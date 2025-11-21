في عبارة هادئة تحمل ثقل التاريخ ووضوح الرؤية، قال ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان -حفظه الله- خلال زيارته الأخيرة لواشنطن: «إن الولايات المتحدة تقترب من الاحتفال بمرور 250 عاماً على تأسيسها، فيما تستعد المملكة بعد عامين للاحتفال بمرور 300 عام على تأسيس الدولة السعودية». لم تكن الجملة مجرد مقارنة زمنية بين دولتين كبيرتين، بل كانت طريقة بيانية لصياغة معنى أعمق: أن الزمن في التجربتين ليس رقماً جامداً، بل شهادة على قدرة الدول على البقاء والتحوّل وصناعة مستقبل يليق بحجمها.

فالتاريخ السعودي الممتد لثلاثة قرون ليس ذكريات تُستعاد، بل جذور راسخة تُبنى عليها دولة تتجدد بصورة مستمرة؛ دولة تعرف كيف تحافظ على ذاتها، وكيف تتغير بإرادة لا باضطرار. وفي المقابل، تبدو التجربة الأمريكية التي شارفت على قرنين ونصف قرن مرآةً لدولة استطاعت أن تعيد إنتاج نفسها عبر محطات متغيرة، لتبقى واحدة من أكثر التجارب السياسية رسوخاً في العالم. وبين هذين الزمنين المختلفين، يكمن خيط مشترك يشير إلى أن الاستمرارية ليست امتداداً زمنياً فحسب، بل وعي تاريخي يصنع الحاضر.

وفي سياق هذه العبارة، استدعى ولي العهد -حفظه الله- لحظة اللقاء الشهير بين الملك عبدالعزيز آل سعود والرئيس فرانكلين روزفلت قبل نحو تسعة عقود؛ فلم يكن يلمّع حدثاً من الماضي، بل كان يعيد ترتيب العلاقة السعودية-الأمريكية على مسارها الطبيعي: علاقة تأسست على رؤية مبكرة، وعلى إدراك عميق لأهمية التحالف بين دولتين كبيرتين في عالم لم يكن قد اتضح شكله بعد. تلك اللحظة المفصلية لم تكن مجرد بداية علاقة سياسية، بل كانت نقطة تحول في بناء الدولة السعودية وفي ترسيخ مفهوم الشراكة طويلة الأمد.

إن اللغة التي استخدمها ولي العهد، رغم بساطتها، تحمل في عمقها دلالات دقيقة؛ فهي توحي بأن التحالف بين البلدين لم يعد مجرد تعاون قائم على مصالح آنية، بل مسار يمتد عبر التاريخ ويتسع اليوم ليشمل التكنولوجيا والذكاء الاصطناعي والطاقة المتجددة والدفاع والاقتصاد الرقمي. ومن خلال هذا الربط بين الماضي والمستقبل، بدت عبارته وكأنه يقدم للعالم صورة عن علاقة لا تحكمها اللحظة السياسية العابرة، بل يصوغها تراكمٌ تاريخي ورؤية مستقبلية متوازنة.

في هذا السرد المتناغم، تمتزج الشاعرية بالرسمية؛ فكلمات ولي العهد تحمل شيئاً من اللمعان البلاغي يشبه كتابةً منقوشة على حجر: ثابتة لكنها مفعمة بالحركة؛ شاعرية لا تفقد هيبتها، ورسمية لا تجفّ، وتقريرية ترسم مساراً واضحاً للعلاقات الدولية في مرحلة عالمية مضطربة.

وهكذا، تتحول العبارة إلى مساحة أوسع من معناها الظاهر: تذكير بأن السعودية دولة تمتلك زمنها العميق وقدرتها على صياغة مستقبلها بثقة، وبأن الولايات المتحدة شريك تاريخي تُعاد صياغة العلاقة معه على أسس أكثر تطوراً واتساعاً؛ فالمستقبل الذي يتشكّل اليوم ليس مسار دولتين فحسب، بل تلاقي تجربتين كبيرتين تتقدمان في الزمن بثبات، وتنسجان معاً فصلاً متصلاً بالتاريخ من الشراكة التي تتجاوز جغرافيا السياسة لتصل إلى عمق التاريخ وإمكانات المستقبل.

ختاماً.. في عبارة واحدة، أعاد ولي العهد تشكيل المشهد؛ فلم يعد الحديث عن شراكة بين دولتين، بل عن تلاقي زمنين كبيرين يصنعان مستقبلاً واحداً.