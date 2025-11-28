هل لنا أن نسألَ: ما الذي سيبقى من غبارِ نصوصٍ كان لها حظوةُ الوصولِ لنهائيات مسابقاتٍ كثيرةٍ هنا وهناك مُتَسيِّدةً منصَّاتِ التتويج مع أهمِّية روافعها؟ فضلاً عن عشرات الكُتبِ الشِعريَّة التي تذرفُها المطابعُ يومياً وتحتفي بها دورُ النشر ومعارضُ الكتب الدوريةِ باستثناءِ بعض الأصوات المتفردة والنادرة التي استطاعتْ أن تحفرَ لها ظِلّاً في مشْهدِنا الشِعري.

ونحن هنا لا نتكلمُ عن هَرميَّةٍ تكررتْ دورياً كحالةٍ طبيعية في جميع محطَّات تاريخِنا الأدبي. بل عن ذاكرةٍ لُغويَّةٍ مشتركة ناتجة عن عملية تَدويرٍ أفقدت السوادَ الأعظمَ من نتاجِها الشِعري نكهتَه الخاصَّةَ وبالتالي هويتَه في مصائدِ الذوق ودفاترِ التاريخِ وحتى الجغرافيا. إذ يكفينا القيامُ بعملية مسحٍ فنِّي ليتَّضحَ لنا مقدارُ المساحاتِ البيضاء في جغرافيا كثيرٍ من النصوص الفقيرةِ بتَضاريسِها الخاصة، والسببُ في اعتقادي ارتهانُ كُتَّابِها لفلسفةِ التَشابُهِ التي ألغتْ الفوارقَ بصيغتِها السلبية بين جميع الأشياء. والمفروضُ هو ارتهانُ الشاعرِ لرؤيتِه وفلسفتِه الخاصة من خلال شَحنِه المُستَمرِّ لبطاريةِ وعيه، وآباره الثقافية والفكرية، وصقلِ بؤرته للقبضِ على لغتِه وهي مُتلبِّسةٌ بلحظتِها التاريخية.