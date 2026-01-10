«هيئة الأدب» تطلق مهرجان الكتاب والقراء بالطائف

The Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority launched the third edition of the Writers and Readers Festival at Al-Ruddaf Park in Taif, under the slogan “Your Presence is an Asset.” The festival will continue until January 15, 2026, welcoming visitors from 4 PM until midnight, offering a comprehensive cultural and entertainment experience in a contemporary style that combines the essence of history with the spirit of modern culture and the cultural significance of Taif.

The CEO of the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority, Dr. Abdul Latif bin Abdul Aziz Al-Wasel, confirmed that the authority is working to enhance the quality of life as one of the main pillars of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, by making culture a way of life, expanding horizons of knowledge, and empowering individuals to contribute to the intellectual and cultural development of their communities.

The festival committee indicated that the number of visitors on the first day exceeded 33,000, targeting various segments of society through a diverse program that balances knowledge benefits with entertainment experiences, allowing visitors to leave with a distinctive cultural yield and enjoy pleasant times suitable for all ages.

The Writers and Readers Festival features various activities, including poetic dialogues and literary evenings, with the participation of a large number of publishing houses in the Kingdom.