ربما لم يلقَ المثقف السعودي، والأديب تحديداً، أي اهتمام من مؤسسات أكاديمية وثقافية عالمية، رغم أن هناك عناية بأسماء عربية من بلدان أخرى، ولذا قلّما نسمع عن دعوة موجهة إلى مثقف محلّي للمشاركة في مناسبة ثقافية عالمية، ولعل لغياب المنتج النوعي، وضعف الدعم المؤسسي أثراً في تحييد مثقفنا عن منصات العالمية، التي بلغتها الفنون، وأنشطة أخرى، وهنا محاولة لاستجلاء أسباب الغياب أو التغييب لوضع القارئ في صورة ما يحدث، وفتح أبواب النقاش، حول محور يستحق أن يكون موضوع ندوات وحوارات مطوّلة.

يرى الدكتور مسفر بن علي القحطاني، أن مؤسساتنا الثقافية، تركز على صناعة الأفكار الحية النابضة بالتقدم، بالبحث في الأفكار الكبرى التي تقود برامج النهوض، وتدفع بمحركات التنمية للعمل في الظروف الصعبة، لافتاً إلى أنه إنْ لم نؤسس النقلة الفكرية على مناهج بحث سليمة، ومن خلال تمكين لغتنا العربية في المجالات كافة، ستكون هناك ثغرات وهوّات ربما توقف مسيرتنا أو تصدها عن الصراط السويّ.

وعدّ القحطاني غياب الأفكار الكبرى والمشاريع الثقافية الرصينة، عائقاً عن بلوغ منصة الاهتمامات العالمية، كونه من النادر أن نجد مثقفاً سعودياً تحظى مؤلفاته بالدرس والعناية وتقديم الأطروحات خارج حدود بلادنا، وذهب إلى أن من أسباب ذلك، عقدة الشللية التي تُحِّزب المثقف في إطار مجموعته واستراحته ولا يرى غيرهم، ومن ثمّ تصبح منابرنا الصحفية والإعلامية والثقافية حكراً على المسؤول وجماعته وشلّته، فنفتقد مشاركات قيمة غابت بسبب التغييب المتعمد للكفء المجهول، إضافةً إلى أن مثقف الجزيرة العربية، اختار مقعد التتلمذ لعقود من الزمن، وبات يصعب عليه تجاوزه ولو نفسياً، كما أن الأساتذة الماضين من «عرب الشمال» خلال العقود الثلاثة الماضية كان يصعب عليهم أيضاً إفساح المجال للسعودي؛ تحديداً أن يتسيّد منصات التكريم والإشادة بتجهيل مقصود، وهذه الحقبة المريضة قد تجاوزناها، مضيفاً أن المنتج الثقافي السعودي الرصين انحسر عن مواقع التأثير بسبب فقر الملاحق الثقافية، والجامعات عن تطويره، من خلال نقده ومناقشته وإنضاجه في المجال التداولي، وباتت الصدارة للمنتجات الخفيفة من روايات وقصص وشعر، فغرقت الساحة الثقافية بالغثاء الكثيف، وغدت مؤلفات مشاهير مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي في قائمة الأكثر مبيعاً، والكل يعلم هشاشتها وفقر محتواها، وقال: «يؤسفني أن أرى مثقفاً متمكناً من مادته المعرفية، انتقل إلى ساحات الروايات بحثاً عن مجد (الترند) والشهرة الفارغة، وهذا وغيره سوف يراوحون في محيطهم المحلي وفي وسط ثقافي عام لا يملك سوى التصفيق والمديح». وأوضح أننا نملك اليوم في السعودية فرصة تاريخية وإمكانات مميزة ودعم رسمي لنعود للمنافسة العالمية والبناء الفكري الرصين، إلا أن هذه الممكّنات رهن وجود المثقف الأصيل القادر على شق طريقه المعرفي وسط كل الضجيج، فالمنتج الرصين يفرض قوته وعالميته ولو عقب حين.

ويؤكد الشاعر والمترجم شريف بقنة أن الإجابة على مثل هذا السؤال تتطلب شجاعة في تشريح الواقع، وتفكيكاً لمفهوم (العالمية) بحد ذاته، ويمكن تلخيص المشهد في عدة سياقات متداخلة، ففي المقام الأول، يجب أن نعترف بواقعية قاسية، وهي أن (العالمية) بمعايير اليوم لا تزال منتجاً غربياً خالصاً، فمهما تحدثنا عن حوار الحضارات، يظل الغرب -بامتداداته في أمريكا وأوروبا واليابان- كتلة ثقافية مهيمنة تملك أدوات الاعتراف الدولي، مشيراً إلى أن من يملك ميزان القوى الاقتصادي والإعلامي، يملك بالتبعية ميزان القوى الثقافي، ونحن أمام مشهد تُدار فيه كبرى الجوائز، ودور النشر المؤثرة، والمنصات الفلسفية بأدوات ومعايير غربية، ما يجعل اختراق الجدار الصلب للمثقف القادم من الشرق تحدياً وجودياً، فالشرق لا يزال شرقاً، والغرب غرباً. وأضاف بقنة: هناك الفجوة التاريخية وعبؤها، إذ تأخرنا كثيراً في اللحاق بقطار التحولات الكبرى كعصر النهضة والتنوير والثورة الصناعية، وهذا التأخر الزمني خلق حالة من «الدفاع عن الهوية» لأسباب دينية وقومية وسياسية، ما أدى لسنوات طويلة من الانغلاق النسبي وعدم الانفتاح الجريء على الآخر، وهو شرط أساسي لتصدير الثقافة عوضاً عن استهلاكها. ويرى أن نتاجنا يغرق في تفاصيل محلية بحتة، مع ضعف واضح في جسور الترجمة العكسية التي تنقلنا للعالم. ورغم أننا نشهد اليوم حراكاً سعودياً وخليجياً مبشراً -سواء في الترجمة أو الجوائز والمؤتمرات- يسعى لردم هذه الفجوة، مؤكداً أن صناعة الرمز الثقافي العابر للحدود، عملية تراكمية تحتاج إلى صبر ووقت لتغيير قواعد اللعبة.

وتؤكد الكاتبة سهام حسين القحطاني، أن لدينا في مجال الثقافة من استطاع تجاوز الحدود المحلية إلى الحدود العربية، ومنهم الدكتور عبدالله الغذامي والدكتور سعد البازعي، وعلى مستوى الرواية عبده خال وبدرية البشر، وبالمقارنة سنجد أن المنجز السعودي في المجالات العلمية والطبية وأيضاً الفنية وتصميم الأزياء استطاع أن تصل إلى العالمية سواء على مستوى المنجز ذاته، أو على مستوى أصحاب الإنجاز.

وعبّرت القحطاني عن أسفها لكون الثقافة هي الحلقة الأضعف. وأرجعت تعثر المنجز الثقافي السعودي في طريقه إلى العالمية، إلى خصائص المنجز الثقافي ذاته، أي غياب الأصالة والتجديد وإنسانية الفكرة الثقافية، والدوران في متاهة التقليد، إضافة إلى إشكاليات التسويق والترجمة، وغياب المشروع الاستثماري القومي للمنجز الثقافي، ودعمه المؤسساتي للتنافسية العالمية، شأن بقية المنجزات السعودية التي وصلت إلى العالمية مثل التعليم والطب، وتراها القحطاني إشكالية عربيّة، وليست سعودية فقط.

فيما ذهب الشاعر الدكتور عبدالمحسن الحقيل إلى أنه إذا انطلقنا من فكرة أن المثقف ينتج الأدب، ويصنع الثقافة أي أنه ليس إبداعاً أدبياً فقط، سنجد أنفسنا في مساحات ضيقة جداً، تضيق معها الفرص، فنحن أمة تعشق الإبداع الشعري والقصصي والنقدي. وأضاف الحقيل: يترتب على هذا إشكالية أخرى لأننا وجدنا أنفسنا في ورطة، فمعظم الصحفيين صاروا أدباء وتقام لهم الأمسيات وهذا يعني أن الأدب يضيع، والنقد يفقد هويته، فمعظم النقاد يبحثون عن رد الفعل المباشر وهذا يعني أنه يصدم المتلقي بشيء يحقق الشهرة وهنا فقد النقد مكانه.

ويرى أننا فقدنا المبدعين الحقيقيين بسبب الزحام، وعدم وجود من يقول للمُزاحمين توقفوا، ففلان تقام له أمسية ليس لأنه شاعر، أو قاص، أو روائي جيد، ولا هو ناقد ممتاز، ولكن لأنه مشهور أو شبه مشهور في مواقع التواصل. وفلان مبدع حقيقي، لكنه يغيب أو يُغيّب لأنه لا يهتم كثيراً بما نسميه (السوشال ميديا).

ويرى الحقيل أننا لم نحقق التوازن الحقيقي داخلياً لننطلق عالمياً.

وترى الناقدة الدكتورة بشرى الأحمدي أنّ الأنظار تتجه عند طرح سؤال عالمية المثقف السعودي إلى عدد من الأسماء البارزة في الساحة الأدبية السعودية، مثل رجاء عالم الفائزة بجائزة البوكر العربية، وغازي القصيبي، وعبده خال، الذين تُرجمت بعض أعمالهم إلى لغات عدة، ووصلوا إلى جمهور واسع خارج الحدود، موضحةً أنه لا يمكن تصنيفهم مثقفين عالميين بالمعنى الدقيق للمصطلح، إذ لم تتحوّل أعمالهم إلى مراجع فكرية تُدرَّس في الجامعات العالمية، ولم تُحدث تأثيراً عميقاً في الحوار الفلسفي والإنساني الدولي.

ولفتت الأحمدي إلى أنّ غياب المثقف السعودي العالمي لا يرتبط بضعف الأسماء أو المواهب المحلية، بل بجملة من العوامل التاريخية والثقافية التي تشابكت في ما بينها وأسهمت في تشكيل التجربة الأدبية في المملكة، ومنها؛ حداثة التجربة الثقافية السعودية، فالمشهد الثقافي السعودي لا يزال حديث التكوّن قياساً بتجارب عربية أقدم، إذ يتطلب الحضور العالمي تراكماً طويلاً من التيارات الفكرية، والمؤسسات البحثية، وإنْ بدأت تتبلور متأخرة نسبياً في السياق المحلي، ليس عن ضعف، وإنما هي مرحلة زمنية ضرورية لنضج التجربة، كما أن محدودية الترجمة لعقود طويلة قيّدت وصول الأدب السعودي إلى القرّاء والجامعات في الخارج.

‏ولفتت الأحمدي إلى أنّ النقاش الثقافي المحلي ظلّ لعقود، منصبّاً على قضايا اجتماعية داخلية، بعيداً عن الموضوعات الإنسانية الكبرى التي تشكّل مدخلاً أساسياً لأي مثقف نحو العالمية، مؤكدةً أن المشهد الثقافي السعودي يشهد اليوم تحوّلاً نوعياً، فحركة الترجمة آخذة في الاتساع، والفعاليات الثقافية تتزايد بوتيرة لافتة، والشراكات الدولية تتعمق عاماً إثر عام، ومع هذا الحراك المكثّف، تبدو البيئة مهيأة لظهور المثقف السعودي العالمي، الذي يمتلك مشروعاً فكرياً قادراً على عبور الحدود والتأثير في النقاش الإنساني الواسع.

لمياء باعشن الثقافة ليست في حاجة العالمية

في المرحلة الإعدادية، كنت أدرس في مدرسة اسمها «الثقافة الشعبية»، ولم يكن هدفها تثقيفنا ولا تعزيز الحس الشعبي فينا، بل كانت مفردة الثقافة شائعة وجاذبة حينها لأنها تدل على اطلاع أوسع وقراءة منفتحة، خارج النطاق الممنهج. كان مجمل قصد المدرسة أنها ستقوم بتعليم بنات الشعب، مدرسة عادية تلتزم بمناهج التعليم الرسمي. هذا الخلط الواضح بين كلمة العلم والثقافة تشعّب على مر الزمان ليشمل جميع المناشط الفكرية والممارسات المجتمعية.

وترى أن إشكالية مفردة الثقافة عويصة لشموليتها الواسعة، إذ ربطها ابن خلدون بـ«العمران البشري» وظواهره المختلفة في الفنون والمعرفة المكتسبة بالتعليم والفكر، ووصفها بعده عالم الأنثروبولوجيا البريطاني إدوارد تايلور بـ«ذلك الكل المركّب الذي يشمل المعرفة والعقائد والفن والأخلاق والقانون والعرف، وكل القدرات والعادات التي يكتسبها الإنسان بوصفه عضواً في مجتمع»، مشيرةً إلى أنه، وفي مفهومه المعاصر، لم يستقل مصطلح «الثقافة» من تداخلات المهارات والمعارف والممارسات المجتمعية على مختلف طبقاتها.

وتساءلت باعشن: في مواجهة هذه القضية الثقافية التي تطرح سؤالاً عن العالمية الثقافية السعودية، لا بد أن يقفز السؤال الناتج عن هذه المقدمة: أي جزء من ثقافة السعودية نطمح إلى عولمته؟ ومن هو هذا المثقف السعودي الذي نريد أن نصطفيه ليمثل الثقافة السعودية؟

وتجيب: في اعتقادي أن وزارة الثقافة بادرت إلى إظهار جوانب الثقافة السعودية في شموليتها وتصديرها إلى العالم في أبهى صورها، إنْ كان ذلك على الصعيد المحلي أو على الصعيد الخارجي. كلمة «ثقافة» تعني مجتمعاً متكاملاً قديماً وحديثاً ومتطوراً، والمجتمع السعودي ثقافته ضاربة في جذور التاريخ كونه مجتمعاً عربياً مسلماً، وهي ثقافة مرحلية كوّنت ملامحها الخالصة في القرن العشرين وما بعده، وثقافة متغيرة ومتفاعلة مع الأحداث العالمية ومتشابكة مع غيرها من الثقافات القريبة والبعيدة.

وأضافت: ما أقصده هو أن الثقافة السعودية في كتلتها ليست بحاجة إلى التطلع للعالمية كهدف صعب المنال، كونها سجلت حضورها عالمياً في شتى المحافل الدولية وضمنت مكانتها باعتبارها عنصراً فاعلاً في التشابك والتأثير والتأثر بجميع معاني ومفردات الثقافة المتنوعة، وهي ثقافة متفاعلة غير خاملة، وإنْ ظلت مختلفة، لها ملامح ثابتة ومتميزة، كما أنها تعكس استمرارية ملامحها الخاصة من خلال تمسك أفراد شعبها بممارستها والافتخار بها وبتطويرها وتدويرها.

وعدّت فكرة «المثقف السعودي العالمي» الذي يمثّل الثقافة السعودية أمراً متناقضاً، فالأديب والشاعر والمفكر والمسرحي والمطرب والسينمائي، مظاهر فردية لثقافات متخصصة، وربما يبرز عمل أي منهم بشكل مبهر يستحق أن تُترجم أعماله أو يُحتفى به في مناسبات رسمية ليمثل بلاده عالمياً في مهارات فنه، لكن المثقف مجالاته مفتوحة، فهو مطلع ومحايث وناشط ومنغمس في قضايا مجتمعه الخاصة والمشتركة، ومن الصعب اصطفاؤه للتميز الخارجي.