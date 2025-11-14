Dr. Mansour Al-Jabri was not an anomaly among literary doctors; the chronological context confirms that he was a knowledge lover, a sincere writer since the early days of his awareness, and he employed words in lectures that commanded respect. Perhaps his attention to the late poet Hamad Al-Hajji drew the media and readers' attention to him; his loyalty to a distinguished poetic experience, in addition to applying some scientific specialization to a writer who struggled and suffered, was with the hope that others would avoid the suffering he encountered, which he had no control over. Here lies the reading of the psychiatrist's perspective on literature and writers, which is bound to contain paradoxes; perhaps one of the most significant aspects that concern me is his analysis of my personality through my questions; so here is the text of the dialogue:

• When did your relationship with general reading begin?

•• My relationship with general reading began at a somewhat early stage, and the school library had a significant impact in providing books for a small child living in a remote village far from centers of knowledge and public libraries. I remember that when the school principal saw how many books I was borrowing, he tested me on what I had borrowed and found me well-versed in it, so he appointed me as the librarian while I was in the sixth grade. I spent beautiful days with the library, especially as the summer vacation approached, where I would borrow enough books to spend the long time in the village where life was monotonous. After I made some progress in reading, I felt somewhat distinguished from my peers, especially in the gatherings of the elderly, where we were not allowed to participate in the conversation, nor were we allowed to leave them all at once. However, I would read to them from the biography of the Prophet, and when they grew tired of it, I would read them something from the popular poetry in the book "Min Shem Al-Arab" by Fahd Al-Mark, may he rest in peace. Interestingly, this distinction later became a heavy burden; I could no longer play with my peers due to the artificial dignity that sitting with the elders had added to me, and sometimes they only enjoyed listening when I was engrossed in playing football, to the point that my friends got used to placing me in the "substitute" lineup.

My relationship with the school library did not last long; the principal was replaced by another who cared only about preserving the books and dusting them off, so he removed me from this task and appointed a teacher of Arab nationality instead. He reviewed the previous records and held me accountable for what I had not returned, and I remember that I had to copy one of the books by hand when he insisted that I return it.

• Who is the reason for your reading passion?

•• I don't know for sure, but I have been afflicted with a kind of intellectual curiosity since childhood, and as soon as I realized that knowledge was broader than school books, I turned to reading without a real guide. I would read everything my eyes fell upon. I still remember my excitement over the Arabic encyclopedia that was printed at the expense of Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz, may he rest in peace, and distributed to schools; it was, for me, a great scientific breakthrough. Some teachers played a significant role in providing me with books and guiding me toward some serious readings. When I finished high school with distinction, I preferred to choose medical school; it satisfied a curiosity within me that I could not understand through reading alone.

• Did your medical ambition not arise from culture and literature? Or did you suffer from psychological exhaustion?

•• On the contrary; the reading habit I developed in the early stages helped me persist in medical reading, which requires time, focus, and great effort, especially in the early stages of college and graduate studies. Even after completing my graduate studies and being appointed to the medical college, I consciously balanced between literary reading and medical reading, especially since my specialization in hematology requires deep, continuous, and updated readings. On one hand, most of my literary choices stem from the core of my specialization, which is why I engage in several interdisciplinary studies that read literature and are based on medicine.

• How do you see the impact of awareness on mental health?

•• Awareness in itself is a great blessing, allowing a person to experience the utmost levels of human experience and understand the dimensions of their self, its limits, and its potentials. It is a type of reflective intelligence that distinguishes the geniuses of philosophy and the leaders of inspiration throughout history. However, it may lead to a loss of effective communication skills with society due to the widening gap between them and the general public, and this may extend to the family environment as well, causing the aware individual to find themselves trapped in the prison of isolation. This is where psychological imbalance creeps in, which may escalate into personality disorders or even mental illness. Therefore, cultural institutions that care for creators should provide some form of proactive psychological guidance for this distinguished group in society.

• What is the reason behind the ancient saying: "He who reads too much goes mad"?

•• Because reading is the most important means of acquiring cumulative knowledge that increases the gap between the cultured individual and others in the general community, who acquire knowledge through life experience, listening, and interaction, which are limited in time and space compared to reading. The deeper the cultured individual becomes, the more they discover the underlying issues that affect their internal values, and consequently their attitudes and feelings, making them different from others. Here comes the paradox: if they are skilled in acquiring communication skills, they can lead and inspire the cultural milieu; if they lack those skills, society may label them as mad for not being able to understand them and comprehend the reasons behind their attitudes and behaviors.

• Can a writer be psychologically ill from childhood or adolescence due to some reason or crisis, or does literature and cultural confusion lead to their illness?

•• Often, literature reveals psychological ailments rather than causing them. When a writer unloads the burden of their psychological anxiety onto the text, they feel a kind of psychological relief, similar to someone venting to a friend about their worries and pains. I do not see a conditional relationship between literature and psychological ailments; rather, literature and the arts, in general, are among the most important means of self-healing that a writer or artist practices.

• What is the main reason culture causes unhappiness for some?

•• Theoretical knowledge that does not reflect on behavior or transform into life skills becomes a burden on the individual; it makes them feel an illusory distinction from others. This question reminds me of a poet's saying:

If wealth were in tricks, you would find me

Attached to the stars of the heavens

But whoever is endowed with wisdom is deprived of wealth

Two opposing forces, how they diverge

And evidence of fate and its decree

The misery of the wise and the good life of the fool

However, true culture, accompanied by emotional intelligence and a high ability to communicate effectively with society, is undoubtedly one of the reasons for happiness.

• In light of the factors of religion, reason, soul, and culture, how can a person maintain mental well-being?

•• This question is of utmost importance; so allow me to elaborate: mental well-being is based on a conscious balance between a person's spiritual, mental, and physical demands and their social relationships. Each of these four components has its own requirements; the spirit draws its strength from its world independent of the material world, which includes the connection to God Almighty and the practice of meditation that elevates the individual, freeing their spirit from the shackles of the body to soar in the vast space of freedom and dive into the mysteries of existence and explore the depths of the soul.

The mind's role comes in shaping the system of awareness, through which knowledge is acquired and ideas are processed to build a unified model that enables the individual to interact with their temporal and spatial environment, giving them a sense of identity and personal unity.

Then comes the role of maintaining physical health through proper nutrition, exercise, adequate sleep, and the prevention and treatment of diseases when necessary. Once these personal demands are met, the construction of a system of relationships based on sound social foundations remains. Without this balance, psychological imbalance occurs, which may lead to the loss of physical, mental, or psychological well-being, depending on the dominance of one component and the weakness of another.

• Why do some societies take extreme positions against writers?

•• A true writer is one who asks the different questions that everyone fears to approach, either due to an inability to understand them or because they contradict narrow interests.

• What do you think of Al-Mutanabbi's saying: (If a person's actions are bad, their suspicions are bad...)

•• After thorough research, it became clear to me that Al-Mutanabbi suffered from a unique psychological syndrome, like a specific group of self-made geniuses who combine extraordinary talent with a miserable social upbringing characterized by extreme poverty and low social status. These individuals share traits, including excessive doubt about their surroundings and a lack of trust in anyone, leading them to elevate the values of individuality and abandon the spirit of community. This trait reached its peak in Abu Al-Tayyib:

I began to doubt whom I choose

Knowing that they are some of humanity

Then there is excessive sensitivity to criticism, especially regarding what touches their selves or when their abilities are questioned, to the extent that one may react to a reason that others see as trivial, responding in ways that do not match the magnitude of the offense they suffered. Look at Al-Mutanabbi's story with his opponents and critics, and you will find that the response tends to inflate the excessively inflated ego.

Thirdly, there is the spirit of vanity and arrogance that reaches the level of conceit, elevating the self above the level of humanity:

I have become accustomed to calamities until I left them

Do you say death has killed or fear has frightened?

And his saying: Everything that God created and what He did not create

Is insignificant in my ambition like a hair on my head

In reality, this elevated spirit conceals a fragile internal structure and tries to hide behind it three complexes of the syndrome: (poverty, contempt, and oppression). Therefore, it quickly transforms into a type of depression, as happened to Al-Mutanabbi in his last poems:

Wherever you wish, O my paths, be an instrument, salvation, or destruction

The verses you mentioned are nothing but an echo of this syndrome that Abu Al-Tayyib suffered from, and there are many examples of these psychological manifestations.

• Where do you place the psychological ailments of the writer among types of ailments, and does narcissism play a role in that ailment?

•• The psychological ailments of the writer are often not diseases in the clinical sense but rather excessive sensory and emotional manifestations of a highly perceptive self. Frequently, the writer stands in a gray area between genius and fragility; their high sensitivity grants them exceptional creativity, but at the same time, it may burden them with more than they can bear, especially when they enter a continuous spiral of high expectations and a constant struggle for success.

As for narcissism, for many writers, it is merely a defense mechanism that protects the sensitive self from the harshness of criticism and attempts to repair what is broken inside under the weight of unfair evaluation or misunderstanding. It is not a glorification of the self as much as it is a silent attempt to remain standing.

• What is the most significant conclusion you have drawn from classifying writers who were often psychologically ill, like Al-Ma'arri, for example?

•• I have concluded from these studies a pivotal result: that the health condition—both physical and psychological—is the deepest and strongest determinant of the writer's way of thinking, the organization of their emotions, and the emotional traits that emerge from their creative texts. The text, in its essence, is nothing but a translation of internal equations that its owner lives between their suffering and hopes, between their anxiety and ambition, between their wounds and dreams.

Abu Al-Ala Al-Ma'arri is a clear example of this; the physical disability that afflicted him early on and confined him to his home made this ambitious soul a hostage to its physical illness and psychological fracture. This directly reflected on his poetry, coloring it with sadness, pessimism, and existential anxiety, which manifested in dark sighs about the laws of life and the scales of justice within it, as he says in describing himself:

I see myself in the three of my prisons

So do not ask about the bitter news

For I have lost my sight and am confined to my home

And the state of the soul in the vile body

• Are you planning to expand your project to analyze the personalities of writers through their texts?

•• It is essential to distinguish between what I do in studying the health impact on literature and the psychological study stemming from Freud's psychoanalytic school and its followers; my project does not aim to diagnose the writer or subject them to rigid psychological molds, but rather focuses on reading the text as an objective reflection of the physical and psychological health condition experienced by its owner and its impact on their worldview and expression of it.

I deal with the creative text as an accurate record of the human experience with pain, illness, or existential anxiety, not as material to track repressed desires or instinctual interpretations as the Freudian school does. The goal is not to strip the text of its aesthetic halo or to strip it of its artistic value, but to expand the spaces of understanding to illuminate new depths in the creator's human experience.

• Who preceded you among scholars and psychologists in this field?

•• This approach is originally a well-known literary approach, and several psychoanalytic schools in literature have paved the way for it. However, the fundamental difference in what I present is that I approach it with the eyes of a doctor, not just those of a literary critic; my clinical experience allows me to read the text as if I were listening to a patient in the clinic.

The doctor understands through their clinical experience what critics do not perceive regarding the connection between physical ailments and psychological emotions, the relationship between the experience of illness and creativity, and the biological symbols that appear in the text without the awareness of its owner.

This is what makes my study not just a psychological interpretation of the text but a healthy-human reading that restores the value of the creator's physical and emotional experience and explores its profound impact on the formation of their creative voice.

• What is the therapeutic prescription for the psychologically exhausted intellectual?

•• Withdraw from what harms you... For the safety of your soul is the most precious thing you possess.

If criticism wounds you and shakes your confidence, keep your texts in your heart and notebooks until the time comes when they are appreciated as they deserve. Not everything we write is suitable for every time, nor is every reader capable of understanding what we want to say at the right moment.

The text also has a psychological lifespan; it is born when you are ready to present it to the world. Do not offer your soul as a sacrifice to transient judgments or incomplete tastes.

• Can one analyze a journalist's personality through their questions, and would you allow me to analyze my personality freely?

•• It seems to me from your questions that you possess a kind of analytical personality that scrutinizes details before making any judgment, which grants you a high ability for deep understanding and asking essential questions. Sometimes, you may have a tendency toward overthinking that leads you to an inability to make decisions on which you base your positions and impressions.