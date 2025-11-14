«الصُبْحِيَّة»: بضم الصاد وسكون الباء هي: اسم وليمة العرس -قديماً- في جازان، وكانت تقام في منزل أهل العروس، وموعدها الصباح مع أول شروق الشمس.
وإذا نظرت لأسباب إقامة وليمة «الصُّبحية» في الصباح، فربما تعود لطبيعة الحياة الاقتصادية قديماً في جازان، فالناس غالبيتهم يبكرون للعمل في المزارع والأسواق والرعي، والمناسب لهؤلاء الناس أن يفطروا من «الصبحية» ثم يذهبوا إلى أعمالهم، وربما يكون السبب حرارة الجو في منطقة جازان، وغياب الكهرباء في ذلك الزمن القديم، ما يجعل تقديم وليمة العرس «الصبحية» في الصباح الباكر مناسباً لطبيعة المنطقة الحارة.
وتتكوّن وليمة العرس «الصبحية» -قديماً في جازان- من الدقيق، أو البر المعصود، يعبأ في قدور حجرية كبيرة، ويصب عليها السمن وينثر عليه السكر - يومها لا يقدم العسل لقلته- إضافة إلى الحنيذ والمغاش وعيش الذرة المفتوت بالشحم والمرق، ويقدم في الحواسي الفخارية!
ومن عاش زمن «الصبحية» -بقيت إلى منتصف التسعينات الهجرية- لابد أنه يذكر صومعة الدقيق أو البر؛ تبنى من العصيدة قبة دائرية برأس القدر، تسمى الصومعة، تحاط من أسفلها بما يشبه المجرى، يصب فيه السمن، وتعتبر الصومعة أهم دلالة رمزية لقيمة الوليمة، فكلما كبر قطر الصومعة وعلت قبتها، وأحاط بجوانبها السمن، دل على كرم صاحب «الصبحية».
لقد صنع الآباء والأجداد صومعة البر والدقيق، وفي بالهم الكرم، ومجد الحكايات، أما أنا، فيطيب لي الكلام عن اسم الصومعة، وعلاقتها بالبعد الديني كمكان للعبادة والرهبنة، وربطها بالشكل الدائري في قبب المعابد الدينية، ولماذا انزاح البعد الديني للصومعة، ونزلت من مكانها الأعلى -تاركة عناق الشمس والنجوم- إلى مكانها الأدنى، صومعة من البر، والدقيق، تتخطفها أيادي البشر؟
هل تجاوز الإنسان -في الأزمنة القديمة- حالة الخوف والقلق من الآلهة، فتم تحويلهم من رموز دينية، إلى رموز متعة وفرح، كما في صومعة «الصبحية»؟
لقد ذكرت الروايات صنماً لبني حنيفة -قبل الإسلام- اسمه «حيس» صنعوه من التمر، وعبدوه، ولمّا جاعوا أكلوه!
إن صنم بني حنيفة «حيس» مرتبط -في الأصل- بتقديس التمر، وهذا التقديس قادم من تقديس النخلة التي كانت تعبد في الجزيرة العربية، ولأن مناسبات الأكل الجماعية، تمثل جزءاً من البعد التعبدي لهذه الآلهة، فقد تم بناء الصنم «حيس» من التمر، وتم التقرب إليه، ومن بعد ذلك أكله!
الأمر الآخر: الرموز الدينية -بما فيها الآلهة القديمة- هي نتاج إنساني محدد بعوامل زمنية ومكانية، وعندما تنتهي هذه العوامل تتحول هذه الرموز من وضعها المقدس المتعالي، إلى الوضع الرمزي المتكيف مع حاجة الإنسان اليومية، وربما تُنْسى هذه الآلهة وتتلاشى من حياة وتفكير الناس.
لقد عاش الإنسان منذ عصور مبكرة، سؤال مواجهة الموت ورغبة الخلود، ولأنه غير قادر على مواجهة الموت، اخترع الكثير من الآلهة، وعزز حضور هذه الآلهة بالمعابد والعبادات والطقوس الشعائرية والأعياد، ولأن الموت سائر في العباد، فالخلود أن تعيش اللحظة ومنها «الصبحية»!
“Al-Sabhiya”: with a pronounced ‘s’ and a silent ‘b’, is the name of the wedding feast - in the past - in Jazan, which was held at the bride's family home, and its timing was in the morning with the first light of dawn.
If you look at the reasons for holding the “Sabhiya” feast in the morning, it may be attributed to the nature of the economic life in Jazan in the past, as most people would rise early for work in farms, markets, and herding. It was suitable for these people to break their fast with the “Sabhiya” and then head to their jobs. Another reason could be the heat of the weather in the Jazan region and the absence of electricity in those old times, making it appropriate to serve the wedding feast “Sabhiya” in the early morning, suitable for the hot nature of the area.
The wedding feast “Sabhiya” - in the past in Jazan - consisted of flour or crushed wheat, packed in large stone pots, with ghee poured over it and sugar sprinkled on top - honey was not served at that time due to its scarcity - in addition to the haneed, al-maghash, and corn bread mixed with fat and broth, served in clay dishes!
Anyone who lived during the time of “Sabhiya” - which lasted until the mid-1990s Hijri - must remember the grain or flour silo; built from the porridge into a circular dome at the top of the pot, called the silo, surrounded at its base by a channel-like structure where ghee is poured. The silo is considered the most important symbolic indication of the value of the feast; the larger the diameter of the silo and the higher its dome, and the more ghee surrounds its sides, the more it indicates the generosity of the host of the “Sabhiya”.
The fathers and grandfathers built the grain and flour silo with generosity and the glory of stories in mind. As for me, I find it pleasing to talk about the name of the silo and its relationship to the religious dimension as a place of worship and monasticism, linking it to the circular shape in the domes of religious temples, and why the religious dimension of the silo has shifted, descending from its higher place - leaving the embrace of the sun and stars - to its lower place, a silo of wheat and flour, snatched by human hands?
Has humanity - in ancient times - surpassed the state of fear and anxiety from the gods, transforming them from religious symbols into symbols of pleasure and joy, as seen in the silo of “Sabhiya”?
The narratives mention an idol of Banu Hanifa - before Islam - named “Hais” made from dates, which they worshipped, and when they were hungry, they ate it!
The idol of Banu Hanifa “Hais” is originally linked to the sanctification of dates, and this sanctification comes from the veneration of the palm tree, which was worshipped in the Arabian Peninsula. Since communal eating occasions represent part of the worship dimension of these gods, the idol “Hais” was made from dates, and people approached it, and afterward, they ate it!
Another point: religious symbols - including ancient gods - are human products defined by temporal and spatial factors. When these factors cease, these symbols transform from their exalted sacred status to a symbolic status that adapts to human daily needs, and perhaps these gods are forgotten and fade from the lives and thoughts of people.
Human beings have lived since early ages with the question of facing death and the desire for immortality. Since they are unable to confront death, they invented many gods and reinforced the presence of these gods with temples, worship, rituals, and festivals. Because death is inevitable for all, immortality is to live in the moment, and thus “Sabhiya”!