لعلّ أخطر ما في الذاكرة أنها تعيد تشكيلنا رغماً عنا، فكل جرح قديم يظل يعمل فينا كجذر خفيّ يدفع أغصان شخصياتنا للنمو على هيئة أخرى، لكن هل الذكريات عدوٌّ أم حارس؟ أحياناً تشبه سيفاً مسلولاً على أعناقنا، وأحياناً أخرى تبدو مثل مصباح صغير ينقذنا من عتمة الحاضر، قد تهدم أرواحنا حين نستحضر الخسارات، لكنها تمنحنا أيضاً جذوراً تذكّرنا أننا لم نكن فراغاً عابراً.

إنها إذن كيان مزدوج، تؤلمنا بقدر ما تحفظ لنا معنى الوجود، فنحن لا نعيش حياتنا مرة واحدة، إنما نعيشها مرتين، حين تحدث ماضياً وحين نستعيدها حاضراً، وفي الاستعادة يكمن العذاب اللذيذ، وفيها أيضاً يكمن عزاؤنا الوحيد بأن شيئاً من الدمع والحلم والحب قد مرّ بنا يوماً.

الذكريات ليست ثابتة كما نعتقد، فهي تتغير بتغيرنا نحن، أحياناً نعيد سرد حدث ما وكأننا نعيد كتابته من جديد، نضيف إليه مشاعرنا الحالية بعيوننا المتعبة، فنكتشف أن الماضي نفسه مرن يتشكل وفقاً لتجاربنا، بينما هو يظل ماضياً جامداً للآخرين.

وفي بعض اللحظات تصبح الذكريات مرايا تعكس أخطاءنا وعثراتنا فتؤلمنا بلا هوادة، وتكشف لنا الوجه الخفي لشخصياتنا، الوجه الذي نحاول إخفاءه عن الآخرين حتى عن أنفسنا أحياناً، لكنها في الوقت نفسه تمنحنا القدرة على التسامح مع أنفسنا ومع من جرحونا، لأنها تظهر لنا أيضاً المسارات التي قادتنا إلى ما نحن عليه اليوم.

والأدهى من ذلك أنها تلاحقنا في الحاضر الحالي ولا تكتفي بمرافقتنا في الزمن الماضي، تهبط علينا فجأة دون سابق إنذار في لحظة ضحك أو صمت طويل، عند ذلك نشعر بأننا عشنا حيوات عديدة سواء حياة الأحداث، أو حياة الاستعادة والتخيّل والحلم، وهكذا في هذه الرحلة المزدوجة، تتضح لنا جلياً حقيقة أن حياتنا برمّتها مجرد فسيفساء من اللحظات المستمرة في التشكّل، والتي تمنحنا إحساساً بالدوام رغم هشاشتنا.

ختاماً نستطيع القول إن الذاكرة هي التي تصنعنا وتعيد تشكيلنا وتذكرنا بأننا أكثر من مجرد لحظة عابرة في هذا العالم، لأننا بها وحدها نعرف حجم الألم والحب، ومن خلالها نفهم أننا رغم كل فقد وخسارة كنا هنا فعلاً وتركنا أثراً ولو كان خافتاً.