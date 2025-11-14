لم أكن أتوقع أن يبلغ صديقي درجة الغضب التي بلغها بحجة أنني علقت على نقاشنا حول (شخص ما) بقولي: «إنه مسكين»، الأمر الذي دعاه إلى وصفي بالساذج لأنني -حسب قوله- أصف كل الناس وبكل أطيافهم وطبقاتهم وميولهم بالمساكين.

والحقيقية أنني أطلق هذا الوصف بوعي تام وإدراك دقيق، لأنني بالفعل أرى أن كل الناس مساكين للغاية ويستحقون الشفقة مهما طغوا وتجبروا أو امتلكوا القدرة والمال أو حتى الذكاء أو أي سمة كانت. والدافع الذي أنطلق منه لهذا الوصف، يعود إلى يقيني بأن الإنسان في أساسه كائن ضعيف جداً حتى إنْ امتلك ما امتلك، فهو في النهاية كائن ضعيف، لأنه وإنْ كان مالكاً للعقل الذي يميزه عن بقية الكائنات فهو في المقابل «مملوك» للكثير من السمات الشخصية والجوانب الوجوديّة والنفسية، بل هو مملوك لكينونته وإنسانيته التي جُبلت على التناقضات والنسيان والخطيئة، وهذا بحد ذاته -من وجهة نظري- كفيل بأن يجعل منه كائناً مسكيناً ويدعو للشفقة، مع ملاحظة أنني أطلق مفردة «مسكين» متجاوزاً كل الاعتبارات اللغوية التي يمكن أن يستغلها أحدهم ليدخلني ويدخل كل قارئ في دهاليز المعاني الاسمية لمفردة «مسكين»، وبالتالي فأنا هنا أعني بالمسكين قلة الحيلة وغلبة الضعف الداخلي على هذا الكائن الذي جاء لهذا الوجود وهو محمل بحمولات ثقال أشار لها الكتاب الأعظم (القرآن الكريم) في كثير من المواطن، فضلاً عن القصص والأحداث التي تؤول به -أي الإنسان- إلى مآلات مجهولة وغير معلومة، حتى إنْ كان منها ذلك النعيم المنتظر الذي ورد في آيات الكتاب الكريم مشروطاً ومجهولاً، وبالتالي جاء عجزي في التوصل إلى وصف يمكن أن أصف به الإنسان غير «المسكين»، ولك عزيزي القارئ أن تحمل الفكرة وتتفحصها بطريقتك الخاصة بك.

المهم أن صديقي الذي فتح لي نوافذ هذا الحديث ما زال يقاطعني حتى الساعة وما زلت في نظره جاهلاً بحال البشر ومعادنهم، بل وزاد إصراره على ذلك عندما علم أنني حزنت على (الشخص الـ ما) محل النقاش السابق بعد إصابته بمرض عضال أجبره على طلب الدعاء له من كل المحيطين به، طالباً مني الاقتناع بيقينه بأن ما حدث لصاحبنا إنما هي عقوبة السماء، بينما كنت أختصر له الفكرة بأنها دلالة على أنه مسكين مثلما هو حال كل الناس!