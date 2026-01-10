«هيئة الأدب» تطلق مهرجان الكتاب والقراء بالطائف

أطلقت هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة مهرجان الكُتّاب والقُرّاء في نسخته الثالثة، وذلك في متنزه الردّف بمحافظة الطائف، تحت شعار «حضورك مكسب»، والذي يستمر حتى 15 يناير 2026 ليعرض تجربة ثقافية وترفيهية متكاملة، بأسلوب معاصر يجمع بين عبق التاريخ وروح الثقافة الحديثة ومكانة الطائف الثقافية.
وأكد الرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة الدكتور عبداللطيف بن عبدالعزيز الواصل أن الهيئة تعمل على تعزيز جودة الحياة بوصفها أحد المرتكزات الرئيسية لرؤية المملكة 2030، من خلال جعل الثقافة أسلوب حياة، وتوسيع آفاق المعرفة، وتمكين الإنسان من الإسهام في تنمية مجتمعه فكريًا وثقافيًا، مشيرا إلى أن المهرجان يستهدف مختلف فئات المجتمع، من خلال برنامج متنوع يوازن بين الفائدة المعرفية والتجربة الترفيهية، بما يتيح للزائر الخروج بحصيلة ثقافية مميزة، وقضاء أوقات ممتعة تناسب جميع الأعمار.
ويشهد مهرجان الكتاب والقراء فعاليات مختلفة من المحاورات الشعرية والأمسيات الأدبية، بمشاركة عدد كبير من دور النشر في المملكة.
The Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority launched the third edition of the Writers and Readers Festival at Al-Ruddaf Park in Taif, under the slogan “Your Presence is an Asset.” The festival will continue until January 15, 2026, welcoming visitors from 4 PM until midnight, offering a comprehensive cultural and entertainment experience in a contemporary style that combines the essence of history with the spirit of modern culture and the cultural significance of Taif. The CEO of the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority, Dr. Abdul Latif bin Abdul Aziz Al-Wasel, confirmed that the authority is working to enhance the quality of life as one of the main pillars of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, by making culture a way of life, expanding horizons of knowledge, and empowering individuals to contribute to the intellectual and cultural development of their communities. The festival committee indicated that the number of visitors on the first day exceeded 33,000, targeting various segments of society through a diverse program that balances knowledge benefits with entertainment experiences, allowing visitors to leave with a distinctive cultural yield and enjoy pleasant times suitable for all ages. The Writers and Readers Festival features various activities, including poetic dialogues and literary evenings, with the participation of a large number of publishing houses in the Kingdom.