“Al-Sabhiya”: with a pronounced ‘s’ and a silent ‘b’, is the name of the wedding feast - in the past - in Jazan, which was held at the bride's family home, and its timing was in the morning with the first light of dawn.

If you look at the reasons for holding the “Sabhiya” feast in the morning, it may be attributed to the nature of the economic life in Jazan in the past, as most people would rise early for work in farms, markets, and herding. It was suitable for these people to break their fast with the “Sabhiya” and then head to their jobs. Another reason could be the heat of the weather in the Jazan region and the absence of electricity in those old times, making it appropriate to serve the wedding feast “Sabhiya” in the early morning, suitable for the hot nature of the area.

The wedding feast “Sabhiya” - in the past in Jazan - consisted of flour or crushed wheat, packed in large stone pots, with ghee poured over it and sugar sprinkled on top - honey was not served at that time due to its scarcity - in addition to the haneed, al-maghash, and corn bread mixed with fat and broth, served in clay dishes!

Anyone who lived during the time of “Sabhiya” - which lasted until the mid-1990s Hijri - must remember the grain or flour silo; built from the porridge into a circular dome at the top of the pot, called the silo, surrounded at its base by a channel-like structure where ghee is poured. The silo is considered the most important symbolic indication of the value of the feast; the larger the diameter of the silo and the higher its dome, and the more ghee surrounds its sides, the more it indicates the generosity of the host of the “Sabhiya”.

The fathers and grandfathers built the grain and flour silo with generosity and the glory of stories in mind. As for me, I find it pleasing to talk about the name of the silo and its relationship to the religious dimension as a place of worship and monasticism, linking it to the circular shape in the domes of religious temples, and why the religious dimension of the silo has shifted, descending from its higher place - leaving the embrace of the sun and stars - to its lower place, a silo of wheat and flour, snatched by human hands?

Has humanity - in ancient times - surpassed the state of fear and anxiety from the gods, transforming them from religious symbols into symbols of pleasure and joy, as seen in the silo of “Sabhiya”?

The narratives mention an idol of Banu Hanifa - before Islam - named “Hais” made from dates, which they worshipped, and when they were hungry, they ate it!

The idol of Banu Hanifa “Hais” is originally linked to the sanctification of dates, and this sanctification comes from the veneration of the palm tree, which was worshipped in the Arabian Peninsula. Since communal eating occasions represent part of the worship dimension of these gods, the idol “Hais” was made from dates, and people approached it, and afterward, they ate it!

Another point: religious symbols - including ancient gods - are human products defined by temporal and spatial factors. When these factors cease, these symbols transform from their exalted sacred status to a symbolic status that adapts to human daily needs, and perhaps these gods are forgotten and fade from the lives and thoughts of people.

Human beings have lived since early ages with the question of facing death and the desire for immortality. Since they are unable to confront death, they invented many gods and reinforced the presence of these gods with temples, worship, rituals, and festivals. Because death is inevitable for all, immortality is to live in the moment, and thus “Sabhiya”!