كما تدل الثمار الجيّدة على جودة وقوة أشجارها، كذلك حال الكتابة التي تشدّ الانتباه إلى كاتبها من أول لقطة يصافح بها القارئ، والروائي سالم الصقور كاتب يفرض الرهان على مشواره، فالرواية الأولى له «القبيلة التي تضحك ليلاً» منجز يبعث على الاعتداد والاعتزاز بهذه التجربة، وكما أن الناس شهود الله في الأرض، فهناك أسماء لها حضورها، نبهتني إلى هذا العمل وصاحبه الذي أتشرّف بمحاورته، ليس فقط لأنه عالي التهذيب، بل لأنه أضاف لمسة جمالية إلى الحياة، فإلى نص الحوار:

• من أي الجهات والمغذيات وصلك الحبل السري للسرد؟

•• ثقافة المجتمع في نجران تُعلي من شأن البلاغة والشعر والسرد، ويحبوّن الإيقاع في كلامهم وقصصهم وحكاياتهم، ولا يقتصر ذلك على الشكل والقشور، بل يمتد للبناء المُحكم، ومَن يجيد هذا الفنّ يكسب. لذا، فإن فنّ السرد ضرورة تحفظ للقبيلة والفرد معاً موضعهما الاجتماعي.

وقد كان أبيّ (رحمه الله) سارداً جيداً لا يكاد يخلو حديثه من الأمثال والشعر والحكايات، تعلمتُ السرد من أبي أكثر مما تعلمته من غابريل غارسيا ماركيز، وكازنتزاكس، وساراماغو.

الصقور في إحدى أجنحة معرض الكتاب.

• ماذا عن البيئة المكانية والزمانية؟

•• أعتقد أنني من جيلٍ هو «رسول بين عالمين»، تنتمي طفولتنا إلى عالم مختلف عن الحاضر، كانت الحياة هادئة وبسيطة ومحدودة، ثم أصبحنا تائهين في فضاءات بلا حدّ.

حاولت في الرواية أن أخطف بعض المشاهد من ذاكرة نجران المختزنة بالصور والحكايات، قبل أن تتلاشى في هذا الواقع الذي يكاد يفقد ذاكرته للأبد. وضعت زمن الرواية يوماً واحداً، وحشدت فيه ما استطعت من ذكريات وأحداث وأماكن، وجمعتُ فيه ملامح أشخاص وأفكارهم وأسلوب حياتهم، لكن في الحقيقة نجران لا تتسع لها رواية واحدة.

الصقور مستعرضاً كتاباً من مكتبة أمّا بعد.

• ما الروايات الأولى التي ارتبطت وجدانياً وفنيّاً بها وما برحت تزور مخيلتك أو تستثيرها؟

•• رواية «100 عام من العزلة»، هذه الرواية المستحيلة والمدهشة. ورواية «زوربا اليوناني»، و«تقرير إلى غريكو»، ورواية «الكذبة الثالثة» لأغوتا كريستوف، ورواية «ميتتان لرجل واحد» لجورج أمادو، و«موسم الهجرة إلى الشمال» للطيب صالح، والرواية البديعة «الرجل الذي كان يحب الكلاب» للكوبيّ ليوناردو بادورا، ورواية «شتيلر»، و«الساعة الخامسة والعشرون»، و«الجوع»، و«قطار الليل إلى لشبونة».

• ماذا عن آبائك وأمهاتك السرديين والسرديات؟

•• ليست لديّ فكرة واضحة عن آباء سرديين تأثرت بهم، كنت مهتماً بأن يكون لي صوتي الخاصّ من روايتي الأولى، ودون تحقق هذا الشرط لم أكن لأكتب. لم يحدث أن أحببت جميع أعمال كاتب واحد بعينه، ثم إنّ القراءة في كتب الفلسفة وعلم النفس وغيرها تثري كاتب الرواية أكثر من قراءة الروايات.

في تقديري أن التأثر والأبوّة يتورط فيهما الشعراء أكثر من غيرهم، بحكم مقاليد الشعر وأدواته، لذلك نرى أغلب شعراء العرب اليوم يخرجون من «جدارية» محمود درويش.

الصقور يحمل نسختين من روايته الأولى.

• هل كانت «القبيلة التي تضحك ليلاً» عملك الأول؟

•• نعم، رواية «القبيلة التي تضحك ليلاً» هي عملي الأول. كنت أعمل محرراً، وقد شاركت في كتابة وتحرير كثير من الكتب، وقبل ذلك كتبت في بعض المجلات والصحف والمواقع الإلكترونية.

• متى قررت كتابتها، وكيف كانت طقوس الكتابة؟

•• في أيام الحجر بـ«كورونا» بدأت أكتب لتزجية الوقت، فوجدت ملامح الرواية تتشكل وتظهر، وأكملت الكتابة كمن يكتب لنفسه فقط، لم أهتم حينها بنشر الكتاب أو عدم نشره، كانت الكتابة تمنحني نشوة يصغر كل أمر دونها، ثم أنهيتها ولم أكن أريد لها أن تنتهي، وصادف ذلك مرض أبي ووفاته (رحمه الله)، فتركتها عاماً كاملاً ثم أرسلتها لدار النشر.

لم تكن هناك طقوس خاصة للكتابة، سوى شعور كان يرافقني أثناء الكتابة، كأني كنت أقطف ثمرة محرمة أو آخذ ما لا يحق لي أخذه. ربما محاولات الولوج إلى ذلك اللاوعي المظلم في ذواتنا هو ما ينتج ذلك الشعور.

• هل استغرقت منك زمناً؟

•• نحو ثلاث سنوات، بكتابة غير منتظمة، فلم أُلزم نفسي بزمن محدد. كنت أعرف البداية وأرى النهاية بوضوح، وعندما ينغلق النصّ أتركه لأسابيع وأحياناً لأشهر، لكنه يعتمل في رأسي طيلة الوقت، حتى أجد مخرجاً فأباشر الكتابة مرة أخرى.

• من استشرت قبل نشرها؟ ومن اطّلع عليها وباركها؟

•• الرواية في جوهرها تدعو إلى التحرر، فلم أكن لأضعها في موضع المباركة من أحد. قرأها بعض الأصدقاء من مبدأ المشاركة لا المباركة أو الإجازة.

• كم فيها منك؟ وكم في شخصيتك منها؟

•• أنا مسكوب في كل سطر منها. أقصد في ما وراء الحكاية والإطار الروائي، فكل تلك الهشاشة واللايقين والغموض الذي يواجهه بطل الرواية كنتُ موجوداً فيها بكامل ضعفي، وقوتي، وشكوكي، وما أحمله في هذه الحياة من معنى يجتمع في لحظات خاطفة، ثم يتلاشى في العدم.

سالم الصقور

• بماذا انعكست عليك إبداعياً وشخصياً طباعتها للمرة الثالثة، هل من رهبة، إعجاب، إعادة تأمّل؟

•• فرحت كثيراً بانتشارها بين القرّاء، بوديّ أن أشكر كل قارئ قرأها وأعجبته أو أغضبته أو رأى فيها رأياً. تصلني إلى الآن آراء وتأويلات وقراءات مختلفة فتؤكد لي أمراً مهماً، وهو أن احترام القارئ يقوم على صدق الكاتب.

• كيف تعامل محيطك القريب مع العمل؟ وما نسبة تسامحه مع ما كسرته أو تخطيته من «تابوهات» اجتماعية؟

•• قبل أن أنشر الرواية حددت الأشخاص الأكثر أهمية بالنسبة لي، كانوا عائلتي فقط، وقدمتها لهم قبل نشرها بأيام، إذ لم يكن أحد منهم يعرف بأمرها، وطلبت منهم أن يسامحوني مقدماً إن لم يناسبهم بعض ما لمسته من مواضيع حسّاسة اجتماعياً، وكان ردّ فعلهم رائعاً وداعماً ومؤيداً بشدة.

أما على المستوى الاجتماعي كاملاً فالرواية تحصد كثيراً من الإعجاب وكثيراً من الغضب، جزء من المجتمع رأى بأنها محاولة جيدة للتمرد على الإيديولوجيات والأنظمة الاجتماعية الخانقة، وآخرون وجدوا فيها مساساً بقيم المجتمع ومعتقداته وثوابته التي لا يجب المسّ بها.

• لماذا حضرت الرواية وغاب الكاتب؟

•• حضور الرواية حظّ عظيم لأي كاتب، فقد كُتب عن روايتي كثير من المراجعات والمقالات من تونس إلى سورية والسودان ومصر، وتشرفتُ بأدباء سعوديين كبار كتبوا عنها، وقرّاء نشروا انطباعاتهم وملاحظاتهم. أما غياب الكاتب فلا أرى أني غائب، فقد دُعيت إلى برنامج تلفزيوني في دولة قطر، ومِن مكتبة محمد بن راشد في معرض أبوظبي للكتاب، وبعض أندية القراءة.

في معرض كتاب الرياض.

• ما الذي وصلك من انطباعات النقاد؟ وكيف تعاملت معها؟

•• أخذ النقّاد الرواية إلى مستويات وآفاق أخرى لم أتوقعها، بعضهم منح النصّ روحاً ومعاني متجددة، وآخرون تتبعوا تقنيات الكتابة في الرواية وألقوا الضوء على تفاصيل لم أكن أعرفها، ومنهم من قرأ العمل إنسانياً.

أما ما كان يعنيني في المقام الأول لدى كل قارئ سواء كان ناقداً أم لا، فهو أن النصّ تمكن من إثارة انفعالاته من حزن وفرح وضحك وغضب وتأمل ودهشة.

• هل تعمل على رواية تالية؟ ومتى ستصدر؟

•• لدي بدايات لعمل آخر، ما زلت أحاول أن أستبين ملامحه، شخصيات مراوغة تتمنع على الإمساك، ولا أعرف هل سأنجح في ذلك أم لا.

• ماذا عن علاقتك بالفنون الأخرى؟

•• أحب طلال مداح ومساعد الرشيدي ونادي النصر.. وبعض «المساحيب» و«الزوامل» المهيبة. أقف متاملاً بعض الفنون التشكيلية وأشعر بتواصل لا مادي بيني وبينها، ويلمسني كل ما هو عربي أكثر من غيره.