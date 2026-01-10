أطلقت هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة مهرجان الكُتّاب والقُرّاء في نسخته الثالثة، وذلك في متنزه الردّف بمحافظة الطائف، تحت شعار «حضورك مكسب»، والذي يستمر حتى 15 يناير 2026 ليعرض تجربة ثقافية وترفيهية متكاملة، بأسلوب معاصر يجمع بين عبق التاريخ وروح الثقافة الحديثة ومكانة الطائف الثقافية.
«هيئة الأدب» تطلق مهرجان الكتاب والقراء بالطائف


وأكد الرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة الدكتور عبداللطيف بن عبدالعزيز الواصل أن الهيئة تعمل على تعزيز جودة الحياة بوصفها أحد المرتكزات الرئيسية لرؤية المملكة 2030، من خلال جعل الثقافة أسلوب حياة، وتوسيع آفاق المعرفة، وتمكين الإنسان من الإسهام في تنمية مجتمعه فكريًا وثقافيًا، مشيرا إلى أن المهرجان يستهدف مختلف فئات المجتمع، من خلال برنامج متنوع يوازن بين الفائدة المعرفية والتجربة الترفيهية، بما يتيح للزائر الخروج بحصيلة ثقافية مميزة، وقضاء أوقات ممتعة تناسب جميع الأعمار.
ويشهد مهرجان الكتاب والقراء فعاليات مختلفة من المحاورات الشعرية والأمسيات الأدبية، بمشاركة عدد كبير من دور النشر في المملكة.
