أصدرت الكاتبة الدكتورة عزيزة المانع، كتابها الأحدث (عند الرهان تعرفُ السوابق)، وضمّنته صفحات من سيرة حرم أمير منطقة الرياض؛ الرائدة الاجتماعية الأميرة نورة بنت محمد بن سعود بن عبدالرحمن آل سعود، وتضمن الكتاب الصادر في أيلول الماضي، عن دار مدارك، فصولاً من شغف (سبطة الملك عبدالعزيز) فهي ابنة بنته الأميرة هيا بنت عبدالعزيز، وترأست مجلس إدارة جمعية الجنوب الخيرية النسائية في منطقة عسير، ومجلس إدارة اللجنة النسائية في منطقة القصيم، واللجنة النسائية للتنمية المجتمعية في منطقة الرياض.

ونالت أوسمة وشهادات تقدير؛ منها: وسام المرأة العربية القيادية من مملكة البحرين، وجائزة أجفند الدولية لمشاريع التنمية البشرية الريادية، وجائزة المفوضية الأوروبية (شاليوت) وجائزة الأمير محمد بن فهد للعمل الخيري التطوعي، وجائزة الريادة في الأعمال الاجتماعية التطوعية على مستوى دول الخليج، وحازت لقب رائدة العمل الاجتماعي التطوعي من جمعية أم المؤمنين النسائية في إمارة عجمان.

وسلّط كتاب المانع، أضواء على مشاريع نوعية، اضطلعت بها الأميرة نورة ؛ بدءاً من منطقة عسير، مروراً بمنطقة القصيم، وليس انتهاءً بالعاصمة الرياض؛ وكانت ترسم أهدافها التنموية والإنسانية، انطلاقاً من حاجة المرأة إلى التمكين الاقتصادي، فتبنّت التدريب والتأهيل، وأسست مراكز بالشراكة مع القطاع الخاص، واعتنت بتوعية وتثقيف السيدات، من خلال مواسم ثقافية نسائية، وعملت على إيصال الخدمات التنموية للمرأة إلى القرى والأرياف مراعاةً لصعوبة التنقل، ولتوطين العمل الاجتماعي، وترسيخه في الوجدان والوعي العام، وبذلت جهوداً حثيثة في تأسيس مراكز رعاية الأطفال المعاقين.

ولم يكن مسار طموح (أم محمد) مفروشاً بالورد، بل كانت هناك تحديات جسيمة، تجاوزتها بصدق النوايا، واستثمار الفرص، واحترام الأنظمة، وتحقيق الممكن من الأهداف، و لذا حفل الفصل الخامس من الكتاب بشهادات عن الأميرة نورة، كتبها الأمير سلطان بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، والأميرة عادلة بنت عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز، والوزير الدكتور ماجد القصبي، والرائدة ثريا عبيد، والوزير عبدالعزيز الخضيري، ورئيسة جامعة نورة الدكتورة هدى العميل، والدكتورة نورة الشملان، والدكتورة فريدة العلاقي، والدكتورة سعاد المانع، والدكتورة سهام الصويّغ، والدكتورة دليل القحطاني، والدكتور مسام الدوسري، والدكتور هادي اليامي، والدكتورة وفاء التويجري، وسليمان الفايز، والروائية أميمة الخميس، ونادية سلطان، وقصيدة شعريّة مُنصِفة لعضو مجلس الشورى سابقاً الدكتورة فاطمة القرني.