Perhaps the most dangerous thing about memory is that it reshapes us against our will. Every old wound continues to work within us like a hidden root that pushes the branches of our personalities to grow in another form. But are memories an enemy or a guardian? Sometimes they resemble a drawn sword on our necks, and at other times they seem like a small lamp that saves us from the darkness of the present. They may destroy our souls when we recall our losses, but they also grant us roots that remind us we were not just a fleeting void.

It is, therefore, a dual entity, hurting us as much as it preserves the meaning of existence. We do not live our lives just once; rather, we live them twice: when they happen in the past and when we recall them in the present. In that recollection lies the delicious torment, and therein also lies our only consolation that something of tears, dreams, and love once passed through us.

Memories are not as fixed as we think; they change as we change. Sometimes we recount an event as if we are rewriting it anew, adding our current feelings through our weary eyes. We discover that the past itself is flexible, shaped by our experiences, while it remains a rigid past for others.

In some moments, memories become mirrors reflecting our mistakes and stumbles, relentlessly hurting us and revealing the hidden face of our personalities—the face we try to hide from others, and sometimes even from ourselves. Yet at the same time, they grant us the ability to forgive ourselves and those who have hurt us, as they also show us the paths that led us to who we are today.

What’s worse is that they chase us in the present and do not content themselves with accompanying us in the past. They descend upon us suddenly without warning in a moment of laughter or a long silence. At that point, we feel that we have lived many lives, whether the life of events or the life of recollection, imagination, and dreams. Thus, in this dual journey, it becomes clear to us that our entire life is merely a mosaic of moments continuously forming, which gives us a sense of permanence despite our fragility.

In conclusion, we can say that memory is what creates us, reshapes us, and reminds us that we are more than just a fleeting moment in this world, for it is through it alone that we know the extent of pain and love, and through it we understand that despite all loss and grief, we were indeed here and left an imprint, even if it was faint.