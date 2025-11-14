وأنا أقرأ المجموعة القصصية «أقنعة من لحم» للقاص السعودي حسين سنونة لم أستطع إلا أن أقرأها معتمداً النقد الثقافي، الذي يهتم بتحليل الخطاب الأدبي كمنتج ثقافي، لا ككيان جمالي منعزل، بل مرآة للواقع تكشف تناقضاته، وتسعى إلى تفكيك النسق السائد واقتراح بدائل للتسامي، المجموعة تنساب ضمن هيكل موضوعاتي متسق مع خيط رفيع ينسج عقدها ويعطيها ما يمكن أن نسميه المعنى الثقافي.

تتوزع قصص المجموعة بين عددٍ من المحاور تعكس همّ المواطن العربي الذي ينوء بحملٍ متوارث، فحتى خلال أكثر اللحظات إضاءة في تاريخ الأمة الثقافية كانت هناك دائماً فئة، بل فئات، تعاني من الثقافة الفئوية السائدة، ولهذا توزعت المواضيع إلى:

• الهوية والانفصال عن الذات: كما في قصة «أقنعة من لحم»، القصة تطرح سؤالاً جوهرياً عن الهوية والاغتراب داخل المجتمع.

• الموت واللامساواة: في «ملك الموت لا يتكلم العربية»، يحاكم السارد الثقافة السائدة التي تكرس فئات لا تستحق وتهمش الفئات التي تستحق الإبراز والظهور.

• الاحتجاج والصمت: «ترانيم مواطن لا يتحرك» تروي قصة مواطن يقرر التوقف عن الحراك احتجاجاً على واقعه، فيصبح ظاهرة يستقطب اهتمام العالم كله.

• العلاقات الإنسانية والذكريات: كما في «مجرد رسالة من عجوز» و«أشتاق للعناق فأستيقظ»، حيث يتم استدعاء الماضي والحب والندم.

• النقد الاجتماعي والسياسي: تظهر في قصص مثل «إشهار جوع» و«فلس... طين» و«يأكلون الهواء»، التي تفضح الفساد والتناقضات الطبقية والهدر الإنساني.

الفكرة الثقافية..

نقد النسق ومحاولات التسامي

تمثل مجموعة «أقنعة من لحم» مشروعاً نقدياً ثقافياً يخترق سطح الواقع ليصل إلى الجروح العميقة للفرد والمجتمع، لا يقدم السنونة مجرد سرد للحكايات، فتْلاً للجماليات، بل ينفذ إلى البنى الثقافية المهيمنة ويقوم بتفكيكها، مظهراً تناقضاتها وعطبها الداخلي، يفكك أيضاً ويقوم بنقد النسق المحلي والعالمي، فمن الممارسات اليومية المعيبة إلى نقد البنيات العابرة مثل صندوق النقد وبنية حقوق الإنسان الكونية التي تكون زائفة في كثير من الممارسات لتكرس بدورها جرح العربي الغائر الذي يبدو واضحاً في كل مفاصل المجموعة.

1 - نقد النسق الاجتماعي والسياسي

يعري السنونة الأنساق الثقافية السائدة، سواء كانت سياسية أو دينية أو اجتماعية، ففي «ملك الموت لا يتكلم العربية»، يوجه سهام النقد إلى النظام العالمي المعطوب، أما في «إشهار جوع»، فيكشف عن تناقض النظام القضائي الذي يعاقب الجائع على إعلان جوعه، بينما يتغاضى عن جشع التجار والمسؤولين.

2 - الانزياح عن المألوف كإستراتيجية نقدية

يستخدم السنونة الانزياح والغرابة كأداة فنية لخلخلة الواقع وإثارة الأسئلة الثقافية، تحول الوجه إلى وجه كلب في القصة الأولى ليس سوى استعارة قوية عن الاغتراب وفقدان الهوية في مجتمع لا يعترف بالاختلاف والتعددية والسَعة، كما أن حفر الرأس في التراب في «صرخة طينية» يمثل محاولة يائسة للهروب من ضغوط الحياة والبحث عن مساحة للتنفس.

3 - الرمزية والسخرية.. أداتا التسامي

السخرية محفز للوعي، ففي «اتصال مائي»، يتحول الحمام إلى فضاء للهروب من الضغوط، لكن الهاتف يظل يلاحق البطل كرمز لسلطة الواقع، وفي «يأكلون الهواء»، يصبح الحديث عن كرة القدم هروباً من مواجهة الإخفاقات الواقعية.

4 - البحث عن المعنى في زمن اللا معنى

تتكرر في المجموعة شخصيات تبحث عن معنى في عالم يبدو مفككاً وغير مكترث، الرسالة التي يكتبها العجوز في «مجرد رسالة من عجوز» هي محاولة لربط الماضي بالحاضر، ولإعادة بناء الذات من خلال الذاكرة. أما في «الحب يكتب ما قبله»، فيبدو الحب هو المنفذ الوحيد من سجن التقاليد والتناقضات الأسرية.

5 - كسر البنية.. صرخة شكلية لواقع ثقافي

القصص التي يقدمها سنونة لا تعتني بالشكل كثيراً، فالقصص ليست على النمط نفسه، لا تحتفي كثيراً بشروط القصة القصيرة كما يقول الكتاب، فالقصة تجرب الكتابة الشذرية، والكتابة المفككة، والتكرار والحذف، والتعالي على الزمان أو المكان المحدد.. المجموعة صرخة ثقافية تدعو لتجاوز التقاليد كاختراعات معيبة أصبحت سلوكيات تركز القبح.