شأن شعراء خالدين، رحل أمس الشاعر العذب يحيى توفيق حسن، وآثر الارتحال في صمت، وهدوء معتاد، إذ اكتفى منذ عقود بالتأمل والبعد عن الضجيج، والاعتناء بالقصيدة التي تسكن الذاكرة، وتعمر الوجدان، كما عنايته بقيافته وحُسن مظهره.
ولعل من دلائل ما يتمتع به من إحساس مُرهف، أنه عندما نُسبت قصيدته في مدح النبي الكريم عليه الصلاة والسلام إلى نزار قباني أوضح لـ«عكاظ» دون انفعال أن آخر ما يمكن أن يفكر فيه الشاعر الراحل نزار قباني مدح النبي محمد صلى الله عليه وسلم. كونه شاعر اهتمامات عدة خارج الإطار الروحاني والإيماني.
وأكد أنه كتب قصيدته: «عز الورود وطال فيك أوام، وأرقت وحدي والأنـام نـيام» في مدح، محمد بن عبدالله عليه الصلاة والسلام قبل 20 عاماً، وضمتها مجموعته الكاملة.
وُلد الراحل يحيى توفيق عام 1929، في جدة، ودرس فيها الابتدائية والمتوسطة وحصل على الثانوية العامة عام 1948 من مدرسة الفلاح، وحصل على دبلوم في اللغة الإنجليزية، وأنهى دراسة برامج متعددة في بريطانيا في إدارة الأعمال، والبيع، والعلاقات العامة بين عامي 58 و1965، وعمل في القطاع الخاص ووصل لمناصب قيادية كبرى.
كتب توفيق القصيدة العامودية، وغنّى له جميل محمود قصيدة سمراء، ومن دواوينه «أودية الضياع» (1983)، و«سمراء» (1985)، و«افترقنا يا زمن» (1987)، و«ما بعد الرحيل» (1990)، و«حبيبتي أنتِ» (1992).
Regarding immortal poets, the sweet poet Yahya Tawfiq Hassan passed away yesterday, choosing to depart in silence and his usual calmness, as he has spent decades in contemplation and away from the noise, caring for the poem that resides in memory and enriches the soul, just as he cared for his appearance and good looks.
Perhaps one of the indications of his refined sensitivity is that when his poem in praise of the noble Prophet, peace be upon him, was attributed to Nizar Qabbani, he clarified to "Okaz" without any agitation that the last thing the late poet Nizar Qabbani could think of was praising the Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, as he was a poet with various interests outside the spiritual and faith-based framework.
He confirmed that he wrote his poem: "The pride of roses has lingered in you, and I have stayed awake alone while people sleep" in praise of Muhammad ibn Abdullah, peace be upon him, 20 years ago, and it was included in his complete collection.
The late Yahya Tawfiq was born in 1929 in Jeddah, where he studied elementary and intermediate education and obtained his high school diploma in 1948 from Al-Falah School. He earned a diploma in English language and completed various programs in the UK in business administration, sales, and public relations between 1958 and 1965, working in the private sector and reaching major leadership positions.
Tawfiq wrote vertical poetry, and the poet Jamil Mahmoud sang for him the poem "Samra." Among his collections are "Valleys of Loss" (1983), "Samra" (1985), "We Parted, O Time" (1987), "After Departure" (1990), and "My Beloved, You Are" (1992).