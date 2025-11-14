لم يكن الدكتور منصور الجابري بِدْعاً بين أدباء أطبّاء؛ فالسياق العُمري يؤكدُ أنه عاشقٌ معرفي، صادق الكتاب منذ يفاعة الوعي، ووظّف الكلمة في محاضر لها هيبتها، ولعل عنايته بالشاعر الراحل حمد الحجّي لفتت إليه انتباه الإعلام والقُراء؛ وكان حاديه الوفاء لتجربة شعريّة مائزة، إضافةً إلى تطبيق شيء من التخصص العلمي على أديب كابد وعانى، على أمل أن يتفادى آخرون ما وقع فيه من معاناة لم يكن له يد فيها، وهنا قراءة الطبيب النفساني للأدب والأدباء التي لن تخلو من مفارقات؛ ولعل من أبرز ما يعنيني تحليله لشخصيتي من خلال أسئلتي؛ فإلى نص الحوار:
• متى بدأت علاقتك بالقراءة العامة؟
•• علاقتي بالقراءة العامة بدأت في مرحلة مبكرة نوعاً ما، وكان لمكتبة المدرسة الأثر الكبير في توفر الكتب لطفل صغير يعيش في قرية نائية عن حواضر العلم والمكتبات العامة. وأذكر أن مدير المدرسة لما رأى كثرة استعارتي للكتب اختبرني في ما استعرت، فوجدني ملمّاً به، فعينني أميناً للمكتبة وأنا في السادس الابتدائي. فقضيت أياماً جميلة مع المكتبة، لا سيما عند اقتراب الإجازة الصيفية، حيث أقوم باستعارة ما يكفي من الكتب لتمضية الوقت الطويل في القرية حيث الحياة الرتيبة. وبعد أن قطعت شوطاً في القراءة شعرت بشيء من التميز على أقراني، لاسيما في مجالس كبار السن، حيث لا يُسمح لنا بالمشاركة في الحديث، ولا يُسمح لنا بمغادرتها في آن واحد، أما أنا فكنت أقرأ عليهم من السيرة النبوية، فإذا ملّوا منها قرأت لهم شيئاً من الأشعار الشعبية في كتاب «من شيم العرب» لفهد المارك رحمه الله. ومن الطريف أن هذا التميز أصبح قيداً ثقيلاً بعد ذلك؛ فلم أعد أستطيع اللعب مع أترابي بحكم الوقار المصطنع الذي أضفته عليّ مجالسة الشيوخ، وأحياناً لا يحلو لهم السماع إلا عند استغراقي في لعب الكرة، حتى اعتاد رفاقي على وضعي في «التشكيلة» الاحتياطية.
ولم تدم علاقتي بمكتبة المدرسة طويلاً؛ فقد انتقل مدير المدرسة وجاء آخر لا يهمه سوى الحفاظ على الكتب وإزالة الغبار عنها، فعزلني عن هذه المهمة وولّى مدرساً من جنسية عربية، فراجع السجلات السابقة وحاسبني حساباً عسيراً على ما لم أعده من الكتب، وأذكر أنني اضطررت إلى نسخ أحد الكتب بيدي لما ألحّ عليّ بإرجاعه.
• من هو السبب في شغفك القرائي؟
•• لا أدري بدقة، ولكنني كنت مصاباً بنوع من الفضول المعرفي منذ صغري، وحالما أدركت أن العلم أوسع من الكتب المدرسية اتجهت نحو القراءة بدون موجّه حقيقي. فكنت أقرأ كل ما تقع عليه عيني. ولا أزال أذكر احتفائي بالموسوعة العربية التي طُبعت على نفقة الأمير سلطان بن عبد العزيز، رحمه الله، ووزعت على المدارس؛ فكانت بالنسبة لي فتحاً علمياً عظيماً. وكان لبعض المعلمين دور لا بأس به في تزويدي بالكتب وتوجيهي نحو بعض القراءات الجادة. فلما فرغت من الثانوية بامتياز آثرت اختيار كلية الطب؛ لأنها تشبع فضولاً عندي لا أستطيع فهمه من خلال القراءة وحدها.
• ألم يقل لديك الطموح الطبي بسبب الثقافة والأدب؟ أم أنه لحق بك تعب نفسي؟
•• على العكس تماماً؛ فقد ساعدتني عادة القراءة التي صنعتها في المراحل المبكرة على الدأب في القراءة الطبية التي تتطلب وقتاً وتركيزاً وجهداً عظيماً، لاسيما في المراحل الأولى في الكلية والدراسات العليا. وحتى بعد الانتهاء من الدراسات العليا والتعيين في كلية الطب كنت أقوم بموازنة واعية بين القراءة الأدبية والقراءة الطبية، لاسيما أن تخصصي الدقيق في أمراض الدم يحتاج قراءات معمقة ومستمرة ومُحدّثة. هذا من ناحية، ومن ناحية أخرى، فأغلب اختياراتي الأدبية نابعة من صميم التخصص، ولذا أقوم بعدد من الدراسات البينية، التي تقرأ الأدب وتستند على الطب.
• كيف ترى أثر الوعي على الصحة النفسية؟
•• الوعي بحد ذاته نعمة عظيمة، تجعل الإنسان يخوض أقصى درجات التجربة الإنسانية، ويدرك أبعاد ذاته وحدودها وإمكاناتها، وهو نوع من الذكاء التأملي الذي يميز عباقرة الفلسفة، وقادة الإلهام عبر التاريخ. ولكنه ربما يفضي إلى فقدان مهارات التواصل الفعالة مع المجتمع بسبب اتساع الهوّة بينه وبين عامة الأفراد، وربما يمتد هذا إلى المحيط الأسري أيضاً، ليجد الواعي نفسه رهيناً لمحْبَس العزلة. ومن هنا يتسلل الخلل النفسي الذي قد يتمادى إلى اضطرابات شخصية أو حتى مرض نفسي. ولذا ينبغي أن توفر المؤسسات الثقافية التي تعنى بالمبدعين نوعاً من الإرشاد النفسي الاستباقي لهذه الفئة المميزة في المجتمع.
• ما سبب مقولة الأقدمين: الذي يُكثر من القراءة يتجنن؟
•• لأن القراءة هي أهم وسائل اكتساب المعرفة التراكمية التي تزيد الفجوة بين المثقف ومن عداه من عامة المجتمع، الذين يكتسبون المعرفة من الخبرة الحياتية والسماع والمخالطة، وهي وسائل محدودة زماناً ومكاناً مقارنة بالقراءة. وكلما ازداد المثقف عمقاً اكتشف بواطن الأمور التي تؤثر على قيمه الداخلية، وبالتالي على مواقفه ومشاعره، ليصبح مختلفاً عن الناس. وهنا تأتي المفارقة: فإن كان ذكياً في اكتساب مهارات التواصل استطاع قيادة الوسط الثقافي وإلهامه، وإن افتقد تلك المهارات رماه المجتمع بالجنون لعدم القدرة على فهمه واستيعاب أسباب مواقفه وتصرفاته.
• هل يكون الأديب معتلاً نفسياً منذ طفولته؛ أو مراهقته لسبب ما أو أزمة؛ أم يؤثر فيه الأدب وتلخبطه الثقافة فيعتلّ؟
•• في كثير من الأحيان يكون الأدب كاشفاً للعلة النفسية لا مسبباً لها، فعندما يلقي الأديب بعبء قلقه النفسي على كاهل النص يشعر بنوع من الراحة النفسية، مثل من يقوم بالفضفضة لصديقه عن همومه وآلامه. ولا أرى أن هناك ارتباطاً شرطياً بين الأدب والعلة النفسية، بل إن الأدب والفنون عموماً من أهم وسائل الشفاء الذاتية التي يمارسها الأديب أو الفنان.
• ما السبب الرئيسي في كون الثقافة سبباً في تعاسة البعض؟
•• المعرفة النظرية التي لا تنعكس على السلوك، ولا تتحول إلى مهارة حياة، تصبح عبئاً على الإنسان؛ لأنها تشعره بالتميز الوهمي عن الآخرين. ويذكرني هذا السؤال بقول الشاعر:
لو كانَ بالحِيَلِ الغِنَى لوجدتني
بنجومِ أقطارِ السماءِ تعلُّقي
لكنّ مَن رُزِقَ الحِجَا حُرِمَ الغِنى
ضدّانِ مُفترقانِ أيّ تفرُّقِ
ومن الدليلِ على القضاءِ وحُكمِهِ
بُؤسُ اللبيبِ وطيبُ عَيْشِ الأحمقِ
أما الثقافة الحقيقية التي يصاحبها ذكاء عاطفي، وقدرة عالية على التواصل الفعال مع المجتمع، فهي أحد أسباب السعادة ولا شك.
• أمام معطيات الدين والعقل والنفس والثقافة كيف يمكن أن يحافظ الإنسان على السلامة النفسية؟
•• هذا السؤال في غاية الأهمية؛ ولذا اسمح لي بنوع من التفصيل: السلامة النفسية تقوم على أساس التوازن الواعي بين مطالب الإنسان الروحية والعقلية والجسدية ومنظومة العلاقات الاجتماعية.
ولكل مكون من هذه المكونات الأربعة متطلبات قائمة بذاتها؛ فالروح تستمد قوتها من عالمها المستقل عن عالم المادة، الذي يشمل الصلة بالله عز وجل، ورياضة التأمل التي يتسامى بها الإنسان، وتتحرر بها روحه من أسر الجسد لتحلق في فضاء الحرية الرحب وتغوص في أسرار الوجود وتسبر أعماق النفس.
ويأتي دور العقل في رسم منظومة الوعي، التي تُكتسب من خلالها المعارف، وتُعالج عن طريقها الأفكار لبناء النموذج الموحد الذي يستطيع الإنسان من خلاله التفاعل مع محيطه الزماني والمكاني، ويكسبه الشعور بالهوية ووحدة الشخصية.
ثم يأتي دور المحافظة على الصحة الجسدية بالغذاء السليم والرياضة والنوم المناسب والوقاية من الأمراض ومعالجتها عند الحاجة. فإذا اكتملت هذه المطالب الذاتية يتبقى بناء منظومة العلاقات وفق أسس اجتماعية صحيحة. وبدون هذا التوازن يحدث الخلل النفسي الذي قد يقود إلى فقدان العافية الجسدية أو العقلية أو النفسية بحسب طغيان كل مكون وضعف المكون الآخر.
• لماذا تتخذ بعض المجتمعات مواقف حدية من الأديب؟
•• الأديب الحقيقي هو من يسأل الأسئلة المختلفة التي يخاف الجميع الاقتراب منها، إما لعدم القدرة على فهمها، أو لتعارضها مع المصلحة الضيقة.
• بماذا تعلق على قول المتنبي: (إذا ساء فعل المرء ساءت ظنونه...)
•• بعد البحث الاستقصائي تبين لي أن المتنبي مصاب بمتلازمة نفسية فريدة شأنه شأن فئة مخصوصة من العباقرة العصاميين الذين يجمعون بين الموهبة الخارقة والنشأة في وضع اجتماعي بائس يجمع بين الفقر المدقع والمكانة الاجتماعية المتدنية، وهؤلاء يشتركون في صفات، منها: الشك المفرط في ما يحيط بهم، وعدم الثقة في أحد، ما يؤدي بهم إلى إعلاء قيم الفردية، والتخلي عن روح الجماعة، وبلغت هذه الصفة منتهاها عند أبي الطيب:
وصرت أشك في من أَصطفيه
لِعلمي أنه بعض الأَنام
ثم الحساسية الزائدة من النقد، خصوصاً في ما يمس ذواتهم، أو عند التشكيك بقدراتهم، لدرجة أن يثور أحدهم لسبب يراه غيره عادياً، ويقوم بردود أفعال لا تتناسب مع حجم الإساءة التي تعرض لها، وانظر إلى قصة المتنبي مع خصومه ومنتقديه تجد الرد يتجه نحو تضخيم الأنا المبالغ فيه جداً.
وثالثاً: روح العجب والتعالي الذي يبلغ حد الغرور، ويرفع النفس عن مستوى البشرية:
تمرستُ بالآفات حتى تركتُها
تقول أماتَ الموتُ أم ذُعر الذعرُ
وقوله: وكل ما خلق الله وما لم يخلق
محتقرٌ في همتي كشعرةٍ في مفرقي
وفي الحقيقة أن هذه الروح المتعالية تخفي خلفها هيكلاً داخلياً هشاً، وتحاول أن تخفي وراءه ثلاثاً من عقد المتلازمة وهي (الفقر، والاحتقار، والتسلط). ولذا سرعان ما تتحول إلى نوع من الاكتئاب كما حدث للمتنبي في آخر قصائده:
وأنى شئت يا طرقي فكوني أداة أو نجاة أو هلاكاً
أما الأبيات التي ذكرت فليست سوى رجع صدى لهذه المتلازمة التي كان يعاني منها أبو الطيب، وثمة أمثلة كثيرة لهذه التجليات النفسية.
• أين تضع علل الأديب النفسية، بين أنواع العلل، وهل للنرجسية دور في تلك العلّة؟
•• علل الأديب النفسية في الغالب ليست أمراضاً بالمعنى الإكلينيكي، بل تجليات حسّية وانفعالية مفرطة لذاتٍ شديدة الإدراك. وكثيراً ما يقف الأديب في منطقة رمادية بين العبقرية والهشاشة؛ فقدرته العالية على الإحساس تمنحه إبداعاً فذّاً، لكنها في الوقت ذاته قد تحمله ما يفوق طاقته، ولاسيما عندما يدخل في دوامة مستمرة من التوقّعات العالية والصراع الدائم مع النجاح.
أما النرجسية فهي عند كثير من الأدباء مجرد آلية دفاع تحمي الذات المرهفة من قسوة النقد، وتحاول ترميم ما يتعرض للانكسار من الداخل تحت وقع التقييم الجائر أو عدم الفهم. هي ليست تمجيداً للذات بقدر ما هي محاولة صامتة للبقاء واقفًا.
• ما أبرز ما خرجت به من تصنيف لأدباء كانوا في الغالب معتلين نفسيّاً، المعرّي مثلاً؟
•• خرجتُ من خلال هذه الدراسات بنتيجة محورية مفادها: أن الحالة الصحية -بشقيها الجسدي والنفسي- هي المحدّد الأعمق والأقوى لطريقة تفكير الأديب، ولتنظيم مشاعره، وللسمات الوجدانية التي تنبثق منها نصوصه الإبداعية، فالنص في جوهره ليس إلا ترجمة لمعادلات داخلية يعيشها صاحبه بين معاناته وآماله، بين قلقه وطموحه، بين جراحه وأحلامه.
ويُعدّ أبو العلاء المعرّي مثالاً جلياً على ذلك؛ فالعاهة الجسدية التي أصابته مبكراً وألزمته بيته جعلت هذه النفس الوثّابة رهينة لمرضها الجسدي وانكسارها النفسي. وقد انعكس ذلك انعكاساً مباشراً على شعره، فصبغته بالحزن والتشاؤم والقلق الوجودي، الذي تجلّى في زفرات سوداوية عن ناموس الحياة وميزان العدل فيها، كما يقول في وصف نفسه:
أراني في الثلاثة من سجوني
فلا تسأل عن الخبر النبيث
لفقدي ناظري ولزوم بيتي
وكونِ النفسِ في الجسمِ الخبيث
• هل تذهب في مشروعك للتوسع في تحليل شخصيات أدباء من خلال نصوصهم؟
•• ينبغي التفريق بين ما أقوم به من دراسة للأثر الصحي على الأدب وبين الدراسة النفسية المنبثقة من مدرسة التحليل النفسي لفرويد وأتباعه؛ فمشروعي لا يهدف إلى تشخيص الأديب أو إخضاعه لقوالب نفسية جامدة، بل يركز على قراءة النص بوصفه انعكاسًاً موضوعياً للحالة الصحية الجسدية والنفسية التي عاشها صاحبُه، وتأثيرها على رؤيته للحياة وطريقة تعبيره عنها.
أنا أتعامل مع النص الإبداعي باعتباره سجلاً دقيقاً لتجربة الإنسان مع الألم أو المرض أو القلق الوجودي، لا بوصفه مادة لتتبّع الرغبات المكبوتة أو التأويلات الغريزية كما تفعل المدرسة الفرويدية. الهدف ليس نزع الهالة الجمالية عن النص أو تجريده من قيمته الفنية، بل توسيع مساحات الفهم لإضاءة أعماق جديدة في تجربة المبدع الإنسانية.
• من سبقك من علماء وأطباء النفس في هذا المجال؟
•• هذا المنهج في أصله منهج أدبي معروف، وقد مهدت له عدد من مدارس التحليل النفسي في الأدب. لكن الفارق الجوهري في ما أقدمه أنني أتناوله بعيون طبيب لا بعيون ناقد أدبي فقط؛ فخبرتي الإكلينيكية تجعلني أقرأ النص وكأنني أستمع لمريض في العيادة.
الطبيب يدرك من خلال خبرته السريرية ما لا يدركه النقاد من ناحية الارتباط بين العلّة الجسدية والانفعال النفسي، العلاقة بين تجربة المرض والإبداع، الرموز البيولوجية التي تظهر في النص دون وعي من صاحبها
وهذا ما يجعل دراستي ليست تأثيلاً نفسياً للنص فقط، بل قراءة صحية–إنسانية تُعيد الاعتبار لتجربة المبدع الجسدية والوجدانية، وتستكشف أثرها العميق في تكوين صوته الإبداعي.
• ما الوصفة العلاجية للمثقف المتعب نفسياً؟
•• اعتزل ما يؤذيك... فسلامة نفسك هي أثمن ما تملك.
وإن كان النقد يجرحك ويهزّ ثقتك، فاحتفظ بنصوصك في قلبك ودفاترك، حتى يأتي الزمن الذي يقدّرها حقّ قدرها. فليس كل ما نكتبه يصلح لكل وقت، ولا كل قارئ قادر على فهم ما نريد قوله في لحظته المناسبة.
إن للنص أيضاً عمراً نفسياً، يولد عندما تصبح أنت مستعداً لولادته أمام العالم. فلا تقدّم روحك قرباناً لأحكام عابرة أو ذائقة ناقصة.
• هل يمكن تحليل شخصية الصحفي عبر أسئلته، وأتيح لك تحليل شخصيتي بكل أريحية؟
•• يبدو لي من خلال الأسئلة أنك تتسم بنوع من الشخصية التحليلية التي تدقق في التفاصيل قبل إصدار أي حكم، ما يمنحها قدرة عالية على الفهم العميق وطرح الأسئلة الجوهرية، وأحياناً لديك نوع من فرط التفكير الذي يفضي بك إلى عدم القدرة على اتخاذ القرار الذي تبني عليه مواقفك وانطباعاتك.
Dr. Mansour Al-Jabri was not an anomaly among literary doctors; the chronological context confirms that he was a knowledge lover, a sincere writer since the early days of his awareness, and he employed words in lectures that commanded respect. Perhaps his attention to the late poet Hamad Al-Hajji drew the media and readers' attention to him; his loyalty to a distinguished poetic experience, in addition to applying some scientific specialization to a writer who struggled and suffered, was with the hope that others would avoid the suffering he encountered, which he had no control over. Here lies the reading of the psychiatrist's perspective on literature and writers, which is bound to contain paradoxes; perhaps one of the most significant aspects that concern me is his analysis of my personality through my questions; so here is the text of the dialogue:
• When did your relationship with general reading begin?
•• My relationship with general reading began at a somewhat early stage, and the school library had a significant impact in providing books for a small child living in a remote village far from centers of knowledge and public libraries. I remember that when the school principal saw how many books I was borrowing, he tested me on what I had borrowed and found me well-versed in it, so he appointed me as the librarian while I was in the sixth grade. I spent beautiful days with the library, especially as the summer vacation approached, where I would borrow enough books to spend the long time in the village where life was monotonous. After I made some progress in reading, I felt somewhat distinguished from my peers, especially in the gatherings of the elderly, where we were not allowed to participate in the conversation, nor were we allowed to leave them all at once. However, I would read to them from the biography of the Prophet, and when they grew tired of it, I would read them something from the popular poetry in the book "Min Shem Al-Arab" by Fahd Al-Mark, may he rest in peace. Interestingly, this distinction later became a heavy burden; I could no longer play with my peers due to the artificial dignity that sitting with the elders had added to me, and sometimes they only enjoyed listening when I was engrossed in playing football, to the point that my friends got used to placing me in the "substitute" lineup.
My relationship with the school library did not last long; the principal was replaced by another who cared only about preserving the books and dusting them off, so he removed me from this task and appointed a teacher of Arab nationality instead. He reviewed the previous records and held me accountable for what I had not returned, and I remember that I had to copy one of the books by hand when he insisted that I return it.
• Who is the reason for your reading passion?
•• I don't know for sure, but I have been afflicted with a kind of intellectual curiosity since childhood, and as soon as I realized that knowledge was broader than school books, I turned to reading without a real guide. I would read everything my eyes fell upon. I still remember my excitement over the Arabic encyclopedia that was printed at the expense of Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz, may he rest in peace, and distributed to schools; it was, for me, a great scientific breakthrough. Some teachers played a significant role in providing me with books and guiding me toward some serious readings. When I finished high school with distinction, I preferred to choose medical school; it satisfied a curiosity within me that I could not understand through reading alone.
• Did your medical ambition not arise from culture and literature? Or did you suffer from psychological exhaustion?
•• On the contrary; the reading habit I developed in the early stages helped me persist in medical reading, which requires time, focus, and great effort, especially in the early stages of college and graduate studies. Even after completing my graduate studies and being appointed to the medical college, I consciously balanced between literary reading and medical reading, especially since my specialization in hematology requires deep, continuous, and updated readings. On one hand, most of my literary choices stem from the core of my specialization, which is why I engage in several interdisciplinary studies that read literature and are based on medicine.
• How do you see the impact of awareness on mental health?
•• Awareness in itself is a great blessing, allowing a person to experience the utmost levels of human experience and understand the dimensions of their self, its limits, and its potentials. It is a type of reflective intelligence that distinguishes the geniuses of philosophy and the leaders of inspiration throughout history. However, it may lead to a loss of effective communication skills with society due to the widening gap between them and the general public, and this may extend to the family environment as well, causing the aware individual to find themselves trapped in the prison of isolation. This is where psychological imbalance creeps in, which may escalate into personality disorders or even mental illness. Therefore, cultural institutions that care for creators should provide some form of proactive psychological guidance for this distinguished group in society.
• What is the reason behind the ancient saying: "He who reads too much goes mad"?
•• Because reading is the most important means of acquiring cumulative knowledge that increases the gap between the cultured individual and others in the general community, who acquire knowledge through life experience, listening, and interaction, which are limited in time and space compared to reading. The deeper the cultured individual becomes, the more they discover the underlying issues that affect their internal values, and consequently their attitudes and feelings, making them different from others. Here comes the paradox: if they are skilled in acquiring communication skills, they can lead and inspire the cultural milieu; if they lack those skills, society may label them as mad for not being able to understand them and comprehend the reasons behind their attitudes and behaviors.
• Can a writer be psychologically ill from childhood or adolescence due to some reason or crisis, or does literature and cultural confusion lead to their illness?
•• Often, literature reveals psychological ailments rather than causing them. When a writer unloads the burden of their psychological anxiety onto the text, they feel a kind of psychological relief, similar to someone venting to a friend about their worries and pains. I do not see a conditional relationship between literature and psychological ailments; rather, literature and the arts, in general, are among the most important means of self-healing that a writer or artist practices.
• What is the main reason culture causes unhappiness for some?
•• Theoretical knowledge that does not reflect on behavior or transform into life skills becomes a burden on the individual; it makes them feel an illusory distinction from others. This question reminds me of a poet's saying:
If wealth were in tricks, you would find me
Attached to the stars of the heavens
But whoever is endowed with wisdom is deprived of wealth
Two opposing forces, how they diverge
And evidence of fate and its decree
The misery of the wise and the good life of the fool
However, true culture, accompanied by emotional intelligence and a high ability to communicate effectively with society, is undoubtedly one of the reasons for happiness.
• In light of the factors of religion, reason, soul, and culture, how can a person maintain mental well-being?
•• This question is of utmost importance; so allow me to elaborate: mental well-being is based on a conscious balance between a person's spiritual, mental, and physical demands and their social relationships. Each of these four components has its own requirements; the spirit draws its strength from its world independent of the material world, which includes the connection to God Almighty and the practice of meditation that elevates the individual, freeing their spirit from the shackles of the body to soar in the vast space of freedom and dive into the mysteries of existence and explore the depths of the soul.
The mind's role comes in shaping the system of awareness, through which knowledge is acquired and ideas are processed to build a unified model that enables the individual to interact with their temporal and spatial environment, giving them a sense of identity and personal unity.
Then comes the role of maintaining physical health through proper nutrition, exercise, adequate sleep, and the prevention and treatment of diseases when necessary. Once these personal demands are met, the construction of a system of relationships based on sound social foundations remains. Without this balance, psychological imbalance occurs, which may lead to the loss of physical, mental, or psychological well-being, depending on the dominance of one component and the weakness of another.
• Why do some societies take extreme positions against writers?
•• A true writer is one who asks the different questions that everyone fears to approach, either due to an inability to understand them or because they contradict narrow interests.
• What do you think of Al-Mutanabbi's saying: (If a person's actions are bad, their suspicions are bad...)
•• After thorough research, it became clear to me that Al-Mutanabbi suffered from a unique psychological syndrome, like a specific group of self-made geniuses who combine extraordinary talent with a miserable social upbringing characterized by extreme poverty and low social status. These individuals share traits, including excessive doubt about their surroundings and a lack of trust in anyone, leading them to elevate the values of individuality and abandon the spirit of community. This trait reached its peak in Abu Al-Tayyib:
I began to doubt whom I choose
Knowing that they are some of humanity
Then there is excessive sensitivity to criticism, especially regarding what touches their selves or when their abilities are questioned, to the extent that one may react to a reason that others see as trivial, responding in ways that do not match the magnitude of the offense they suffered. Look at Al-Mutanabbi's story with his opponents and critics, and you will find that the response tends to inflate the excessively inflated ego.
Thirdly, there is the spirit of vanity and arrogance that reaches the level of conceit, elevating the self above the level of humanity:
I have become accustomed to calamities until I left them
Do you say death has killed or fear has frightened?
And his saying: Everything that God created and what He did not create
Is insignificant in my ambition like a hair on my head
In reality, this elevated spirit conceals a fragile internal structure and tries to hide behind it three complexes of the syndrome: (poverty, contempt, and oppression). Therefore, it quickly transforms into a type of depression, as happened to Al-Mutanabbi in his last poems:
Wherever you wish, O my paths, be an instrument, salvation, or destruction
The verses you mentioned are nothing but an echo of this syndrome that Abu Al-Tayyib suffered from, and there are many examples of these psychological manifestations.
• Where do you place the psychological ailments of the writer among types of ailments, and does narcissism play a role in that ailment?
•• The psychological ailments of the writer are often not diseases in the clinical sense but rather excessive sensory and emotional manifestations of a highly perceptive self. Frequently, the writer stands in a gray area between genius and fragility; their high sensitivity grants them exceptional creativity, but at the same time, it may burden them with more than they can bear, especially when they enter a continuous spiral of high expectations and a constant struggle for success.
As for narcissism, for many writers, it is merely a defense mechanism that protects the sensitive self from the harshness of criticism and attempts to repair what is broken inside under the weight of unfair evaluation or misunderstanding. It is not a glorification of the self as much as it is a silent attempt to remain standing.
• What is the most significant conclusion you have drawn from classifying writers who were often psychologically ill, like Al-Ma'arri, for example?
•• I have concluded from these studies a pivotal result: that the health condition—both physical and psychological—is the deepest and strongest determinant of the writer's way of thinking, the organization of their emotions, and the emotional traits that emerge from their creative texts. The text, in its essence, is nothing but a translation of internal equations that its owner lives between their suffering and hopes, between their anxiety and ambition, between their wounds and dreams.
Abu Al-Ala Al-Ma'arri is a clear example of this; the physical disability that afflicted him early on and confined him to his home made this ambitious soul a hostage to its physical illness and psychological fracture. This directly reflected on his poetry, coloring it with sadness, pessimism, and existential anxiety, which manifested in dark sighs about the laws of life and the scales of justice within it, as he says in describing himself:
I see myself in the three of my prisons
So do not ask about the bitter news
For I have lost my sight and am confined to my home
And the state of the soul in the vile body
• Are you planning to expand your project to analyze the personalities of writers through their texts?
•• It is essential to distinguish between what I do in studying the health impact on literature and the psychological study stemming from Freud's psychoanalytic school and its followers; my project does not aim to diagnose the writer or subject them to rigid psychological molds, but rather focuses on reading the text as an objective reflection of the physical and psychological health condition experienced by its owner and its impact on their worldview and expression of it.
I deal with the creative text as an accurate record of the human experience with pain, illness, or existential anxiety, not as material to track repressed desires or instinctual interpretations as the Freudian school does. The goal is not to strip the text of its aesthetic halo or to strip it of its artistic value, but to expand the spaces of understanding to illuminate new depths in the creator's human experience.
• Who preceded you among scholars and psychologists in this field?
•• This approach is originally a well-known literary approach, and several psychoanalytic schools in literature have paved the way for it. However, the fundamental difference in what I present is that I approach it with the eyes of a doctor, not just those of a literary critic; my clinical experience allows me to read the text as if I were listening to a patient in the clinic.
The doctor understands through their clinical experience what critics do not perceive regarding the connection between physical ailments and psychological emotions, the relationship between the experience of illness and creativity, and the biological symbols that appear in the text without the awareness of its owner.
This is what makes my study not just a psychological interpretation of the text but a healthy-human reading that restores the value of the creator's physical and emotional experience and explores its profound impact on the formation of their creative voice.
• What is the therapeutic prescription for the psychologically exhausted intellectual?
•• Withdraw from what harms you... For the safety of your soul is the most precious thing you possess.
If criticism wounds you and shakes your confidence, keep your texts in your heart and notebooks until the time comes when they are appreciated as they deserve. Not everything we write is suitable for every time, nor is every reader capable of understanding what we want to say at the right moment.
The text also has a psychological lifespan; it is born when you are ready to present it to the world. Do not offer your soul as a sacrifice to transient judgments or incomplete tastes.
• Can one analyze a journalist's personality through their questions, and would you allow me to analyze my personality freely?
•• It seems to me from your questions that you possess a kind of analytical personality that scrutinizes details before making any judgment, which grants you a high ability for deep understanding and asking essential questions. Sometimes, you may have a tendency toward overthinking that leads you to an inability to make decisions on which you base your positions and impressions.