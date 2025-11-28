Just as good fruits indicate the quality and strength of their trees, so too is the case with writing that captures the reader's attention from the very first glance. The novelist Salem Al-Saqoor is a writer who imposes a bet on his journey. His first novel, "The Tribe That Laughs at Night," is an achievement that inspires pride and admiration for this experience. Just as people are witnesses of God on earth, there are names that have their presence, which alerted me to this work and its author, whom I am honored to interview, not only because he is highly refined, but because he has added an aesthetic touch to life. So, here is the text of the interview:

• From which sources and nutrients did the umbilical cord of narration reach you?

•• The culture of society in Najran elevates the status of rhetoric, poetry, and narration. They cherish rhythm in their speech, stories, and tales, and this does not stop at form and surface; it extends to a solid structure, and whoever masters this art wins. Therefore, the art of narration is a necessity that preserves the social position of both the tribe and the individual.

My father (may he rest in peace) was a good storyteller, and his conversations were rarely devoid of proverbs, poetry, and tales. I learned narration from my father more than I learned it from Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Kazantzakis, and Saramago.

• What about the spatial and temporal environment?

•• I believe I belong to a generation that is a "messenger between two worlds." Our childhood belongs to a world different from the present; life was calm, simple, and limited, and then we became lost in limitless spaces.

In the novel, I tried to capture some scenes from the memory of Najran, which is filled with images and stories, before they fade in this reality that is on the verge of losing its memory forever. I set the time of the novel in one day, cramming in as many memories, events, and places as I could, and I gathered the features of people, their ideas, and their way of life. But in reality, Najran cannot be contained in a single novel.

• What are the first novels that you have emotionally and artistically connected with, and that continue to visit or stimulate your imagination?

•• The novel "One Hundred Years of Solitude," this impossible and astonishing novel. And the novel "Zorba the Greek," "Report to Greco," "The Third Lie" by Agota Kristof, "Two Deaths for One Man" by Jorge Amado, "Season of Migration to the North" by Tayeb Salih, the beautiful novel "The Man Who Loved Dogs" by the Cuban Leonardo Padura, "Stiller," "The Twenty-Fifth Hour," "Hunger," and "Night Train to Lisbon."

• What about your narrative fathers and mothers?

•• I don't have a clear idea about narrative fathers I was influenced by; I was more interested in having my own voice from my first novel, and without achieving this condition, I wouldn’t have written. I never loved all the works of a single writer, and reading philosophy, psychology, and other books enriches the novelist more than reading novels.

In my opinion, poets are more entangled in influence and fatherhood than others, due to the nature of poetry and its tools. Therefore, we see most Arab poets today emerging from Mahmoud Darwish's "Wall."

• Was "The Tribe That Laughs at Night" your first work?

•• Yes, "The Tribe That Laughs at Night" is my first work. I was working as an editor and had participated in writing and editing many books, and before that, I wrote for some magazines, newspapers, and websites.

• When did you decide to write it, and what were your writing rituals?

•• During the lockdown due to COVID-19, I started writing to pass the time, and I found the outlines of the novel taking shape and appearing. I continued writing as if I were writing only for myself; I didn’t care at that time about publishing the book or not. Writing gave me a thrill that made everything else seem small. Then I finished it, not wanting it to end, and it coincided with my father's illness and death (may he rest in peace), so I left it for a whole year before sending it to the publishing house.

There were no special rituals for writing, just a feeling that accompanied me while writing, as if I were picking a forbidden fruit or taking what I had no right to take. Perhaps the attempts to access that dark unconscious within us produce that feeling.

• Did it take you long?

•• About three years, with irregular writing, as I did not commit myself to a specific timeframe. I knew the beginning and saw the end clearly, and when the text closed, I would leave it for weeks and sometimes months, but it would simmer in my head all the time until I found an exit and resumed writing.

• Whom did you consult before publishing it? Who read it and blessed it?

•• The novel, in its essence, calls for liberation, so I wouldn’t place it in a position of blessing from anyone. Some friends read it from the perspective of sharing, not blessing or approval.

• How much of you is in it? How much of your personality is in it?

•• I am poured into every line of it. I mean beyond the story and the narrative framework; all that fragility, uncertainty, and ambiguity faced by the protagonist of the novel were present in me with all my weakness, strength, doubts, and what I carry in this life of meaning that gathers in fleeting moments, then fades into nothingness.

• How did its third printing reflect on you creatively and personally? Was there awe, admiration, or re-examination?

•• I was very happy with its spread among readers. I would like to thank every reader who read it and liked it or was angered by it or had an opinion about it. I still receive various opinions, interpretations, and readings that confirm an important matter to me, which is that respecting the reader is based on the honesty of the writer.

• How did your close environment react to the work? What is the extent of its tolerance for what you broke or transcended of social "taboos"?

•• Before I published the novel, I identified the most important people to me, who were only my family, and I presented it to them a few days before publishing, as none of them knew about it. I asked them to forgive me in advance if some of the sensitive social topics I touched upon did not suit them, and their reaction was wonderful, supportive, and strongly approving.

As for the overall social level, the novel has garnered much admiration and much anger. Part of society saw it as a good attempt to rebel against oppressive ideologies and social systems, while others found it a violation of the community's values, beliefs, and constants that should not be touched.

• Why did the novel appear while the writer was absent?

•• The presence of the novel is a great fortune for any writer, as many reviews and articles have been written about my novel from Tunisia to Syria, Sudan, and Egypt. I was honored by great Saudi writers who wrote about it, and readers published their impressions and observations. As for the absence of the writer, I do not see myself as absent; I was invited to a television program in Qatar, from the Mohammed bin Rashid Library at the Abu Dhabi Book Fair, and some reading clubs.

• What impressions have you received from critics? How did you deal with them?

•• Critics took the novel to levels and horizons I did not expect; some granted the text a spirit and renewed meanings, while others traced the writing techniques in the novel and shed light on details I was unaware of, and some read the work from a human perspective.

What mattered to me primarily with every reader, whether a critic or not, was that the text managed to evoke their emotions of sadness, joy, laughter, anger, contemplation, and astonishment.

• Are you working on another novel? When will it be published?

•• I have beginnings for another work; I am still trying to discern its features, with elusive characters that resist being grasped, and I do not know if I will succeed in that or not.

• What about your relationship with other arts?

•• I love Talal Maddah, Mosa'ed Al-Rasheedi, and Al-Nasr Club... and some of the majestic "Masaheeb" and "Zawamil." I stand contemplating some visual arts and feel a non-material connection between me and them, and everything Arab touches me more than anything else.