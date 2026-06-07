تحتفي جائزة غازي القصيبي، بعد غدٍ (الثلاثاء)، بالفائزين في دورتها الثالثة خلال حفل يُقام عند الساعة 8:30 مساءً في قاعة الشيخ محمد الخضير -رحمه الله- بجامعة جامعة اليمامة، بحضور عدد من المسؤولين والأكاديميين والمثقفين والمهتمين بالشأن الثقافي والتنموي والعمل التطوعي.

ويشهد الحفل تكريم الجهات الفائزة في الفروع الثلاثة للجائزة، وتسليم الجوائز المالية المخصصة للدورة الحالية والبالغة 300 ألف ريال، تقديراً للمبادرات والتجارب التي قدمت نماذج نوعية وأثراً ملموساً في مجالات الأدب والتنمية والإدارة والعمل التطوعي.

«أدب» و«فلك» و«عون» تحصد جوائز الدورة الثالثة

وكانت الهيئة الإشرافية للجائزة أعلنت فوز منصة مؤسسة أدب بجائزة فرع الأدب في مسار أفضل منصة عربية رقمية مهتمة بالأدب، فيما نالت فلك للأعمال والاستثمار جائزة فرع التنمية والإدارة عن مسار تعزيز ريادة الأعمال وتمكين المبادرات الناشئة، بينما فازت مبادرة عون بجائزة فرع التطوع في مسار التطوع في الحج والعمرة.

عبدالواحد الحميد.

عبدالواحد الحميد.

مشروع وطني يحتفي بالمنجز المؤثر

وأكد رئيس الهيئة الإشرافية لكرسي غازي القصيبي الدكتور عبدالواحد الحميد أن الجائزة تمثل مشروعاً وطنياً يحتفي بالمنجز المؤثر ويعزز ثقافة المبادرة والتميز، مشيراً إلى أن ما حققته خلال دوراتها المتعاقبة يعكس قدرتها على استقطاب التجارب الرائدة وتسليط الضوء على النماذج الملهمة التي تقدم قيمة مضافة للمجتمع.

وأوضح أن الجائزة تستلهم من إرث غازي القصيبي قيم الإبداع والعمل والإنجاز، وتسعى إلى ترسيخها في مختلف القطاعات، بما يسهم في تشجيع المؤسسات والمبادرات على تطوير أعمالها وتحقيق أثر مستدام يتجاوز حدود التكريم إلى صناعة نماذج ناجحة يُحتذى بها.

عمر بن عبدالعزيز السيف.

عمر بن عبدالعزيز السيف.

تنامي الثقة واستقطاب التجارب الرائدة

من جهته، أوضح الأمين العام للجائزة الدكتور عمر السيف أن الدورة الثالثة أكدت تنامي حضور الجائزة وثقة المؤسسات والمبادرات بها، مبيناً أن المشاركات الفائزة قدمت نماذج متقدمة في الابتكار والاستدامة والقدرة على إحداث أثر حقيقي في مجالاتها، وسط منافسة إيجابية بين العديد من التجارب المتميزة.

وأشار إلى أن الجائزة أصبحت مساحة وطنية للتعريف بالتجارب الرائدة وربطها بالمجتمع والمهتمين والممارسين في مختلف القطاعات، مؤكداً أن الفائزين هذا العام يجسدون التنوع الذي تسعى الجائزة إلى إبرازه من خلال الابتكار وتحقيق الأثر واستدامة التطوير.

من الإنجاز إلى الأثر المستدام

وأضاف السيف أن الجائزة لا تنظر إلى الإنجاز بوصفه نتيجة نهائية فحسب، بل باعتباره رحلة مستمرة من التطوير والعطاء، لافتاً إلى أن الفائزين في الدورة الحالية يمثلون تجارب ملهمة نجحت في تحويل الأفكار إلى مشروعات ومبادرات مؤثرة تخدم المجتمع وتدعم مسارات التنمية الوطنية.