Author's Publishing House, the role of Saudi restoration centers in reviving manuscripts and preparing them for realization and publication by diligent researchers.

The Dean of the College of Tourism and Antiquities at King Saud University, Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Munif, wrote the introduction to the book, describing it as a valuable addition to the Saudi and Arab libraries, as it directly contributes to raising awareness about the importance of caring for, restoring, and preserving manuscripts; because they are the memory of the nation, and to highlight their role in the course of global cultural history.