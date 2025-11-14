I did not expect my friend to reach such a level of anger, claiming that I commented on our discussion about (someone) by saying, "He is a poor soul," which led him to describe me as naive because, according to him, I label all people, regardless of their backgrounds, classes, and inclinations, as poor souls.

The truth is that I use this description with full awareness and precise understanding, because I genuinely see that all people are extremely poor and deserving of pity, no matter how much they oppress or tyrannize, or how much wealth, power, intelligence, or any other trait they possess. The motivation behind this description stems from my belief that at their core, humans are very weak beings, even if they possess much; ultimately, they are weak beings because, although they own the intellect that distinguishes them from other creatures, they are conversely "owned" by many personal traits and existential and psychological aspects. In fact, they are owned by their very existence and humanity, which are molded by contradictions, forgetfulness, and sin. This, in itself - from my perspective - is sufficient to make them pitiable beings deserving of compassion. It is worth noting that I use the term "poor soul" while transcending all linguistic considerations that someone might exploit to lead me and every reader into the labyrinth of nominal meanings of the term "poor soul." Therefore, here I mean by "poor soul" a lack of agency and the dominance of internal weakness over this being who came into existence burdened with heavy loads, as indicated by the greatest book (the Holy Quran) in many instances, in addition to the stories and events that lead him - that is, the human - to unknown and uncertain outcomes, even if among them is that awaited bliss mentioned in the verses of the Holy Book, which is conditional and unknown. Consequently, I find myself unable to arrive at a description that could characterize a human other than "poor soul," and it is up to you, dear reader, to carry the idea and examine it in your own way.

What matters is that my friend, who opened the windows of this discussion for me, is still interrupting me to this hour, and I remain, in his eyes, ignorant of the state of humanity and their true nature. He even intensified his insistence on this when he learned that I was saddened by (the person in question) from our previous discussion after he was afflicted with a serious illness that forced him to ask for prayers from everyone around him, insisting that I accept his conviction that what happened to our friend is indeed a punishment from the heavens, while I was summarizing the idea for him by saying that it indicates he is a poor soul, just like everyone else!