هل لنا أن نسألَ: ما الذي سيبقى من غبارِ نصوصٍ كان لها حظوةُ الوصولِ لنهائيات مسابقاتٍ كثيرةٍ هنا وهناك مُتَسيِّدةً منصَّاتِ التتويج مع أهمِّية روافعها؟ فضلاً عن عشرات الكُتبِ الشِعريَّة التي تذرفُها المطابعُ يومياً وتحتفي بها دورُ النشر ومعارضُ الكتب الدوريةِ باستثناءِ بعض الأصوات المتفردة والنادرة التي استطاعتْ أن تحفرَ لها ظِلّاً في مشْهدِنا الشِعري.
ونحن هنا لا نتكلمُ عن هَرميَّةٍ تكررتْ دورياً كحالةٍ طبيعية في جميع محطَّات تاريخِنا الأدبي. بل عن ذاكرةٍ لُغويَّةٍ مشتركة ناتجة عن عملية تَدويرٍ أفقدت السوادَ الأعظمَ من نتاجِها الشِعري نكهتَه الخاصَّةَ وبالتالي هويتَه في مصائدِ الذوق ودفاترِ التاريخِ وحتى الجغرافيا. إذ يكفينا القيامُ بعملية مسحٍ فنِّي ليتَّضحَ لنا مقدارُ المساحاتِ البيضاء في جغرافيا كثيرٍ من النصوص الفقيرةِ بتَضاريسِها الخاصة، والسببُ في اعتقادي ارتهانُ كُتَّابِها لفلسفةِ التَشابُهِ التي ألغتْ الفوارقَ بصيغتِها السلبية بين جميع الأشياء. والمفروضُ هو ارتهانُ الشاعرِ لرؤيتِه وفلسفتِه الخاصة من خلال شَحنِه المُستَمرِّ لبطاريةِ وعيه، وآباره الثقافية والفكرية، وصقلِ بؤرته للقبضِ على لغتِه وهي مُتلبِّسةٌ بلحظتِها التاريخية.
May we ask: what will remain of the dust of texts that had the privilege of reaching the finals of many competitions here and there, dominating the podiums of victory with the importance of their supports? In addition to the dozens of poetry books that are produced by printing presses daily and celebrated by publishing houses and periodic book fairs, except for some unique and rare voices that have managed to carve out a shadow for themselves in our poetic scene.
Here, we are not talking about a hierarchy that has periodically repeated itself as a natural condition in all stages of our literary history. Rather, we are discussing a shared linguistic memory resulting from a recycling process that has stripped the vast majority of its poetic output of its unique flavor and, consequently, its identity in the traps of taste, the notebooks of history, and even geography. It suffices for us to conduct a technical survey to clarify the extent of the blank spaces in the geography of many texts that are poor in their specific terrains, and the reason, in my opinion, is the writers' reliance on a philosophy of similarity that has erased the differences in its negative formulation between all things. What should be is the poet's reliance on his own vision and philosophy through the continuous charging of his awareness battery, his cultural and intellectual wells, and honing his focus to grasp his language while it is intertwined with its historical moment.