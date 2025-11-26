Kuwaiti poet Hamad Zaid won the "Treasure of the Generation" award for his poetry collection "And I Remain a Mountain" in the "Poetry Publications" category, during the fourth edition of the award, at a ceremony organized by the Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language, part of the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi, at the Al Muwaiji Palace in the Al Ain region, as part of the Al Ain Book Festival 2025.

Awarding the Winners

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan honored the award winners, including Egyptian artist Nagat Farouk Suleiman in the "Arts" category for her painting "Tears Flowed from My Eyes," Omani poet Ali Al-Harthi for his poem "Echo of Light" in the "Poetic Mimicry" category, and researcher novelist Ali Abu Al-Reesh for his book "Zayed: Poetic Worlds with No Limits" in the "Studies and Research" category. Emirati poet Mohammed Rashid Al-Shamsi received the "Creative Personality" award in recognition of his rich poetic production and distinguished contributions since the 1970s, while the award for the "Translation" category was withheld for this edition.

First Kuwaiti Winner

Poet Hamad Zaid stated in media remarks: "I dedicate this award to my beloved country Kuwait, as I am the first Kuwaiti to win it, and there is no doubt that the feeling of winning an award of this kind is beyond description; it is a recognition and crowning of a 30-year journey in my career with poetry." He added: "I feel proud and grateful to have my name in this great cultural event, as this award is an incentive to continue creating and preserving our heritage."