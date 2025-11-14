The writer Dr. Aziza Al-Mana'a has released her latest book (When Betting, You Know the Precedents), which includes pages from the biography of the wife of the Emir of Riyadh; the social pioneer Princess Nora bint Mohammed bin Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Saud. The book, published last September by Dar Madarak, contains chapters about the passion of (the granddaughter of King Abdulaziz), as she is the daughter of his daughter, Princess Haya bint Abdulaziz. She chaired the Board of Directors of the Southern Women's Charity Association in the Asir region, the Board of Directors of the Women's Committee in the Qassim region, and the Women's Committee for Community Development in the Riyadh region.

She has received numerous awards and certificates of appreciation, including: the Arab Woman Leadership Medal from the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Agfund International Award for pioneering human development projects, the European Commission (Shalout) Award, the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Award for charitable voluntary work, and the Award for Leadership in Voluntary Social Work at the Gulf level. She also received the title of Pioneer of Voluntary Social Work from the Umm Al-Mu'minin Women's Association in the Emirate of Ajman.

Al-Mana'a's book sheds light on qualitative projects undertaken by Princess Nora, starting from the Asir region, passing through the Qassim region, and not ending in the capital Riyadh. She outlined her developmental and humanitarian goals based on the need for women’s economic empowerment, adopting training and rehabilitation, establishing centers in partnership with the private sector, and focusing on raising awareness and educating women through cultural seasons for women. She worked to deliver developmental services for women to villages and rural areas, taking into account the difficulties of transportation, and to localize social work, embedding it in public consciousness and awareness. She made diligent efforts to establish centers for the care of disabled children.

However, the ambitious path of (Umm Mohammed) was not paved with roses; there were significant challenges that she overcame with sincerity of intention, seizing opportunities, respecting regulations, and achieving feasible goals. Therefore, the fifth chapter of the book is filled with testimonials about Princess Nora, written by Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Princess Adila bint Abdullah bin Abdulaziz, Minister Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi, pioneer Thuraya Obaid, Minister Abdulaziz Al-Khudairi, President of Princess Nora University Dr. Huda Al-Umayel, Dr. Nora Al-Shamlan, Dr. Farida Al-Alaqi, Dr. Suad Al-Mana'a, Dr. Sihem Al-Suwaigh, Dr. Dalil Al-Qahtani, Dr. Musam Al-Dosari, Dr. Hadi Al-Yami, Dr. Wafa Al-Tuwaijri, Suleiman Al-Faiz, novelist Omaima Al-Khamis, Nadia Sultan, and a poetic tribute to the former Shura Council member Dr. Fatima Al-Qarni.