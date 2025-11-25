شأن شعراء خالدين، رحل أمس الشاعر العذب يحيى توفيق حسن، وآثر الارتحال في صمت، وهدوء معتاد، إذ اكتفى منذ عقود بالتأمل والبعد عن الضجيج، والاعتناء بالقصيدة التي تسكن الذاكرة، وتعمر الوجدان، كما عنايته بقيافته وحُسن مظهره.

ولعل من دلائل ما يتمتع به من إحساس مُرهف، أنه عندما نُسبت قصيدته في مدح النبي الكريم عليه الصلاة والسلام إلى نزار قباني أوضح لـ«عكاظ» دون انفعال أن آخر ما يمكن أن يفكر فيه الشاعر الراحل نزار قباني مدح النبي محمد صلى الله عليه وسلم. كونه شاعر اهتمامات عدة خارج الإطار الروحاني والإيماني.

وأكد أنه كتب قصيدته: «عز الورود وطال فيك أوام، وأرقت وحدي والأنـام نـيام» في مدح، محمد بن عبدالله عليه الصلاة والسلام قبل 20 عاماً، وضمتها مجموعته الكاملة.

وُلد الراحل يحيى توفيق عام 1929، في جدة، ودرس فيها الابتدائية والمتوسطة وحصل على الثانوية العامة عام 1948 من مدرسة الفلاح، وحصل على دبلوم في اللغة الإنجليزية، وأنهى دراسة برامج متعددة في بريطانيا في إدارة الأعمال، والبيع، والعلاقات العامة بين عامي 58 و1965، وعمل في القطاع الخاص ووصل لمناصب قيادية كبرى.

كتب توفيق القصيدة العامودية، وغنّى له جميل محمود قصيدة سمراء، ومن دواوينه «أودية الضياع» (1983)، و«سمراء» (1985)، و«افترقنا يا زمن» (1987)، و«ما بعد الرحيل» (1990)، و«حبيبتي أنتِ» (1992).