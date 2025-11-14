وأنا أقرأ المجموعة القصصية «أقنعة من لحم» للقاص السعودي حسين سنونة لم أستطع إلا أن أقرأها معتمداً النقد الثقافي، الذي يهتم بتحليل الخطاب الأدبي كمنتج ثقافي، لا ككيان جمالي منعزل، بل مرآة للواقع تكشف تناقضاته، وتسعى إلى تفكيك النسق السائد واقتراح بدائل للتسامي، المجموعة تنساب ضمن هيكل موضوعاتي متسق مع خيط رفيع ينسج عقدها ويعطيها ما يمكن أن نسميه المعنى الثقافي.
تتوزع قصص المجموعة بين عددٍ من المحاور تعكس همّ المواطن العربي الذي ينوء بحملٍ متوارث، فحتى خلال أكثر اللحظات إضاءة في تاريخ الأمة الثقافية كانت هناك دائماً فئة، بل فئات، تعاني من الثقافة الفئوية السائدة، ولهذا توزعت المواضيع إلى:
• الهوية والانفصال عن الذات: كما في قصة «أقنعة من لحم»، القصة تطرح سؤالاً جوهرياً عن الهوية والاغتراب داخل المجتمع.
• الموت واللامساواة: في «ملك الموت لا يتكلم العربية»، يحاكم السارد الثقافة السائدة التي تكرس فئات لا تستحق وتهمش الفئات التي تستحق الإبراز والظهور.
• الاحتجاج والصمت: «ترانيم مواطن لا يتحرك» تروي قصة مواطن يقرر التوقف عن الحراك احتجاجاً على واقعه، فيصبح ظاهرة يستقطب اهتمام العالم كله.
• العلاقات الإنسانية والذكريات: كما في «مجرد رسالة من عجوز» و«أشتاق للعناق فأستيقظ»، حيث يتم استدعاء الماضي والحب والندم.
• النقد الاجتماعي والسياسي: تظهر في قصص مثل «إشهار جوع» و«فلس... طين» و«يأكلون الهواء»، التي تفضح الفساد والتناقضات الطبقية والهدر الإنساني.
الفكرة الثقافية..
نقد النسق ومحاولات التسامي
تمثل مجموعة «أقنعة من لحم» مشروعاً نقدياً ثقافياً يخترق سطح الواقع ليصل إلى الجروح العميقة للفرد والمجتمع، لا يقدم السنونة مجرد سرد للحكايات، فتْلاً للجماليات، بل ينفذ إلى البنى الثقافية المهيمنة ويقوم بتفكيكها، مظهراً تناقضاتها وعطبها الداخلي، يفكك أيضاً ويقوم بنقد النسق المحلي والعالمي، فمن الممارسات اليومية المعيبة إلى نقد البنيات العابرة مثل صندوق النقد وبنية حقوق الإنسان الكونية التي تكون زائفة في كثير من الممارسات لتكرس بدورها جرح العربي الغائر الذي يبدو واضحاً في كل مفاصل المجموعة.
1 - نقد النسق الاجتماعي والسياسي
يعري السنونة الأنساق الثقافية السائدة، سواء كانت سياسية أو دينية أو اجتماعية، ففي «ملك الموت لا يتكلم العربية»، يوجه سهام النقد إلى النظام العالمي المعطوب، أما في «إشهار جوع»، فيكشف عن تناقض النظام القضائي الذي يعاقب الجائع على إعلان جوعه، بينما يتغاضى عن جشع التجار والمسؤولين.
2 - الانزياح عن المألوف كإستراتيجية نقدية
يستخدم السنونة الانزياح والغرابة كأداة فنية لخلخلة الواقع وإثارة الأسئلة الثقافية، تحول الوجه إلى وجه كلب في القصة الأولى ليس سوى استعارة قوية عن الاغتراب وفقدان الهوية في مجتمع لا يعترف بالاختلاف والتعددية والسَعة، كما أن حفر الرأس في التراب في «صرخة طينية» يمثل محاولة يائسة للهروب من ضغوط الحياة والبحث عن مساحة للتنفس.
3 - الرمزية والسخرية.. أداتا التسامي
السخرية محفز للوعي، ففي «اتصال مائي»، يتحول الحمام إلى فضاء للهروب من الضغوط، لكن الهاتف يظل يلاحق البطل كرمز لسلطة الواقع، وفي «يأكلون الهواء»، يصبح الحديث عن كرة القدم هروباً من مواجهة الإخفاقات الواقعية.
4 - البحث عن المعنى في زمن اللا معنى
تتكرر في المجموعة شخصيات تبحث عن معنى في عالم يبدو مفككاً وغير مكترث، الرسالة التي يكتبها العجوز في «مجرد رسالة من عجوز» هي محاولة لربط الماضي بالحاضر، ولإعادة بناء الذات من خلال الذاكرة. أما في «الحب يكتب ما قبله»، فيبدو الحب هو المنفذ الوحيد من سجن التقاليد والتناقضات الأسرية.
5 - كسر البنية.. صرخة شكلية لواقع ثقافي
القصص التي يقدمها سنونة لا تعتني بالشكل كثيراً، فالقصص ليست على النمط نفسه، لا تحتفي كثيراً بشروط القصة القصيرة كما يقول الكتاب، فالقصة تجرب الكتابة الشذرية، والكتابة المفككة، والتكرار والحذف، والتعالي على الزمان أو المكان المحدد.. المجموعة صرخة ثقافية تدعو لتجاوز التقاليد كاختراعات معيبة أصبحت سلوكيات تركز القبح.
As I read the short story collection "Masks of Flesh" by Saudi writer Hussein Sanouna, I couldn't help but approach it through the lens of cultural criticism, which focuses on analyzing literary discourse as a cultural product, not as an isolated aesthetic entity, but as a mirror of reality that reveals its contradictions and seeks to deconstruct the prevailing system while proposing alternatives for transcendence. The collection flows within a thematically consistent structure, woven together by a thin thread that gives it what we might call cultural meaning.
The stories in the collection are distributed among several themes that reflect the concerns of the Arab citizen burdened by inherited weight. Even during the brightest moments in the cultural history of the nation, there has always been a group, or rather groups, suffering from the prevailing factional culture. Therefore, the topics are divided into:
• Identity and separation from the self: as in the story "Masks of Flesh," which raises a fundamental question about identity and alienation within society.
• Death and inequality: in "The Angel of Death Does Not Speak Arabic," the narrator critiques the prevailing culture that promotes unworthy groups while marginalizing those that deserve recognition and visibility.
• Protest and silence: "The Hymns of a Citizen Who Does Not Move" tells the story of a citizen who decides to stop moving in protest against his reality, becoming a phenomenon that attracts the attention of the entire world.
• Human relationships and memories: as in "Just a Letter from an Old Man" and "I Long for Embrace, So I Wake Up," where the past, love, and regret are invoked.
• Social and political critique: evident in stories like "Proclaiming Hunger," "Philosophy... Clay," and "They Eat Air," which expose corruption, class contradictions, and human waste.
The cultural idea...
Critique of the system and attempts at transcendence
The collection "Masks of Flesh" represents a cultural critical project that penetrates the surface of reality to reach the deep wounds of the individual and society. Sanouna does not merely present a narration of tales, weaving aesthetics; rather, he delves into the dominant cultural structures and deconstructs them, revealing their contradictions and internal flaws. He also critiques both local and global systems, from flawed daily practices to critiques of transient structures like the IMF and the universal human rights framework, which often proves to be false in many practices, thereby reinforcing the deep wound of the Arab that is evident in every facet of the collection.
1 - Critique of the social and political system
Sanouna exposes the prevailing cultural systems, whether political, religious, or social. In "The Angel of Death Does Not Speak Arabic," he directs his critical arrows at the dysfunctional global system. In "Proclaiming Hunger," he reveals the contradictions of the judicial system that punishes the hungry for declaring their hunger while turning a blind eye to the greed of merchants and officials.
2 - Deviating from the norm as a critical strategy
Sanouna employs deviation and strangeness as artistic tools to unsettle reality and provoke cultural questions. Transforming a face into that of a dog in the first story serves as a powerful metaphor for alienation and loss of identity in a society that does not recognize difference, plurality, and breadth. Additionally, burying one's head in the sand in "A Muddy Scream" represents a desperate attempt to escape the pressures of life and seek a space to breathe.
3 - Symbolism and irony... Tools of transcendence
Irony serves as a catalyst for awareness. In "Water Connection," the bathroom becomes a space for escaping pressures, yet the phone continues to pursue the protagonist as a symbol of the authority of reality. In "They Eat Air," discussing football becomes an escape from confronting real failures.
4 - Searching for meaning in a time of meaninglessness
The collection features characters searching for meaning in a world that appears fragmented and indifferent. The letter written by the old man in "Just a Letter from an Old Man" is an attempt to connect the past with the present and to reconstruct the self through memory. In "Love Writes What Comes Before It," love seems to be the only escape from the prison of traditions and family contradictions.
5 - Breaking the structure... A formal scream for a cultural reality
The stories presented by Sanouna do not pay much attention to form; they do not adhere to the same pattern and do not celebrate the conditions of the short story as writers suggest. The stories experiment with fragmented writing, repetition and omission, and transcendence over specific time or place. The collection is a cultural scream calling for transcending traditions that have become flawed inventions, turning into behaviors that emphasize ugliness.