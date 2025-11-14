As I read the short story collection "Masks of Flesh" by Saudi writer Hussein Sanouna, I couldn't help but approach it through the lens of cultural criticism, which focuses on analyzing literary discourse as a cultural product, not as an isolated aesthetic entity, but as a mirror of reality that reveals its contradictions and seeks to deconstruct the prevailing system while proposing alternatives for transcendence. The collection flows within a thematically consistent structure, woven together by a thin thread that gives it what we might call cultural meaning.

The stories in the collection are distributed among several themes that reflect the concerns of the Arab citizen burdened by inherited weight. Even during the brightest moments in the cultural history of the nation, there has always been a group, or rather groups, suffering from the prevailing factional culture. Therefore, the topics are divided into:

• Identity and separation from the self: as in the story "Masks of Flesh," which raises a fundamental question about identity and alienation within society.

• Death and inequality: in "The Angel of Death Does Not Speak Arabic," the narrator critiques the prevailing culture that promotes unworthy groups while marginalizing those that deserve recognition and visibility.

• Protest and silence: "The Hymns of a Citizen Who Does Not Move" tells the story of a citizen who decides to stop moving in protest against his reality, becoming a phenomenon that attracts the attention of the entire world.

• Human relationships and memories: as in "Just a Letter from an Old Man" and "I Long for Embrace, So I Wake Up," where the past, love, and regret are invoked.

• Social and political critique: evident in stories like "Proclaiming Hunger," "Philosophy... Clay," and "They Eat Air," which expose corruption, class contradictions, and human waste.

The cultural idea...

Critique of the system and attempts at transcendence

The collection "Masks of Flesh" represents a cultural critical project that penetrates the surface of reality to reach the deep wounds of the individual and society. Sanouna does not merely present a narration of tales, weaving aesthetics; rather, he delves into the dominant cultural structures and deconstructs them, revealing their contradictions and internal flaws. He also critiques both local and global systems, from flawed daily practices to critiques of transient structures like the IMF and the universal human rights framework, which often proves to be false in many practices, thereby reinforcing the deep wound of the Arab that is evident in every facet of the collection.

1 - Critique of the social and political system

Sanouna exposes the prevailing cultural systems, whether political, religious, or social. In "The Angel of Death Does Not Speak Arabic," he directs his critical arrows at the dysfunctional global system. In "Proclaiming Hunger," he reveals the contradictions of the judicial system that punishes the hungry for declaring their hunger while turning a blind eye to the greed of merchants and officials.

2 - Deviating from the norm as a critical strategy

Sanouna employs deviation and strangeness as artistic tools to unsettle reality and provoke cultural questions. Transforming a face into that of a dog in the first story serves as a powerful metaphor for alienation and loss of identity in a society that does not recognize difference, plurality, and breadth. Additionally, burying one's head in the sand in "A Muddy Scream" represents a desperate attempt to escape the pressures of life and seek a space to breathe.

3 - Symbolism and irony... Tools of transcendence

Irony serves as a catalyst for awareness. In "Water Connection," the bathroom becomes a space for escaping pressures, yet the phone continues to pursue the protagonist as a symbol of the authority of reality. In "They Eat Air," discussing football becomes an escape from confronting real failures.

4 - Searching for meaning in a time of meaninglessness

The collection features characters searching for meaning in a world that appears fragmented and indifferent. The letter written by the old man in "Just a Letter from an Old Man" is an attempt to connect the past with the present and to reconstruct the self through memory. In "Love Writes What Comes Before It," love seems to be the only escape from the prison of traditions and family contradictions.

5 - Breaking the structure... A formal scream for a cultural reality

The stories presented by Sanouna do not pay much attention to form; they do not adhere to the same pattern and do not celebrate the conditions of the short story as writers suggest. The stories experiment with fragmented writing, repetition and omission, and transcendence over specific time or place. The collection is a cultural scream calling for transcending traditions that have become flawed inventions, turning into behaviors that emphasize ugliness.