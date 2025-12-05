الكلام الذي ذاب في شهقات التردد

وتلاشى في أفواهنا

قبل أن يبصره ضوء

أو تتلقفه ريح،

سينمو حتى يصبح شجرةً

يستظل بها عابر من أي زمان..

أو يغدو رصيفاً للمشردين

وأيقونةً لغرباء الوقت..

*

الكلام الذي لا نستطيع الإمساك به

كان بإمكاننا أن نصنع منه مزهرية

نلقي عليها تحية الصباح بوردة حمراء..

كان في وسعنا أن نأخذ قليلاً منه

ونذهب به إلى الصائغ

ليحوِّله إلى قلادة..

أو نلوِّن به لوحة بيضاء

كما كان يفعل سلفادور دالي.

*

الكلام..

الذي انفلت

وامتزج بالهواء العابر

لم يعد بمقدورنا أن نستعيده،

كان بإمكانه أن يكون أشياء كثيرة

أو نكون به شيئاً آخر

غير هذا الذي نكون..

«كعادته»

في المساء

نرسمُ النهارَ بِخَدين متوردين

وابتسامة وادعة،

ثم نلتحفُ أحلامنا وننام

متعجلين قدومه..

نفيق على عتبات الفجر،

نترقب خيوطه الأولى

وهي تتسلق الظلام،

ولكن -دون أن ندري ما الذي حدث له-

يأتي كعادته ساخطاً..

«ترقب»

أرقب نجمة معلقةً في المساء،

أرقبها كُلَّ ليلة

وهي تدنو

لتقتربَ إلَيَّ،

لكنها -في كلَّ ليلةٍ-

تَتقهقر عائدةً

لِتُحِيلني إلى انتظار آخر..

* * *

تنام النجمةُ

أما أنا

لا أنام،

أفكرُ فيما كانت ستقولُهُ لي/

في السِّر الذي اخْتارَتني أنا تحديداً

لأَكُونَ بِئرَه..