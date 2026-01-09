طالبت عميدة كلية الفنون في جامعة الملك سعود، الدكتورة منى المالكي، بتفعيل الدور الثقافي للجامعات، الذي يغيب عن الجامعات السعودية، مستعيدةً الدور الكبير الذي أسهمت به جامعة الطائف في النشاط الثقافي لسوق عكاظ وأكاديمية الشعر العربي. وترى المالكي أنه لا يمكن فصل الجامعة عن دورها المحوري في حركة تغيير المجتمعات، بل وريادة الدور الفكري والثقافي والاقتصادي والسياسي والاجتماعي، وعدّت الجامعة المصنع الكبير للشباب رجالاً ونساءً، لخبرة الأساتذة والأستاذات بميول ما يعزّز توجهات الشباب ويحدد المسارات الحقيقية لمثل هذه التوجهات.

وتساءلت المالكي: لماذا لا تقوم الجامعات السعودية باستحداث وكالات تُعنى بالشأن الثقافي؟ تضم عقولاً لها مشاريعها الثقافية فتعمل معاً على تصدير تلك الأفكار بشباب واعٍ للثقافة السعودية، وتكون رافداً معيناً ومساعداً لوزارة الثقافة، ما يوفر الجهد على وزارة الثقافة ويخلق حضوراً للجامعات السعودية في المشهد الثقافي السعودي والعربي والعالمي.

ويرى أستاذ الأدب والنقد في جامعة الباحة، الدكتور أحمد بن صالح السعدي، أنّ للجامعة دوراً وأثراً في الفعل الثقافي؛ إما بتشجيع المهتمين بدراسته، ضمن دراسات يُخصص لها الدعم والتمكين والاحتفاء، أو بإقامة العديد من الفعاليات والمناسبات التي تشتبك مع الثقافة بوصفها موضوعاً أو شكلاً أو رمزاً أو مفهوماً أو هوية، أو إحدى دعائم رؤية يراد لها أن تكون جزءاً من ثقافة مجتمع قبل أن تكون خطة للمستقبل، وعدّ من النماذج؛ الاحتفال باليوم العالمي للغة العربية، وبالأيام العالمية لأجناس الأدب، وإقامة المحاضرات التأسيسية للثقافة بوصفها تاريخاً أو صورة متجذرة في الوعي الجمعي، لافتاً إلى أن الجامعة تجسّدُ في احتفالاتها مظاهر دالة على الثقافة، بتوظيف الهوية والفلكلور في طريقة الاحتفال وعرضه.

وأكد السعدي أن ما يؤخذ على بعض الجامعات يتمثل في: ضعف التنسيق مع المؤسسات والهيئات المعنية بالثقافة من جهة، وضعف الجانب الإعلامي والتسويقي لبرامجها الثقافية من جهة أخرى؛ ما يجعلها فاعلة ولكن بصمت ربما لا يناسب إمكاناتها وأهدافها المجتمعية.

فيما أوضح رئيس قسم اللغة العربية في جامعة الملك خالد الدكتور عادل اليزيدي، أنّ قسم اللغة العربية في الجامعة قدّم العديد من المؤتمرات الدولية والملتقيات العلمية ومنها ما يتصل بالمثقف السعودي مثل؛ الحوار العلمي الأول.. مشروع الدكتور الغذامي الفكري والنقدي، ومؤتمر الهوية والأدب الدولي 1-2 (نادي أبها الأدبي) إذ شارك أعضاء القسم في التحكيم العلمي للمؤتمر. والملتقى العلمي في القسم.. الأدب الشعبي في منطقة عسير 2024، والملتقى العلمي في القسم.. أدب الرواد في منطقة عسير الذي يقام هذا العام، مشيراً إلى مشاركة طلاب وطالبات القسم في عدد من المسابقات المحلية والوطنية، وفوز بعضهم بجوائز عن الرسائل العلمية في قسم اللغة العربية وآدابها عن أدباء عسير في الأدب والنقد واللغويات؛ مثل: الصورة الفنية في شعر أحمد مطاعن، والتلقي النقدي للشعر في منطقة عسير من 1393-1440، وصورة الطبيعة عند شعراء منطقة عسير.. دراسة أسلوبية، والعتبات النصية عند محمد بن عبدالرحمن الحفظي.. دراسة سيميائية، والظواهر الأسلوبية في شعر زاهر بن عواض الألمعي، والنقد المسرحي عند ملحة عبدالله، والبعد الثقافي الشعبي عند شعراء منطقة عسير، والبنية السردية في رواية (ضيار) لعبير العلي، والقصة القصيرة جداً في منطقة عسير.. دراسة أسلوبية، والظواهر الصرفية والتركيبية في روايات إبراهيم شحبي، ودلالة الأبنية الصرفية في ديوان (الألمعيات) لزاهر الألمعي، وجماليات المكان في ديوان (أغاريد التهامي) لإبراهيم طالع، والردود في خطابات عبدالله المعلمي.. دراسة تداولية، ولغة المكاتبات في منطقة عسير في ضوء اللسانيات الاجتماعية، إضافة إلى الرسائل العلمية في قسم اللغة العربية وآدابها عن الأديب السعودي منها: شعر حمزة شحاتة.. دراسة نحوية دلالية، وظواهر لغوية في الشعر الحر.. دراسة نصية لشعر محمد حسن عواد ومحمد الثبيتي، والبنية الدلالية في شعر حسن محمد الزهراني.. دراسة في ضوء نظرية الحقول الدلالية، والمتخيل والمرجعي في بنية المكان في روايات رجاء عالم، وصورة المرأة في الحكاية الشعبية السعودية.. «أساطير شعبية لعبدالكريم الجهيمان» أنموذجاً، والعجائبي في روايات أسامة المسلم، والصورة البلاغية في القصة القصيرة عند جبير المليحان، والموروث الشعبي في روايات رجاء عالم، وثنائية الموت والحياة في روايات عادل الدوسري.. دراسة بنيوية تكوينية وسيميائية، والصحراء في روايات سعود الصاعدي، والاستعارة التصويرية في روايات أحمد الدويحي.. دراسة إدراكية، وتوظيف التراث في روايات طاهر الزهراني، وبنية الحدث الدرامي في مسرحيات عبدالعزيز السماعيل.

وذهبت الناقدة الأكاديمية الدكتورة سهام العبودي، إلى أن الجامعات حاضنات معرفيَّة ذات حضور ممتدٍّ يُرى في ما توقعه من تأثير في عقول مرتاديها، وفي ما تنتجه أو تطوِّره من معرفة. وعدّت الثقافة عنصراً مكيناً من عناصر الهويَّة لأيِّ أمَّة من الأمم، وأدوارها لا تقتصر على التأهيل، بل على التأصيل، فهي التي تحرس عناصر الثقافة الموروثة (الآداب والفنون وسائر المعارف)، وتسهم في نشرها، وتعمل على تطويرها وفق معطيات العصر، ومع ما هو طارئ من المستحدثات مع الحفاظ على أصالتها.

وترى العبودي في الجامعات بيئة ثقافيَّة حيَّة، قياد وجودها الإيمان أنَّ الثقافة معطى غير ساكن، وأنَّ جوهر قيمتها يكمن في كونها حاضرة ومتفاعلة ومنتقلة إلى خارج حدود المكان من خلال تأثيرها في المجتمع، وإحداث التأثير بفعل طاقاتها البشريَّة حاملة الثقافة التي تقوم بأدوارها المعرفيَّة، والمجتمعيَّة اللازمة.

فيما يؤكد الكاتب علي مكي أن الجامعة ليست فضاء مهنياً محضاً لإعداد الأطباء والمهندسين والمحاسبين، بل هي مؤسّسة وعي، تُسهم في تشكيل الإنسان قبل المتخصّص، والمواطن قبل الموظّف، لافتاً إلى أنّ الطالب السعودي حين يتخرج وهو يفتقر إلى معرفة منهجية بتاريخ بلاده وجغرافيتها وأدبها، فإنّ خللاً عميقاً يتشكّل في وعيه العام، مهما بلغ من التفوّق الأكاديمي في تخصّصه الدقيق، إذ لا يمكن بناء عقل وطنيّ متوازن من دون فهم السياقات التي أثمرت الدولة، وحدّدت خياراتها، ورسمت ملامح دورها الإقليمي والدولي.

ويرى رئيس «جمعية أدبي الطائف» عطا الله الجعيد، أن للجامعات دوراً مهماً في دعم الحركة الثقافية والأدبية في محيطها الذي تقع فيه، وإن كانت مؤسسة أكاديمية بحثية، إلا أنها لا يمكن أن تنفصل عن مجتمعها الثقافي والإنساني المحيط بها من اتجاهات عدة، إذ تستمد كل ما تحتاج إليه في البناء المعرفي والتربوي من المجتمع القريب.

وأضاف الجعيد عن دورها في الحراك الثقافي والأدبي: ينبغي أن يكون ضمن أولوياتها الإنسانية، كونها المكان الذي يتطلع إليه أبناء المجتمع الواحد، وتمتلك الخبرات والإمكانات كافة.

وعدّ جامعة الطائف نموذجاً في السابق، إذ كان لها دور ريادي في تفعيل الجانب الثقافي والأدبي، وأنشأت قبل أعوام إدارة تُعنى بالشؤون الثقافية، إضافة إلى أنها شهدت ولادة أكاديمية الشعر العربي، وغدت مؤسسة ثقافية، إضافةً إلى ما تحتضنه من مبادرات أدبية وثقافية نوعية، وأسماء أدبية وثقافية حظيت بتمثيل بلادنا داخلياً وخارجياً في الجانب الثقافي والأدبي، وتطلع إلى دورٍ أكبر، خصوصاً أن الجامعات مستقلة، وذات مجالس إدارة، وصلاحيات، بعيداً عن البيروقراطية التي كانت تقيّد العمل الثقافي والحكومي عموماً.

فيما ترى الكاتبة ابتسام المقرن ‏ أن الجامعات اليوم تمتلك فرصة حقيقية لقيادة الحراك الثقافي، إثر حلّ الأندية الأدبية وتحويرها وبعض جمعيات الثقافة، لا لأنها بديل مباشر لها، بل لكونها تمتلك عناصر المعرفة والبحث والجيل الشاب، لافتةً إلى أن الدور لن يتحقق تلقائياً، بل يحتاج إلى أن تنفتح الجامعات على محيطها الاجتماعي وأن تنتقل الثقافة فيها من نشاط صفي إلى مشروع عام بإنشائه مسارات بحثية تُعنى بالثقافة السعودية، وتمكين الأندية الطلابية، واستضافة الفعاليات الحوارية المفتوحة، وبناء شراكات مع المؤسسات الثقافية، ودعم المواهب الشابة في الكتابة والفنون والبحث.

وأضافت: حين تفعّل الجامعات دورها، لا تملأ فراغ الأندية الأدبية فحسب، بل تعيد صياغة الحراك الثقافي على أساس أعمق، ومسؤولية اجتماعية ومساحة نقاش حرة وآمنة. وعبّرت عن خشيتها من بقاء الثقافة في الجامعة حبيسة القاعات واللوائح ما يفقدها فرصة دمج الجامعة بالمجتمع وإطلاق طاقة جيل كامل.

التيهاني: الجامعات لا تستطيع النهوض بدور الأندية

أرجع الناقد الدكتور أحمد التيهاني، عدم اضطلاع الجامعات بدور الأندية الأدبية، إلى أسباب منها: أن الجامعات رسالتها معرفيّة، بينما رسالة الأندية الأدبية ثقافية، والجامعات تركيزها على البحث والمنجز العلمي، والأندية تركز على الإبداع في إطاره العام، وعلى الثقافة بمعناها الواسع، لافتاً إلى أنه فيما لو أرادت الجامعات الاضطلاع بدور الأندية، فعليها إعادة النظر في لوائحها الدقيقة في ضوابط ومعايير الاستضافة وإقامة المؤتمرات والندوات، فضلاً عن النشاط الثقافي، إذ هناك احترازات كثيرة فرضتها المرحلة على هذه المؤسسات الأكاديمية، وغدا من العسير على الأقسام بما فيها العلمية أن تستضيف متحدثين من خارج أسوار الجامعة، إن لم يكن مستحيلاً، بسبب احترازات اللوائح، مؤكداً أن لوائح الجامعات، مباينةٌ تماماً للوائح الأندية الأدبية القائمة على الثقة المطلقة التي تم إيلاؤها لمجالس إداراتها، التي كانت عند حدود الثقة، ولم ترتكب مخالفة قط.

وأضاف التيهاني: كانت الأندية تستضيف من شاءت متى شاءت وتطبع وفق آلية حرة، دون إجازة من الوزارة، وكانت بمستوى الثقة، ولم تنشر أو تطبع ما يصادم الثوابت الوطنية، بينما الجامعات لم تمنحها اللوائح هذه الصلاحيات، ويرى أن من غير الموضوعية مطالبة مؤسسات بفعل أو حراك لم تنص عليه لوائحها.