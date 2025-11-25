Regarding immortal poets, the sweet poet Yahya Tawfiq Hassan passed away yesterday, choosing to depart in silence and his usual calmness, as he has spent decades in contemplation and away from the noise, caring for the poem that resides in memory and enriches the soul, just as he cared for his appearance and good looks.

Perhaps one of the indications of his refined sensitivity is that when his poem in praise of the noble Prophet, peace be upon him, was attributed to Nizar Qabbani, he clarified to "Okaz" without any agitation that the last thing the late poet Nizar Qabbani could think of was praising the Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, as he was a poet with various interests outside the spiritual and faith-based framework.

He confirmed that he wrote his poem: "The pride of roses has lingered in you, and I have stayed awake alone while people sleep" in praise of Muhammad ibn Abdullah, peace be upon him, 20 years ago, and it was included in his complete collection.

The late Yahya Tawfiq was born in 1929 in Jeddah, where he studied elementary and intermediate education and obtained his high school diploma in 1948 from Al-Falah School. He earned a diploma in English language and completed various programs in the UK in business administration, sales, and public relations between 1958 and 1965, working in the private sector and reaching major leadership positions.

Tawfiq wrote vertical poetry, and the poet Jamil Mahmoud sang for him the poem "Samra." Among his collections are "Valleys of Loss" (1983), "Samra" (1985), "We Parted, O Time" (1987), "After Departure" (1990), and "My Beloved, You Are" (1992).