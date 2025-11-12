The Minister of Culture, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, confirmed that the strategic partnership between the culture and education sectors embodies a comprehensive national model for empowering young talents. He pointed out that the launch of the Afaq Academy for Arts and Culture coincides with the conclusion of the third edition of the Cultural Skills Competition, which represents a fundamental element in the Ministry of Culture's journey to build capacities and develop creative skills among students.

Prince Badr bin Farhan clarified that real investment begins with discovering talents, empowering them, and training them to enhance the Kingdom's position in leading creativity. He indicated that the academy is a comprehensive cultural and educational strategy that provides students with a stimulating environment for learning, practice, mastery, and responsibility.

He added that this initiative reflects the integration of government efforts in serving the community and developing its creative capabilities, emphasizing that support for culture and education represents a fundamental pillar for building a creative individual who contributes to achieving the nation's goals. He also congratulated the winners of the Cultural Skills Competition, praising the role of the Ministry of Education in this integrative partnership that serves the goals of cultural and educational development in the Kingdom.