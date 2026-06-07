The Ghazi Al-Qusaibi Award will celebrate the winners of its third edition the day after tomorrow (Tuesday) during a ceremony held at 8:30 PM in the Sheikh Mohammed Al-Khudair Hall - may he rest in peace - at Al-Yamamah University, with the presence of several officials, academics, intellectuals, and those interested in cultural, developmental, and voluntary work.

The ceremony will honor the winning entities in the three branches of the award and present the financial prizes allocated for the current edition, amounting to 300,000 riyals, in recognition of the initiatives and experiences that have provided qualitative models and a tangible impact in the fields of literature, development, management, and voluntary work.

عمر بن عبدالعزيز السيف.

“Adab,” “Falak,” and “Aoun” Win Awards in the Third Edition

The supervisory body of the award announced that the Adab Foundation platform won the literature branch award for the best Arabic digital platform interested in literature, while Falak for business and investment received the development and management branch award for enhancing entrepreneurship and empowering emerging initiatives. Meanwhile, the Aoun initiative won the volunteering branch award in the field of volunteering in Hajj and Umrah.

A National Project Celebrating Impactful Achievements

Dr. Abdulwahid Al-Humaid, the head of the supervisory body for the Ghazi Al-Qusaibi Chair, confirmed that the award represents a national project that celebrates impactful achievements and promotes a culture of initiative and excellence. He pointed out that what has been achieved during its successive editions reflects its ability to attract pioneering experiences and highlight inspiring models that provide added value to society.

He explained that the award draws inspiration from Ghazi Al-Qusaibi's legacy of creativity, work, and achievement, and seeks to establish these values across various sectors, contributing to encouraging institutions and initiatives to develop their work and achieve a sustainable impact that goes beyond mere recognition to creating successful models to be emulated.

عبدالواحد الحميد.

Growing Trust and Attracting Pioneering Experiences

For his part, Dr. Omar Al-Saeef, the Secretary-General of the award, clarified that the third edition confirmed the growing presence of the award and the trust of institutions and initiatives in it, indicating that the winning submissions presented advanced models in innovation, sustainability, and the ability to create a real impact in their fields, amidst positive competition among many distinguished experiences.

He pointed out that the award has become a national space for introducing pioneering experiences and connecting them with the community and interested parties and practitioners in various sectors, emphasizing that this year's winners embody the diversity that the award seeks to highlight through innovation, achieving impact, and sustaining development.

From Achievement to Sustainable Impact

Al-Saeef added that the award does not view achievement as merely a final result, but rather as a continuous journey of development and giving, noting that the winners in the current edition represent inspiring experiences that have succeeded in transforming ideas into impactful projects and initiatives that serve the community and support national development pathways.