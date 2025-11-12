أكد وزير الثقافة الأمير بدر بن عبدالله بن فرحان أن الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين قطاعي الثقافة والتعليم تُجسد نموذجا وطنيا متكاملا في تمكين المواهب الشابة، مشيرا إلى أن تدشين أكاديمية آفاق للفنون والثقافة يأتي بالتزامن مع ختام النسخة الثالثة من مسابقة المهارات الثقافية، التي تمثل عنصرا أساسيا في رحلة وزارة الثقافة لبناء القدرات وتنمية المهارات الإبداعية لدى الطلبة.

وأوضح الأمير بدر بن فرحان أن الاستثمار الحقيقي يبدأ من خلال اكتشاف المواهب وتمكينها وتدريبها لتعزيز مكانة المملكة في ريادة الإبداع، مبينا أن الأكاديمية تُعدّ إستراتيجية ثقافية وتعليمية متكاملة تتيح للطلاب والطالبات بيئة محفزة للتعلم والممارسة والإتقان والمسؤولية.

وأضاف أن هذه المبادرة تعكس تكامل الجهود الحكومية في خدمة المجتمع وتنمية قدراته الإبداعية، مؤكدا أن دعم الثقافة والتعليم يمثل ركيزة أساسية لبناء الإنسان المبدع الذي يسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات الوطن. كما قدّم التهنئة للفائزين والفائزات في مسابقة المهارات الثقافية، مشيدا بدور وزارة التعليم في هذه الشراكة التكاملية التي تخدم أهداف التنمية الثقافية والتعليمية في المملكة.