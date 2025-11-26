فاز الشاعر الكويتي حامد زيد بجائزة «كنز الجيل» عن ديوانه «وابقى جبل» في فرع «الإصدارات الشعرية»، ضمن فعاليات الدورة الرابعة من الجائزة، خلال حفل نظّمه مركز أبوظبي للغة العربية التابع لدائرة الثقافة والسياحة في أبوظبي في قصر المويجعي بمنطقة العين، والذي يأتي في إطار مهرجان العين للكتاب 2025.
تكريم الفائزين
وكرّم الشيخ محمد بن حمدان بن زايد آل نهيان الفائزين بالجائزة، وهم الفنانة المصرية نجاة فاروق سليمان في «فرع الفنون» عن لوحتها «سرت من عيني دموعي»، والشاعر العماني علي الحارثي عن قصيدته «صدى النور» في «فرع المجاراة الشعرية»، والروائي الباحث علي أبوالريش عن كتابه «زايد عوالم شعرية سقفها المدى» في فرع «الدراسات والبحوث». ونال الشاعر الإماراتي محمد راشد الشامسي جائزة «الشخصية الإبداعية»، تكريماً لثراء إنتاجه الشعري، وعطائه المميّز منذ سبعينيات القرن الماضي، في ما تم حجب الجائزة من فرع «الترجمة» لهذه الدورة.
أول فائز كويتي
وقال الشاعر حامد زيد في تصريحات اعلامية: «أهدي الجائزة إلى بلدي الغالي الكويت بحكم أنني أول كويتي يفوز بها، ولا شك بأن شعور الفوز بجائزة من هذا النوع يفوق الوصف، فهي تقدير وتتويج لمشوار عمره 30 عاماً من مسيرتي مع الشعر». وأضاف: «أشعر بالفخر والامتنان لوجود اسمي في هذا المحفل الثقافي الكبير، فهذه الجائزة حافز لمواصلة الإبداع والحفاظ على الموروث».
Kuwaiti poet Hamad Zaid won the "Treasure of the Generation" award for his poetry collection "And I Remain a Mountain" in the "Poetry Publications" category, during the fourth edition of the award, at a ceremony organized by the Abu Dhabi Center for the Arabic Language, part of the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi, at the Al Muwaiji Palace in the Al Ain region, as part of the Al Ain Book Festival 2025.
Awarding the Winners
Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan honored the award winners, including Egyptian artist Nagat Farouk Suleiman in the "Arts" category for her painting "Tears Flowed from My Eyes," Omani poet Ali Al-Harthi for his poem "Echo of Light" in the "Poetic Mimicry" category, and researcher novelist Ali Abu Al-Reesh for his book "Zayed: Poetic Worlds with No Limits" in the "Studies and Research" category. Emirati poet Mohammed Rashid Al-Shamsi received the "Creative Personality" award in recognition of his rich poetic production and distinguished contributions since the 1970s, while the award for the "Translation" category was withheld for this edition.
First Kuwaiti Winner
Poet Hamad Zaid stated in media remarks: "I dedicate this award to my beloved country Kuwait, as I am the first Kuwaiti to win it, and there is no doubt that the feeling of winning an award of this kind is beyond description; it is a recognition and crowning of a 30-year journey in my career with poetry." He added: "I feel proud and grateful to have my name in this great cultural event, as this award is an incentive to continue creating and preserving our heritage."