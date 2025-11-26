فاز الشاعر الكويتي حامد زيد بجائزة «كنز الجيل» عن ديوانه «وابقى جبل» في فرع «الإصدارات الشعرية»، ضمن فعاليات الدورة الرابعة من الجائزة، خلال حفل نظّمه مركز أبوظبي للغة العربية التابع لدائرة الثقافة والسياحة في أبوظبي في قصر المويجعي بمنطقة العين، والذي يأتي في إطار مهرجان العين للكتاب 2025.

تكريم الفائزين

وكرّم الشيخ محمد بن حمدان بن زايد آل نهيان الفائزين بالجائزة، وهم الفنانة المصرية نجاة فاروق سليمان في «فرع الفنون» عن لوحتها «سرت من عيني دموعي»، والشاعر العماني علي الحارثي عن قصيدته «صدى النور» في «فرع المجاراة الشعرية»، والروائي الباحث علي أبوالريش عن كتابه «زايد عوالم شعرية سقفها المدى» في فرع «الدراسات والبحوث». ونال الشاعر الإماراتي محمد راشد الشامسي جائزة «الشخصية الإبداعية»، تكريماً لثراء إنتاجه الشعري، وعطائه المميّز منذ سبعينيات القرن الماضي، في ما تم حجب الجائزة من فرع «الترجمة» لهذه الدورة.

أول فائز كويتي

وقال الشاعر حامد زيد في تصريحات اعلامية: «أهدي الجائزة إلى بلدي الغالي الكويت بحكم أنني أول كويتي يفوز بها، ولا شك بأن شعور الفوز بجائزة من هذا النوع يفوق الوصف، فهي تقدير وتتويج لمشوار عمره 30 عاماً من مسيرتي مع الشعر». وأضاف: «أشعر بالفخر والامتنان لوجود اسمي في هذا المحفل الثقافي الكبير، فهذه الجائزة حافز لمواصلة الإبداع والحفاظ على الموروث».