الكلام الذي ذاب في شهقات التردد
وتلاشى في أفواهنا
قبل أن يبصره ضوء
أو تتلقفه ريح،
سينمو حتى يصبح شجرةً
يستظل بها عابر من أي زمان..
أو يغدو رصيفاً للمشردين
وأيقونةً لغرباء الوقت..
*
الكلام الذي لا نستطيع الإمساك به
كان بإمكاننا أن نصنع منه مزهرية
نلقي عليها تحية الصباح بوردة حمراء..
كان في وسعنا أن نأخذ قليلاً منه
ونذهب به إلى الصائغ
ليحوِّله إلى قلادة..
أو نلوِّن به لوحة بيضاء
كما كان يفعل سلفادور دالي.
*
الكلام..
الذي انفلت
وامتزج بالهواء العابر
لم يعد بمقدورنا أن نستعيده،
كان بإمكانه أن يكون أشياء كثيرة
أو نكون به شيئاً آخر
غير هذا الذي نكون..
«كعادته»
في المساء
نرسمُ النهارَ بِخَدين متوردين
وابتسامة وادعة،
ثم نلتحفُ أحلامنا وننام
متعجلين قدومه..
نفيق على عتبات الفجر،
نترقب خيوطه الأولى
وهي تتسلق الظلام،
ولكن -دون أن ندري ما الذي حدث له-
يأتي كعادته ساخطاً..
«ترقب»
أرقب نجمة معلقةً في المساء،
أرقبها كُلَّ ليلة
وهي تدنو
لتقتربَ إلَيَّ،
لكنها -في كلَّ ليلةٍ-
تَتقهقر عائدةً
لِتُحِيلني إلى انتظار آخر..
* * *
تنام النجمةُ
أما أنا
لا أنام،
أفكرُ فيما كانت ستقولُهُ لي/
في السِّر الذي اخْتارَتني أنا تحديداً
لأَكُونَ بِئرَه..
The words that melted in the gasps of hesitation
and faded in our mouths
before they could see the light
or be caught by the wind,
will grow until they become a tree
that a passerby from any time can take shade under..
Or it could become a sidewalk for the homeless
and an icon for the strangers of time..
*
The words that we cannot grasp
could have been made into a vase
to which we would offer a morning greeting with a red flower..
We could have taken a little of it
and gone to the jeweler
to turn it into a necklace..
Or we could have colored a white canvas with it
as Salvador Dalí used to do.
*
The words..
that slipped away
and mingled with the passing air
we can no longer retrieve,
they could have been many things
or we could have been something else
other than what we are..
“As usual”
in the evening
we draw the day with rosy cheeks
and a gentle smile,
then we cover ourselves with our dreams and sleep
eager for its arrival..
We wake on the thresholds of dawn,
waiting for its first threads
as they climb the darkness,
but -without knowing what happened to it-
it comes as usual, disgruntled..
“Wait”
I watch a star hanging in the evening,
I watch it every night
as it approaches
to come closer to me,
but -every night-
it retreats back
to leave me in another wait..
* * *
The star sleeps
but I
do not sleep,
I think about what it would have said to me/
about the secret that it chose me specifically
to be its well..