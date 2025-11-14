لم يكن الدكتور منصور الجابري بِدْعاً بين أدباء أطبّاء؛ فالسياق العُمري يؤكدُ أنه عاشقٌ معرفي، صادق الكتاب منذ يفاعة الوعي، ووظّف الكلمة في محاضر لها هيبتها، ولعل عنايته بالشاعر الراحل حمد الحجّي لفتت إليه انتباه الإعلام والقُراء؛ وكان حاديه الوفاء لتجربة شعريّة مائزة، إضافةً إلى تطبيق شيء من التخصص العلمي على أديب كابد وعانى، على أمل أن يتفادى آخرون ما وقع فيه من معاناة لم يكن له يد فيها، وهنا قراءة الطبيب النفساني للأدب والأدباء التي لن تخلو من مفارقات؛ ولعل من أبرز ما يعنيني تحليله لشخصيتي من خلال أسئلتي؛ فإلى نص الحوار:

• متى بدأت علاقتك بالقراءة العامة؟

•• علاقتي بالقراءة العامة بدأت في مرحلة مبكرة نوعاً ما، وكان لمكتبة المدرسة الأثر الكبير في توفر الكتب لطفل صغير يعيش في قرية نائية عن حواضر العلم والمكتبات العامة. وأذكر أن مدير المدرسة لما رأى كثرة استعارتي للكتب اختبرني في ما استعرت، فوجدني ملمّاً به، فعينني أميناً للمكتبة وأنا في السادس الابتدائي. فقضيت أياماً جميلة مع المكتبة، لا سيما عند اقتراب الإجازة الصيفية، حيث أقوم باستعارة ما يكفي من الكتب لتمضية الوقت الطويل في القرية حيث الحياة الرتيبة. وبعد أن قطعت شوطاً في القراءة شعرت بشيء من التميز على أقراني، لاسيما في مجالس كبار السن، حيث لا يُسمح لنا بالمشاركة في الحديث، ولا يُسمح لنا بمغادرتها في آن واحد، أما أنا فكنت أقرأ عليهم من السيرة النبوية، فإذا ملّوا منها قرأت لهم شيئاً من الأشعار الشعبية في كتاب «من شيم العرب» لفهد المارك رحمه الله. ومن الطريف أن هذا التميز أصبح قيداً ثقيلاً بعد ذلك؛ فلم أعد أستطيع اللعب مع أترابي بحكم الوقار المصطنع الذي أضفته عليّ مجالسة الشيوخ، وأحياناً لا يحلو لهم السماع إلا عند استغراقي في لعب الكرة، حتى اعتاد رفاقي على وضعي في «التشكيلة» الاحتياطية.

ولم تدم علاقتي بمكتبة المدرسة طويلاً؛ فقد انتقل مدير المدرسة وجاء آخر لا يهمه سوى الحفاظ على الكتب وإزالة الغبار عنها، فعزلني عن هذه المهمة وولّى مدرساً من جنسية عربية، فراجع السجلات السابقة وحاسبني حساباً عسيراً على ما لم أعده من الكتب، وأذكر أنني اضطررت إلى نسخ أحد الكتب بيدي لما ألحّ عليّ بإرجاعه.

• من هو السبب في شغفك القرائي؟

•• لا أدري بدقة، ولكنني كنت مصاباً بنوع من الفضول المعرفي منذ صغري، وحالما أدركت أن العلم أوسع من الكتب المدرسية اتجهت نحو القراءة بدون موجّه حقيقي. فكنت أقرأ كل ما تقع عليه عيني. ولا أزال أذكر احتفائي بالموسوعة العربية التي طُبعت على نفقة الأمير سلطان بن عبد العزيز، رحمه الله، ووزعت على المدارس؛ فكانت بالنسبة لي فتحاً علمياً عظيماً. وكان لبعض المعلمين دور لا بأس به في تزويدي بالكتب وتوجيهي نحو بعض القراءات الجادة. فلما فرغت من الثانوية بامتياز آثرت اختيار كلية الطب؛ لأنها تشبع فضولاً عندي لا أستطيع فهمه من خلال القراءة وحدها.

• ألم يقل لديك الطموح الطبي بسبب الثقافة والأدب؟ أم أنه لحق بك تعب نفسي؟

•• على العكس تماماً؛ فقد ساعدتني عادة القراءة التي صنعتها في المراحل المبكرة على الدأب في القراءة الطبية التي تتطلب وقتاً وتركيزاً وجهداً عظيماً، لاسيما في المراحل الأولى في الكلية والدراسات العليا. وحتى بعد الانتهاء من الدراسات العليا والتعيين في كلية الطب كنت أقوم بموازنة واعية بين القراءة الأدبية والقراءة الطبية، لاسيما أن تخصصي الدقيق في أمراض الدم يحتاج قراءات معمقة ومستمرة ومُحدّثة. هذا من ناحية، ومن ناحية أخرى، فأغلب اختياراتي الأدبية نابعة من صميم التخصص، ولذا أقوم بعدد من الدراسات البينية، التي تقرأ الأدب وتستند على الطب.

• كيف ترى أثر الوعي على الصحة النفسية؟

•• الوعي بحد ذاته نعمة عظيمة، تجعل الإنسان يخوض أقصى درجات التجربة الإنسانية، ويدرك أبعاد ذاته وحدودها وإمكاناتها، وهو نوع من الذكاء التأملي الذي يميز عباقرة الفلسفة، وقادة الإلهام عبر التاريخ. ولكنه ربما يفضي إلى فقدان مهارات التواصل الفعالة مع المجتمع بسبب اتساع الهوّة بينه وبين عامة الأفراد، وربما يمتد هذا إلى المحيط الأسري أيضاً، ليجد الواعي نفسه رهيناً لمحْبَس العزلة. ومن هنا يتسلل الخلل النفسي الذي قد يتمادى إلى اضطرابات شخصية أو حتى مرض نفسي. ولذا ينبغي أن توفر المؤسسات الثقافية التي تعنى بالمبدعين نوعاً من الإرشاد النفسي الاستباقي لهذه الفئة المميزة في المجتمع.

• ما سبب مقولة الأقدمين: الذي يُكثر من القراءة يتجنن؟

•• لأن القراءة هي أهم وسائل اكتساب المعرفة التراكمية التي تزيد الفجوة بين المثقف ومن عداه من عامة المجتمع، الذين يكتسبون المعرفة من الخبرة الحياتية والسماع والمخالطة، وهي وسائل محدودة زماناً ومكاناً مقارنة بالقراءة. وكلما ازداد المثقف عمقاً اكتشف بواطن الأمور التي تؤثر على قيمه الداخلية، وبالتالي على مواقفه ومشاعره، ليصبح مختلفاً عن الناس. وهنا تأتي المفارقة: فإن كان ذكياً في اكتساب مهارات التواصل استطاع قيادة الوسط الثقافي وإلهامه، وإن افتقد تلك المهارات رماه المجتمع بالجنون لعدم القدرة على فهمه واستيعاب أسباب مواقفه وتصرفاته.

• هل يكون الأديب معتلاً نفسياً منذ طفولته؛ أو مراهقته لسبب ما أو أزمة؛ أم يؤثر فيه الأدب وتلخبطه الثقافة فيعتلّ؟

•• في كثير من الأحيان يكون الأدب كاشفاً للعلة النفسية لا مسبباً لها، فعندما يلقي الأديب بعبء قلقه النفسي على كاهل النص يشعر بنوع من الراحة النفسية، مثل من يقوم بالفضفضة لصديقه عن همومه وآلامه. ولا أرى أن هناك ارتباطاً شرطياً بين الأدب والعلة النفسية، بل إن الأدب والفنون عموماً من أهم وسائل الشفاء الذاتية التي يمارسها الأديب أو الفنان.

• ما السبب الرئيسي في كون الثقافة سبباً في تعاسة البعض؟

•• المعرفة النظرية التي لا تنعكس على السلوك، ولا تتحول إلى مهارة حياة، تصبح عبئاً على الإنسان؛ لأنها تشعره بالتميز الوهمي عن الآخرين. ويذكرني هذا السؤال بقول الشاعر:

لو كانَ بالحِيَلِ الغِنَى لوجدتني

بنجومِ أقطارِ السماءِ تعلُّقي

لكنّ مَن رُزِقَ الحِجَا حُرِمَ الغِنى

ضدّانِ مُفترقانِ أيّ تفرُّقِ

ومن الدليلِ على القضاءِ وحُكمِهِ

بُؤسُ اللبيبِ وطيبُ عَيْشِ الأحمقِ

أما الثقافة الحقيقية التي يصاحبها ذكاء عاطفي، وقدرة عالية على التواصل الفعال مع المجتمع، فهي أحد أسباب السعادة ولا شك.

• أمام معطيات الدين والعقل والنفس والثقافة كيف يمكن أن يحافظ الإنسان على السلامة النفسية؟

•• هذا السؤال في غاية الأهمية؛ ولذا اسمح لي بنوع من التفصيل: السلامة النفسية تقوم على أساس التوازن الواعي بين مطالب الإنسان الروحية والعقلية والجسدية ومنظومة العلاقات الاجتماعية.

ولكل مكون من هذه المكونات الأربعة متطلبات قائمة بذاتها؛ فالروح تستمد قوتها من عالمها المستقل عن عالم المادة، الذي يشمل الصلة بالله عز وجل، ورياضة التأمل التي يتسامى بها الإنسان، وتتحرر بها روحه من أسر الجسد لتحلق في فضاء الحرية الرحب وتغوص في أسرار الوجود وتسبر أعماق النفس.

ويأتي دور العقل في رسم منظومة الوعي، التي تُكتسب من خلالها المعارف، وتُعالج عن طريقها الأفكار لبناء النموذج الموحد الذي يستطيع الإنسان من خلاله التفاعل مع محيطه الزماني والمكاني، ويكسبه الشعور بالهوية ووحدة الشخصية.

ثم يأتي دور المحافظة على الصحة الجسدية بالغذاء السليم والرياضة والنوم المناسب والوقاية من الأمراض ومعالجتها عند الحاجة. فإذا اكتملت هذه المطالب الذاتية يتبقى بناء منظومة العلاقات وفق أسس اجتماعية صحيحة. وبدون هذا التوازن يحدث الخلل النفسي الذي قد يقود إلى فقدان العافية الجسدية أو العقلية أو النفسية بحسب طغيان كل مكون وضعف المكون الآخر.

• لماذا تتخذ بعض المجتمعات مواقف حدية من الأديب؟

•• الأديب الحقيقي هو من يسأل الأسئلة المختلفة التي يخاف الجميع الاقتراب منها، إما لعدم القدرة على فهمها، أو لتعارضها مع المصلحة الضيقة.

• بماذا تعلق على قول المتنبي: (إذا ساء فعل المرء ساءت ظنونه...)

•• بعد البحث الاستقصائي تبين لي أن المتنبي مصاب بمتلازمة نفسية فريدة شأنه شأن فئة مخصوصة من العباقرة العصاميين الذين يجمعون بين الموهبة الخارقة والنشأة في وضع اجتماعي بائس يجمع بين الفقر المدقع والمكانة الاجتماعية المتدنية، وهؤلاء يشتركون في صفات، منها: الشك المفرط في ما يحيط بهم، وعدم الثقة في أحد، ما يؤدي بهم إلى إعلاء قيم الفردية، والتخلي عن روح الجماعة، وبلغت هذه الصفة منتهاها عند أبي الطيب:

وصرت أشك في من أَصطفيه

لِعلمي أنه بعض الأَنام

ثم الحساسية الزائدة من النقد، خصوصاً في ما يمس ذواتهم، أو عند التشكيك بقدراتهم، لدرجة أن يثور أحدهم لسبب يراه غيره عادياً، ويقوم بردود أفعال لا تتناسب مع حجم الإساءة التي تعرض لها، وانظر إلى قصة المتنبي مع خصومه ومنتقديه تجد الرد يتجه نحو تضخيم الأنا المبالغ فيه جداً.

وثالثاً: روح العجب والتعالي الذي يبلغ حد الغرور، ويرفع النفس عن مستوى البشرية:

تمرستُ بالآفات حتى تركتُها

تقول أماتَ الموتُ أم ذُعر الذعرُ

وقوله: وكل ما خلق الله وما لم يخلق

محتقرٌ في همتي كشعرةٍ في مفرقي

وفي الحقيقة أن هذه الروح المتعالية تخفي خلفها هيكلاً داخلياً هشاً، وتحاول أن تخفي وراءه ثلاثاً من عقد المتلازمة وهي (الفقر، والاحتقار، والتسلط). ولذا سرعان ما تتحول إلى نوع من الاكتئاب كما حدث للمتنبي في آخر قصائده:

وأنى شئت يا طرقي فكوني أداة أو نجاة أو هلاكاً

أما الأبيات التي ذكرت فليست سوى رجع صدى لهذه المتلازمة التي كان يعاني منها أبو الطيب، وثمة أمثلة كثيرة لهذه التجليات النفسية.

• أين تضع علل الأديب النفسية، بين أنواع العلل، وهل للنرجسية دور في تلك العلّة؟

•• علل الأديب النفسية في الغالب ليست أمراضاً بالمعنى الإكلينيكي، بل تجليات حسّية وانفعالية مفرطة لذاتٍ شديدة الإدراك. وكثيراً ما يقف الأديب في منطقة رمادية بين العبقرية والهشاشة؛ فقدرته العالية على الإحساس تمنحه إبداعاً فذّاً، لكنها في الوقت ذاته قد تحمله ما يفوق طاقته، ولاسيما عندما يدخل في دوامة مستمرة من التوقّعات العالية والصراع الدائم مع النجاح.

أما النرجسية فهي عند كثير من الأدباء مجرد آلية دفاع تحمي الذات المرهفة من قسوة النقد، وتحاول ترميم ما يتعرض للانكسار من الداخل تحت وقع التقييم الجائر أو عدم الفهم. هي ليست تمجيداً للذات بقدر ما هي محاولة صامتة للبقاء واقفًا.

• ما أبرز ما خرجت به من تصنيف لأدباء كانوا في الغالب معتلين نفسيّاً، المعرّي مثلاً؟

•• خرجتُ من خلال هذه الدراسات بنتيجة محورية مفادها: أن الحالة الصحية -بشقيها الجسدي والنفسي- هي المحدّد الأعمق والأقوى لطريقة تفكير الأديب، ولتنظيم مشاعره، وللسمات الوجدانية التي تنبثق منها نصوصه الإبداعية، فالنص في جوهره ليس إلا ترجمة لمعادلات داخلية يعيشها صاحبه بين معاناته وآماله، بين قلقه وطموحه، بين جراحه وأحلامه.

ويُعدّ أبو العلاء المعرّي مثالاً جلياً على ذلك؛ فالعاهة الجسدية التي أصابته مبكراً وألزمته بيته جعلت هذه النفس الوثّابة رهينة لمرضها الجسدي وانكسارها النفسي. وقد انعكس ذلك انعكاساً مباشراً على شعره، فصبغته بالحزن والتشاؤم والقلق الوجودي، الذي تجلّى في زفرات سوداوية عن ناموس الحياة وميزان العدل فيها، كما يقول في وصف نفسه:

أراني في الثلاثة من سجوني

فلا تسأل عن الخبر النبيث

لفقدي ناظري ولزوم بيتي

وكونِ النفسِ في الجسمِ الخبيث

• هل تذهب في مشروعك للتوسع في تحليل شخصيات أدباء من خلال نصوصهم؟

•• ينبغي التفريق بين ما أقوم به من دراسة للأثر الصحي على الأدب وبين الدراسة النفسية المنبثقة من مدرسة التحليل النفسي لفرويد وأتباعه؛ فمشروعي لا يهدف إلى تشخيص الأديب أو إخضاعه لقوالب نفسية جامدة، بل يركز على قراءة النص بوصفه انعكاسًاً موضوعياً للحالة الصحية الجسدية والنفسية التي عاشها صاحبُه، وتأثيرها على رؤيته للحياة وطريقة تعبيره عنها.

أنا أتعامل مع النص الإبداعي باعتباره سجلاً دقيقاً لتجربة الإنسان مع الألم أو المرض أو القلق الوجودي، لا بوصفه مادة لتتبّع الرغبات المكبوتة أو التأويلات الغريزية كما تفعل المدرسة الفرويدية. الهدف ليس نزع الهالة الجمالية عن النص أو تجريده من قيمته الفنية، بل توسيع مساحات الفهم لإضاءة أعماق جديدة في تجربة المبدع الإنسانية.

• من سبقك من علماء وأطباء النفس في هذا المجال؟

•• هذا المنهج في أصله منهج أدبي معروف، وقد مهدت له عدد من مدارس التحليل النفسي في الأدب. لكن الفارق الجوهري في ما أقدمه أنني أتناوله بعيون طبيب لا بعيون ناقد أدبي فقط؛ فخبرتي الإكلينيكية تجعلني أقرأ النص وكأنني أستمع لمريض في العيادة.

الطبيب يدرك من خلال خبرته السريرية ما لا يدركه النقاد من ناحية الارتباط بين العلّة الجسدية والانفعال النفسي، العلاقة بين تجربة المرض والإبداع، الرموز البيولوجية التي تظهر في النص دون وعي من صاحبها

وهذا ما يجعل دراستي ليست تأثيلاً نفسياً للنص فقط، بل قراءة صحية–إنسانية تُعيد الاعتبار لتجربة المبدع الجسدية والوجدانية، وتستكشف أثرها العميق في تكوين صوته الإبداعي.

• ما الوصفة العلاجية للمثقف المتعب نفسياً؟

•• اعتزل ما يؤذيك... فسلامة نفسك هي أثمن ما تملك.

وإن كان النقد يجرحك ويهزّ ثقتك، فاحتفظ بنصوصك في قلبك ودفاترك، حتى يأتي الزمن الذي يقدّرها حقّ قدرها. فليس كل ما نكتبه يصلح لكل وقت، ولا كل قارئ قادر على فهم ما نريد قوله في لحظته المناسبة.

إن للنص أيضاً عمراً نفسياً، يولد عندما تصبح أنت مستعداً لولادته أمام العالم. فلا تقدّم روحك قرباناً لأحكام عابرة أو ذائقة ناقصة.

• هل يمكن تحليل شخصية الصحفي عبر أسئلته، وأتيح لك تحليل شخصيتي بكل أريحية؟

•• يبدو لي من خلال الأسئلة أنك تتسم بنوع من الشخصية التحليلية التي تدقق في التفاصيل قبل إصدار أي حكم، ما يمنحها قدرة عالية على الفهم العميق وطرح الأسئلة الجوهرية، وأحياناً لديك نوع من فرط التفكير الذي يفضي بك إلى عدم القدرة على اتخاذ القرار الذي تبني عليه مواقفك وانطباعاتك.