أكد وزير الثقافة الأمير بدر بن عبدالله بن فرحان أن الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين قطاعي الثقافة والتعليم تُجسد نموذجا وطنيا متكاملا في تمكين المواهب الشابة، مشيرا إلى أن تدشين أكاديمية آفاق للفنون والثقافة يأتي بالتزامن مع ختام النسخة الثالثة من مسابقة المهارات الثقافية، التي تمثل عنصرا أساسيا في رحلة وزارة الثقافة لبناء القدرات وتنمية المهارات الإبداعية لدى الطلبة.
وأوضح الأمير بدر بن فرحان أن الاستثمار الحقيقي يبدأ من خلال اكتشاف المواهب وتمكينها وتدريبها لتعزيز مكانة المملكة في ريادة الإبداع، مبينا أن الأكاديمية تُعدّ إستراتيجية ثقافية وتعليمية متكاملة تتيح للطلاب والطالبات بيئة محفزة للتعلم والممارسة والإتقان والمسؤولية.
وأضاف أن هذه المبادرة تعكس تكامل الجهود الحكومية في خدمة المجتمع وتنمية قدراته الإبداعية، مؤكدا أن دعم الثقافة والتعليم يمثل ركيزة أساسية لبناء الإنسان المبدع الذي يسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات الوطن. كما قدّم التهنئة للفائزين والفائزات في مسابقة المهارات الثقافية، مشيدا بدور وزارة التعليم في هذه الشراكة التكاملية التي تخدم أهداف التنمية الثقافية والتعليمية في المملكة.
The Minister of Culture, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, confirmed that the strategic partnership between the culture and education sectors embodies a comprehensive national model for empowering young talents. He pointed out that the launch of the Afaq Academy for Arts and Culture coincides with the conclusion of the third edition of the Cultural Skills Competition, which represents a fundamental element in the Ministry of Culture's journey to build capacities and develop creative skills among students.
Prince Badr bin Farhan clarified that real investment begins with discovering talents, empowering them, and training them to enhance the Kingdom's position in leading creativity. He indicated that the academy is a comprehensive cultural and educational strategy that provides students with a stimulating environment for learning, practice, mastery, and responsibility.
He added that this initiative reflects the integration of government efforts in serving the community and developing its creative capabilities, emphasizing that support for culture and education represents a fundamental pillar for building a creative individual who contributes to achieving the nation's goals. He also congratulated the winners of the Cultural Skills Competition, praising the role of the Ministry of Education in this integrative partnership that serves the goals of cultural and educational development in the Kingdom.