في مجموعته «رأيت بروك شيلدز» يكتب عبدالرحمن الشهري متخففاً من كل شيء، وللتخفف من كل ما شأنه أن يظل عالقاً كوخزة شوكة تعكر صفو ذكرى مرحلة ما. وكأنه يعيد كنس وترتيب ذاكرته من جديد. والتخفف في هذه المجموعة، ليس على صعيد الذكريات فحسب، وإنما يطال طريقة وأسلوب كتابته ذاته.

يعيد الشاعر قراءة مشاهداته وعلاقاته، وكل ما أحاط ويحيط بحياته، منذ الطفولة حتى لحظة الكتابة في عمر الخمسين. يستعيد تصوره للعلاقات بداية ممن تفتحت عيونه على قربهم. جدّه الذي كان يراه لا مبالياً بجدية الحياة وصرامتها، مقارنة بتصوره لأبيه الذي يعيد التقاطه من شكل ورسمة توقيعه على الأوراق، كأنشوطة الحبل التي تُصطاد بها العجول في أفلام الكابوي. بينما يعيد استحضار أمه من خلال حَدَثِ نجاتها، بعدما بقيت حية لمجرد صدفة فرّقت بين مصيرها ورفيقتها في جلب الماء من الجبل، فسقطت وماتت الرفيقة، ونجت الأم. هل لهذا الوجود الذي ظل راسخاً في تصور الشاعر عبر رسمة توقيع «الأب» على الورق، فيما يشبه الأنشوطة، والأم التي بقيت حية «مصادفة»، هل لهذا الوجود علاقة بكونه أنشوطة القدر التي نتجت عنها هذه الحياة من أبوين سيمنحانه اسما طويلاً مركباً، هو اسم «عبدالرحمن» الذي سيحاوره في نص مستقل؟!

هكذا تتداخل الكتابات واللحظات والأزمنة والشخوص والأحداث والذكريات وبواعث الكتابة في مجموعة «رأيت بروك شيلدز»، وتتسع الرؤية من الفضاء المكاني الضيق المحدود بالمنزل، وشخوصه، وما يحيط به من مخلوقات إلى الإنسانية بكل رحابتها، حينما يلتقط «عبدالرحمن الشهري» عبارة الأم «بي عنك» ويختم بها نصه بعبارة: «بي عنك أيها الإنسان في كل مكان».

يداخل «عبدالرحمن» بين كل الأشياء والتفاصيل في كتابات حرة بكل ما تعنيه الصفة، دون خضوع لأية سمات أو خصائص تفرض عليه أية قيود سابقة بما في ذلك «ما هو مكرس في كتابة قصيدة النثر عربياً». وهذا البعد يلمح إليه في أحد النصوص بعبارة: «الغنائية التي قد تغرق القارئ وتبلل مشاعره».

هاجس الكتابة المتحررة من كل قيد، بما في ذلك شكل رصّ الأسطر وشكل الصفحة، وحتى اختيار العناوين! فالصفحة تظهر في كتلة واحدة «بصرياً»؛ وكأنه لا يريد أن ينشغل بـ«أين» عليه أن يقف في كل سطر! لا يشغل نفسه بأي طقوس للكتابة، من تلك التي قد تكون من الأمور المقدسة لدى بعض الكتاب كأنواع الأقلام أو المراسم أو الأوراق «فهو لم يقتنِ قلماً من سنوات»! وهو من قبل صاحب ديوان «الكتابة بالآيفون» لذلك فهو هنا مشغول فحسب، بدلق مشاعره وبوحه، كيفما سيكون لهذا النص أن يبدو عليه في نهايته، فهو لا يكتب تحت أي عنوان قبلي، وحتى العنوان الذي يختاره أعلى النص يكفيه أن ينسخه من أول سطر، أو ينتزعه في سمت عبارة هادئة من أي موضع في النص. مثلما تخزن مفكرة الجوال أول جملة عنواناً لأي كتابة جديدة!

تبدو الكتابة في عدد من نصوص «رأيت بروك شيلدز» لعبدالرحمن الشهري بمثابة منولوجات، أو لحظات اعتراف، وكأن الكتابة لحظات تطهير للروح والنفس من كل ما علق بها من شوائب، سواء أكانت هذه العوالق مما هو مترسب فيما يشبه «العقدة منذ الصغر» كنعت معلم الابتدائية له بحسب شكل جسده. أو كان هذا العالق آنياً وجديداً، يحيله إلى وطأتي العمر والزمن، حينما أصبح مؤخراً يُنادى بلقب «العم»، ويبرز له من يتبرع بحمل أغراضه عنه.

الكتابة في هذه المجموعة تتسم بطابع النفَس اليومي بصفتها تمارين على التشبث بالحياة، تتخللها استعادات شتى متنوعة، للحظات خيبات أمل في الحياة والعلاقات. ولا سيما الحب الذي طالما اقترن بالحظ العاثر غالباً. مع الحفاظ على مسافة من الحياد الذي يكفل للشاعر الإبقاء على سلامه وصفائه الداخلي. واستمرار استمتاعه بجمال الحياة التي قد تتجلى في مشهد وردة في كأس، أو كلمة طيبة تقال من شخص لآخر. وهي التي قد تبدو في أشد سوداويتها حينما يرسمها بصفتها مجرد حلم طويل! «أتخفف من أحلامي، كأي ميت، لم يعد هناك ما يشغله، وهو في طريقه إلى القبر. أذهب إلى قبري الخاص«....»، وأتمنى أن أُتركَ وشأني، وأن لا أُخبَر عن غيري من الموتى الذين استيقظوا فجأة من الحلم». «أكتب وأنشد هدوءاً، لا أجده سوى في الكتابة.. يعوي الذئب لأنه ربما فقد حبيباً أو حبيبة، ويبحث عن عزاء، وأنا أفقد في كل يوم، رغبتي في الحياة، فأكتب ما يبقيها في قلبي، وكي لا أصحو في يوم، وأنا عاجز عن معرفة من أكون»!

إنها الحياة التي يشف فيها الإنسان إلى حد انتظار ولادتها على إفريز نافذته من بيضات عصفورين «ثلاث بيضات هي ثلاث أنفس، على وشك أن تقدم على الحياة، وثمة من يعرقل هذا القدوم، ويمنع الأم أن تجلس على بيضها، وضعت غلافاً أسود على زجاج النافذة، كي لا ينفذ إليها ظلي الكبير، أنا وحيد والعصافير تترصد تحركاتي، وتخافني، رغم أن قلبي عليها، وعلى أفراخها الذين ما زالوا داخل البيض...».

وهي الحياة التي يعيشها الشاعر بـ«قلب غزال يخاف من ظله وقت الظهيرة». وهي الحياة التي قد نظن أنها في لحظة وصلت إلى النهاية، بينما هي في تلك اللحظة تعيش تخلّقاً جديداً. «تحب الوردةُ لحظةَ القطف؛ لأنها تعود إلى ذاتها، وتنمو بين أصابع امرأة».

وهي الحياة التي يصفها أخيراً بقوله: «حياتي لغة هادئة، وقصيدة تتهيأ لأن تخرج».