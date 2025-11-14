لم أكن أتوقع أن يبلغ صديقي درجة الغضب التي بلغها بحجة أنني علقت على نقاشنا حول (شخص ما) بقولي: «إنه مسكين»، الأمر الذي دعاه إلى وصفي بالساذج لأنني -حسب قوله- أصف كل الناس وبكل أطيافهم وطبقاتهم وميولهم بالمساكين.
والحقيقية أنني أطلق هذا الوصف بوعي تام وإدراك دقيق، لأنني بالفعل أرى أن كل الناس مساكين للغاية ويستحقون الشفقة مهما طغوا وتجبروا أو امتلكوا القدرة والمال أو حتى الذكاء أو أي سمة كانت. والدافع الذي أنطلق منه لهذا الوصف، يعود إلى يقيني بأن الإنسان في أساسه كائن ضعيف جداً حتى إنْ امتلك ما امتلك، فهو في النهاية كائن ضعيف، لأنه وإنْ كان مالكاً للعقل الذي يميزه عن بقية الكائنات فهو في المقابل «مملوك» للكثير من السمات الشخصية والجوانب الوجوديّة والنفسية، بل هو مملوك لكينونته وإنسانيته التي جُبلت على التناقضات والنسيان والخطيئة، وهذا بحد ذاته -من وجهة نظري- كفيل بأن يجعل منه كائناً مسكيناً ويدعو للشفقة، مع ملاحظة أنني أطلق مفردة «مسكين» متجاوزاً كل الاعتبارات اللغوية التي يمكن أن يستغلها أحدهم ليدخلني ويدخل كل قارئ في دهاليز المعاني الاسمية لمفردة «مسكين»، وبالتالي فأنا هنا أعني بالمسكين قلة الحيلة وغلبة الضعف الداخلي على هذا الكائن الذي جاء لهذا الوجود وهو محمل بحمولات ثقال أشار لها الكتاب الأعظم (القرآن الكريم) في كثير من المواطن، فضلاً عن القصص والأحداث التي تؤول به -أي الإنسان- إلى مآلات مجهولة وغير معلومة، حتى إنْ كان منها ذلك النعيم المنتظر الذي ورد في آيات الكتاب الكريم مشروطاً ومجهولاً، وبالتالي جاء عجزي في التوصل إلى وصف يمكن أن أصف به الإنسان غير «المسكين»، ولك عزيزي القارئ أن تحمل الفكرة وتتفحصها بطريقتك الخاصة بك.
المهم أن صديقي الذي فتح لي نوافذ هذا الحديث ما زال يقاطعني حتى الساعة وما زلت في نظره جاهلاً بحال البشر ومعادنهم، بل وزاد إصراره على ذلك عندما علم أنني حزنت على (الشخص الـ ما) محل النقاش السابق بعد إصابته بمرض عضال أجبره على طلب الدعاء له من كل المحيطين به، طالباً مني الاقتناع بيقينه بأن ما حدث لصاحبنا إنما هي عقوبة السماء، بينما كنت أختصر له الفكرة بأنها دلالة على أنه مسكين مثلما هو حال كل الناس!
I did not expect my friend to reach such a level of anger, claiming that I commented on our discussion about (someone) by saying, "He is a poor soul," which led him to describe me as naive because, according to him, I label all people, regardless of their backgrounds, classes, and inclinations, as poor souls.
The truth is that I use this description with full awareness and precise understanding, because I genuinely see that all people are extremely poor and deserving of pity, no matter how much they oppress or tyrannize, or how much wealth, power, intelligence, or any other trait they possess. The motivation behind this description stems from my belief that at their core, humans are very weak beings, even if they possess much; ultimately, they are weak beings because, although they own the intellect that distinguishes them from other creatures, they are conversely "owned" by many personal traits and existential and psychological aspects. In fact, they are owned by their very existence and humanity, which are molded by contradictions, forgetfulness, and sin. This, in itself - from my perspective - is sufficient to make them pitiable beings deserving of compassion. It is worth noting that I use the term "poor soul" while transcending all linguistic considerations that someone might exploit to lead me and every reader into the labyrinth of nominal meanings of the term "poor soul." Therefore, here I mean by "poor soul" a lack of agency and the dominance of internal weakness over this being who came into existence burdened with heavy loads, as indicated by the greatest book (the Holy Quran) in many instances, in addition to the stories and events that lead him - that is, the human - to unknown and uncertain outcomes, even if among them is that awaited bliss mentioned in the verses of the Holy Book, which is conditional and unknown. Consequently, I find myself unable to arrive at a description that could characterize a human other than "poor soul," and it is up to you, dear reader, to carry the idea and examine it in your own way.
What matters is that my friend, who opened the windows of this discussion for me, is still interrupting me to this hour, and I remain, in his eyes, ignorant of the state of humanity and their true nature. He even intensified his insistence on this when he learned that I was saddened by (the person in question) from our previous discussion after he was afflicted with a serious illness that forced him to ask for prayers from everyone around him, insisting that I accept his conviction that what happened to our friend is indeed a punishment from the heavens, while I was summarizing the idea for him by saying that it indicates he is a poor soul, just like everyone else!