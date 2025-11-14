«الصُبْحِيَّة»: بضم الصاد وسكون الباء هي: اسم وليمة العرس -قديماً- في جازان، وكانت تقام في منزل أهل العروس، وموعدها الصباح مع أول شروق الشمس.

وإذا نظرت لأسباب إقامة وليمة «الصُّبحية» في الصباح، فربما تعود لطبيعة الحياة الاقتصادية قديماً في جازان، فالناس غالبيتهم يبكرون للعمل في المزارع والأسواق والرعي، والمناسب لهؤلاء الناس أن يفطروا من «الصبحية» ثم يذهبوا إلى أعمالهم، وربما يكون السبب حرارة الجو في منطقة جازان، وغياب الكهرباء في ذلك الزمن القديم، ما يجعل تقديم وليمة العرس «الصبحية» في الصباح الباكر مناسباً لطبيعة المنطقة الحارة.

وتتكوّن وليمة العرس «الصبحية» -قديماً في جازان- من الدقيق، أو البر المعصود، يعبأ في قدور حجرية كبيرة، ويصب عليها السمن وينثر عليه السكر - يومها لا يقدم العسل لقلته- إضافة إلى الحنيذ والمغاش وعيش الذرة المفتوت بالشحم والمرق، ويقدم في الحواسي الفخارية!

ومن عاش زمن «الصبحية» -بقيت إلى منتصف التسعينات الهجرية- لابد أنه يذكر صومعة الدقيق أو البر؛ تبنى من العصيدة قبة دائرية برأس القدر، تسمى الصومعة، تحاط من أسفلها بما يشبه المجرى، يصب فيه السمن، وتعتبر الصومعة أهم دلالة رمزية لقيمة الوليمة، فكلما كبر قطر الصومعة وعلت قبتها، وأحاط بجوانبها السمن، دل على كرم صاحب «الصبحية».

لقد صنع الآباء والأجداد صومعة البر والدقيق، وفي بالهم الكرم، ومجد الحكايات، أما أنا، فيطيب لي الكلام عن اسم الصومعة، وعلاقتها بالبعد الديني كمكان للعبادة والرهبنة، وربطها بالشكل الدائري في قبب المعابد الدينية، ولماذا انزاح البعد الديني للصومعة، ونزلت من مكانها الأعلى -تاركة عناق الشمس والنجوم- إلى مكانها الأدنى، صومعة من البر، والدقيق، تتخطفها أيادي البشر؟

هل تجاوز الإنسان -في الأزمنة القديمة- حالة الخوف والقلق من الآلهة، فتم تحويلهم من رموز دينية، إلى رموز متعة وفرح، كما في صومعة «الصبحية»؟

لقد ذكرت الروايات صنماً لبني حنيفة -قبل الإسلام- اسمه «حيس» صنعوه من التمر، وعبدوه، ولمّا جاعوا أكلوه!

إن صنم بني حنيفة «حيس» مرتبط -في الأصل- بتقديس التمر، وهذا التقديس قادم من تقديس النخلة التي كانت تعبد في الجزيرة العربية، ولأن مناسبات الأكل الجماعية، تمثل جزءاً من البعد التعبدي لهذه الآلهة، فقد تم بناء الصنم «حيس» من التمر، وتم التقرب إليه، ومن بعد ذلك أكله!

الأمر الآخر: الرموز الدينية -بما فيها الآلهة القديمة- هي نتاج إنساني محدد بعوامل زمنية ومكانية، وعندما تنتهي هذه العوامل تتحول هذه الرموز من وضعها المقدس المتعالي، إلى الوضع الرمزي المتكيف مع حاجة الإنسان اليومية، وربما تُنْسى هذه الآلهة وتتلاشى من حياة وتفكير الناس.

لقد عاش الإنسان منذ عصور مبكرة، سؤال مواجهة الموت ورغبة الخلود، ولأنه غير قادر على مواجهة الموت، اخترع الكثير من الآلهة، وعزز حضور هذه الآلهة بالمعابد والعبادات والطقوس الشعائرية والأعياد، ولأن الموت سائر في العباد، فالخلود أن تعيش اللحظة ومنها «الصبحية»!