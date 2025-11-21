In a calm statement that carries the weight of history and clarity of vision, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman - may God protect him - said during his recent visit to Washington: "The United States is approaching the celebration of its 250th anniversary, while the Kingdom is preparing to celebrate its 300th anniversary of the establishment of the Saudi state in two years." This sentence was not merely a temporal comparison between two great nations, but a rhetorical way of formulating a deeper meaning: that time in both experiences is not a rigid number, but a testament to the ability of nations to endure, transform, and create a future worthy of their stature.

The Saudi history that spans three centuries is not just memories to be recalled, but deep roots upon which a continuously renewing state is built; a state that knows how to maintain itself and how to change out of will, not necessity. In contrast, the American experience, which is nearing two and a half centuries, appears as a mirror of a nation that has been able to reproduce itself through changing phases, remaining one of the most established political experiences in the world. Between these two different times lies a common thread that indicates that continuity is not merely a temporal extension, but a historical consciousness that shapes the present.

In the context of this statement, the Crown Prince - may God protect him - recalled the moment of the famous meeting between King Abdulaziz Al Saud and President Franklin Roosevelt nearly nine decades ago; he was not glorifying an event from the past, but rather rearranging the Saudi-American relationship on its natural course: a relationship founded on early vision and a deep understanding of the importance of the alliance between two great nations in a world whose shape had not yet become clear. That pivotal moment was not just the beginning of a political relationship, but a turning point in building the Saudi state and in solidifying the concept of long-term partnership.

The language used by the Crown Prince, despite its simplicity, carries nuanced implications; it suggests that the alliance between the two countries is no longer merely cooperation based on immediate interests, but a path that extends through history and today encompasses technology, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, defense, and the digital economy. Through this connection between the past and the future, his statement seemed to present to the world an image of a relationship not governed by fleeting political moments, but shaped by historical accumulation and a balanced future vision.

In this harmonious narrative, poetry blends with formality; the Crown Prince's words carry a touch of rhetorical brilliance akin to writing engraved on stone: stable yet full of movement; poetic without losing its gravity, formal without becoming dry, and declarative in outlining a clear path for international relations in a turbulent global phase.

Thus, the statement transforms into a broader space than its apparent meaning: a reminder that Saudi Arabia is a country that possesses its deep time and its ability to confidently shape its future, and that the United States is a historical partner with whom the relationship is being reshaped on more developed and expansive foundations; for the future being formed today is not merely the path of two nations, but the convergence of two great experiences moving steadily through time, weaving together a chapter connected to the history of partnership that transcends the geography of politics to reach the depths of history and the potentials of the future.

In conclusion... in a single phrase, the Crown Prince reshaped the scene; it is no longer about a partnership between two nations, but about the convergence of two great times creating a single future.