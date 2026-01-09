The Dean of the College of Arts at King Saud University, Dr. Mona Al-Maliki, called for activating the cultural role of universities, which is absent in Saudi universities, recalling the significant role that Taif University played in the cultural activities of Souq Okaz and the Academy of Arabic Poetry. Al-Maliki believes that the university cannot be separated from its pivotal role in the movement to change societies, as well as leading the intellectual, cultural, economic, political, and social roles. She considered the university to be a large factory for youth, both men and women, due to the expertise of professors and instructors in understanding what enhances the orientations of youth and defines the true paths for such orientations.

Al-Maliki questioned: Why don’t Saudi universities establish agencies concerned with cultural affairs? These would include minds with their cultural projects working together to export those ideas with a youth aware of Saudi culture, serving as a supportive and assisting resource for the Ministry of Culture, which would save effort for the Ministry and create a presence for Saudi universities in the Saudi, Arab, and global cultural scene.

Dr. Ahmed bin Saleh Al-Saadi, a professor of literature and criticism at Al-Baha University, sees that the university has a role and impact in cultural action; either by encouraging those interested in studying it, through studies that are allocated support and empowerment and celebration, or by organizing many events and occasions that engage with culture as a subject, form, symbol, concept, or identity, or as one of the pillars of a vision intended to be part of the culture of society before being a plan for the future. He cited examples such as the celebration of World Arabic Language Day, the international days for literary genres, and the establishment of foundational lectures on culture as a history or an image rooted in collective consciousness, noting that the university embodies in its celebrations manifestations indicative of culture, utilizing identity and folklore in the way it celebrates and presents.

Al-Saadi confirmed that what is criticized about some universities is represented in: weak coordination with institutions and bodies concerned with culture on one hand, and the weak media and marketing aspect of their cultural programs on the other; which makes them active but perhaps silently, which may not suit their capabilities and societal goals.

Meanwhile, Dr. Adel Al-Yazidi, Head of the Arabic Language Department at King Khalid University, clarified that the Arabic Language Department at the university has presented many international conferences and scientific forums, including those related to the Saudi intellectual, such as the first scientific dialogue... Dr. Al-Ghudami’s intellectual and critical project, and the International Conference on Identity and Literature 1-2 (Abha Literary Club), where members of the department participated in the scientific arbitration of the conference. The scientific forum in the department... Popular literature in the Asir region 2024, and the scientific forum in the department... The literature of pioneers in the Asir region, which is held this year, pointing to the participation of male and female students in several local and national competitions, with some winning awards for scientific theses in the Arabic Language Department about Asir writers in literature, criticism, and linguistics; such as: the artistic image in the poetry of Ahmed Matahin, the critical reception of poetry in the Asir region from 1393-1440, the image of nature in the poetry of Asir poets... a stylistic study, textual thresholds in the works of Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al-Hafizi... a semiotic study, stylistic phenomena in the poetry of Zaher bin Awad Al-Almaei, theatrical criticism in the works of Malha Abdullah, the cultural and popular dimension in the poetry of Asir poets, the narrative structure in the novel (Diyar) by Abeer Al-Ali, very short stories in the Asir region... a stylistic study, morphological and syntactic phenomena in the novels of Ibrahim Shuhbi, the significance of morphological structures in the collection (Al-Almaiyat) by Zaher Al-Almaei, the aesthetics of place in the collection (Gharayid Al-Tahami) by Ibrahim Talih, the responses in the letters of Abdullah Al-Ma’limi... a pragmatic study, and the language of correspondence in the Asir region in light of social linguistics, in addition to scientific theses in the Arabic Language Department about Saudi writers, including: the poetry of Hamza Shahat... a grammatical and semantic study, linguistic phenomena in free verse poetry... a textual study of the poetry of Mohammed Hassan Awad and Mohammed Al-Thubaiti, the semantic structure in the poetry of Hassan Mohammed Al-Zahrani... a study in light of the theory of semantic fields, the imaginary and referential in the structure of place in the novels of Raja Alam, and the image of women in Saudi popular tales... “Popular legends by Abdul Karim Al-Juhiman” as a model, the marvelous in the novels of Osama Al-Muslim, and the rhetorical image in short stories by Jubeir Al-Malihani, and the folk heritage in the novels of Raja Alam, and the duality of death and life in the novels of Adel Al-Dosari... a structural formative and semiotic study, the desert in the novels of Saud Al-Saadi, and the pictorial metaphor in the novels of Ahmed Al-Duwaihi... a cognitive study, and the employment of heritage in the novels of Taher Al-Zahrani, and the structure of the dramatic event in the plays of Abdulaziz Al-Sama’il.

Academic critic Dr. Suham Al-Aboudi stated that universities are knowledge incubators with an extended presence seen in the impact they have on the minds of their visitors, and in what they produce or develop in terms of knowledge. She considered culture to be a fundamental element of the identity of any nation, and its roles are not limited to qualification, but to rooting; it guards the elements of inherited culture (literature, arts, and all knowledge), contributes to its dissemination, and works on its development according to the conditions of the era, along with what is new while preserving its authenticity.

Al-Aboudi sees universities as a vibrant cultural environment, believing that culture is a dynamic entity, and that the essence of its value lies in being present, interactive, and transcending the boundaries of place through its impact on society, and creating influence through its human energies carrying culture that perform their necessary cognitive and societal roles.

Meanwhile, writer Ali Maki emphasizes that the university is not merely a professional space for preparing doctors, engineers, and accountants, but rather an institution of awareness that contributes to shaping the individual before the specialist, and the citizen before the employee, pointing out that when a Saudi student graduates without a methodological understanding of his country’s history, geography, and literature, a deep flaw forms in his general awareness, no matter how academically distinguished he is in his specific specialty, as it is impossible to build a balanced national mind without understanding the contexts that produced the state, defined its choices, and outlined the features of its regional and international role.

Head of the "Taif Literary Association" Atta Allah Al-Jaid believes that universities have an important role in supporting the cultural and literary movement in their surrounding environment, and although they are academic research institutions, they cannot be separated from their surrounding cultural and human community in various directions, as they derive everything they need for knowledge and educational building from the nearby community.

Al-Jaid added about their role in the cultural and literary movement: It should be among their humanitarian priorities, as it is the place that the members of the same community look up to, and it possesses all the expertise and capabilities.

He considered Taif University a model in the past, as it had a pioneering role in activating the cultural and literary aspect, having established years ago a department concerned with cultural affairs, in addition to witnessing the birth of the Academy of Arabic Poetry, becoming a cultural institution, along with the quality literary and cultural initiatives it hosts, and literary and cultural figures that have represented our country both internally and externally in the cultural and literary fields, looking forward to a greater role, especially since universities are independent, with boards of directors and powers, away from the bureaucracy that previously constrained cultural and governmental work in general.

Meanwhile, writer Ibtisam Al-Muqrin believes that universities today have a real opportunity to lead the cultural movement, following the dissolution of literary clubs and their transformation and some cultural associations, not because they are a direct alternative to them, but because they possess elements of knowledge, research, and the young generation, noting that this role will not be achieved automatically, but requires universities to open up to their social environment and to transition culture from classroom activity to a public project by establishing research pathways concerned with Saudi culture, empowering student clubs, hosting open dialogue events, building partnerships with cultural institutions, and supporting young talents in writing, arts, and research.

She added: When universities activate their role, they do not just fill the void left by literary clubs, but they reshape the cultural movement on a deeper basis, with social responsibility and a space for free and safe discussion. She expressed her fear that culture in the university remains confined to halls and regulations, which deprives it of the opportunity to integrate the university with society and unleash the potential of an entire generation.

Al-Tihani: Universities Cannot Assume the Role of Literary Clubs

Critic Dr. Ahmed Al-Tihani attributed the failure of universities to assume the role of literary clubs to several reasons: that universities have a cognitive mission, while the mission of literary clubs is cultural, and universities focus on research and scientific output, while clubs focus on creativity in its general framework, pointing out that if universities want to assume the role of clubs, they must reconsider their precise regulations regarding hosting and organizing conferences and seminars, in addition to cultural activities, as there are many precautions imposed by the stage on these academic institutions, making it difficult for departments, including scientific ones, to host speakers from outside the university walls, if not impossible, due to regulatory precautions. He confirmed that the regulations of universities are completely different from those of literary clubs, which are based on the absolute trust granted to their boards of directors, which were at the limits of trust and have never committed any violations.

Al-Tihani added: Clubs used to host whomever they wanted whenever they wanted and printed according to a free mechanism, without permission from the ministry, and were at the level of trust, and did not publish or print anything that contradicts national constants, while universities have not been granted these powers by regulations, and he sees it as unreasonable to demand institutions to act or move in ways not stipulated in their regulations.