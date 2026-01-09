In his collection "I Saw Brooke Shields," Abdulrahman Al-Shahri writes unburdened by anything, seeking to lighten himself from all that might linger like a thorn prick that disrupts the tranquility of a memory from a certain phase. It is as if he is sweeping and rearranging his memory anew. The act of lightening in this collection is not only about memories but also extends to the way and style of his writing itself.

The poet revisits his observations and relationships, everything that has surrounded and continues to surround his life, from childhood to the moment of writing at the age of fifty. He recalls his perception of relationships, starting with those he first opened his eyes to. His grandfather, whom he saw as indifferent to the seriousness and severity of life, in contrast to his father, whose signature he captures in the form and shape of his writing on papers, like the lasso used to catch calves in cowboy films. Meanwhile, he evokes his mother through the event of her survival, after she remained alive merely by chance that separated her fate from her companion who fetched water from the mountain, who fell and died, while the mother survived. Does this existence, which remained firmly rooted in the poet's perception through the signature of the "father" on paper, resembling a lasso, and the mother who remained alive "by chance," have any relation to being the lasso of fate from which this life emerged from two parents who would give him a long compound name, "Abdulrahman," which he will converse with in a separate text?

Thus, writings, moments, times, characters, events, memories, and the motives for writing intertwine in the collection "I Saw Brooke Shields," expanding the vision from the narrow spatial confines of the home and its characters, and what surrounds it from creatures to humanity in all its vastness, when "Abdulrahman Al-Shahri" captures his mother's phrase "Be about you" and concludes his text with the phrase: "Be about you, O human, everywhere."

Abdulrahman intertwines between all things and details in writings that are free in every sense of the word, without submission to any traits or characteristics that impose any previous constraints on him, including "what is established in writing prose poetry in Arabic." This dimension is hinted at in one of the texts with the phrase: "the lyrical quality that may drown the reader and wet their emotions."

The obsession with writing liberated from all constraints, including the form of line arrangement and page layout, and even the choice of titles! The page appears as a single block "visually"; as if he does not want to concern himself with "where" he should stand in each line! He does not occupy himself with any rituals of writing, those that might be sacred to some writers, such as types of pens or stationery or papers, "for he has not owned a pen for years"! He is, after all, the author of the collection "Writing with the iPhone," so he is here only concerned with pouring out his feelings and confessions, however this text may appear in the end, for he does not write under any prior title, and even the title he chooses at the top of the text is sufficient for him to copy it from the first line, or extract it in the form of a calm phrase from any position in the text. Just as a mobile notepad stores the first sentence as a title for any new writing!

The writing in several texts of "I Saw Brooke Shields" by Abdulrahman Al-Shahri seems like monologues or moments of confession, as if writing is a moment of purification for the soul and spirit from all that has clung to it from impurities, whether these clingers are what has been sedimented in what resembles "the knot since childhood," as described by a primary school teacher according to the shape of his body, or whether this clinger is immediate and new, referring to the weight of age and time, when he has recently been called "uncle," and is presented with someone who volunteers to carry his belongings.

The writing in this collection is characterized by a daily breath as it serves as exercises in clinging to life, interspersed with various recollections of moments of disappointment in life and relationships. Especially love, which has often been associated with bad luck. While maintaining a distance of neutrality that allows the poet to keep his inner peace and tranquility. And his continued enjoyment of the beauty of life, which may manifest in the scene of a flower in a glass, or a kind word said from one person to another. It may seem in its darkest moments when he depicts it merely as a long dream! "I lighten my dreams, like any dead person, there is nothing left to occupy him, as he heads to the grave. I go to my own grave... and I wish to be left alone, and not to be informed about others among the dead who suddenly woke up from the dream." "I write and sing of calm, which I find only in writing... The wolf howls because he may have lost a beloved, and seeks solace, while I lose each day my desire for life, so I write what keeps it in my heart, so that I do not wake up one day, unable to know who I am!"

It is life that the human longs for to the extent of waiting for its birth on the ledge of his window from the eggs of two birds, "Three eggs are three souls, about to embark on life, and there is someone who obstructs this arrival, preventing the mother from sitting on her eggs, I placed a black cover on the window glass, so that my large shadow does not penetrate it, I am alone, and the birds are watching my movements, and they fear me, even though my heart is with them, and with their chicks who are still inside the eggs..."

And it is the life that the poet lives with "the heart of a deer that fears its shadow at noon." It is the life that we might think has reached its end at a moment, while at that moment it is experiencing a new creation. "The rose loves the moment of being picked; because it returns to itself, and grows between the fingers of a woman."

And it is the life that he finally describes by saying: "My life is a quiet language, and a poem preparing to emerge."