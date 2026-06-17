أصدرت الباحثة المتخصصة في ترميم المخطوطات جميلة بنت عبدالله المطيري كتابها الأحدث «إحياء المخطوط»، وتناولت فيه سيرة المخطوطات وأهميتها وآلية ترميمها، ويعد كتاباً نوعيّاً بحكم تخصص الكاتبة وخبرتها في مجال ترميم المخطوطات لأكثر من 15 عاماً، إضافةً لخبرات ممتدة في التعامل مع الوثائق وفهرستها عملاً وعلماً وتعليماً. ويهدف الكتاب إلى تقديم نظرة شاملة عن أهمية المخطوطات والتحديات التي تواجهها، والجهود المبذولة في العالم العربي للحفاظ عليه.

وأوردت الكاتبة، في الكتاب الصادر عن دار نشر المؤلف، دور مراكز الترميم السعودية في إحياء المخطوطات، وتهيئتها لتحقيقها ونشرها على أيدي الباحثين المثابرين.

فيما كتب عميد كلية السياحة والأثار بجامعة الملك سعود الدكتور عبدالله بن محمد المنيف مقدمة الكتاب، ووصفه بالإضافة القيّمة للمكتبة السعودية والعربية، كونه يسهم أسهاماً مباشراً في نشر الوعي بأهمية العناية بالمخطوطات وترميمها والمحافظة عليها؛ لأنها ذاكرة الأمة، وليبرز دورها في ركب التاريخ الثقافي العالمي.