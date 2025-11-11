«بالحرام».. قصة مشوقة بطلتها ماغي بو غصن في رمضان 2026

نشرت الشركة المنتجة لمسلسل «بالحرام»، الذي تقوم ببطولته الفنانة اللبنانية ماغي بو غصن، مقطعا ترويجيا يكشف ملامح العمل المقرر عرضه في رمضان 2026.
وأظهر الفيديو أن المسلسل ينتمي إلى الدراما الاجتماعية، حيث تتقاطع السلطة والمال والرغبة والخطيئة في قصة مشوقة. المسلسل يستعرض شخصيات تحمل أسرارا، ومنازل تخفي حكايات غير معلنة، ما أثار فضول الجمهور لمتابعته.
المسلسل من تأليف شادي كيوان وفادي حسين، وإخراج فيليب أسمر، ويجمع مجموعة من النجوم من مختلف الأجيال الفنية.
ويشارك في بطولة العمل كل من عمار شلق، باسم مغنية، سارة أبي كنعان، طوني عيسى، كارول عبود، طارق تميم، إيلي متري، سينتيا كرم، رندة كعدي، ميشال جبر، مجدي مشموشي، ألسا زغيب، ناديا شربل، مايا أبو الحسن، تقلا شمعون وغيرهم.
وكانت ماغي بو غصن قد نافست في الماراثون الرمضاني الماضي بمسلسل «بالدم»، الذي جمع جيسي عبدو، باسم مغنية، بديع أبو شقرا، نوال كامل، سينتيا كرم، مارلين نعمان، وسام فارس، وغيرهم من النجوم.
The production company of the series "Balharam," starring Lebanese actress Maguy Bou Ghosn, has released a promotional clip revealing the features of the work set to air in Ramadan 2026.
The video showed that the series belongs to the social drama genre, where power, money, desire, and sin intersect in an intriguing story. The series showcases characters with secrets and homes that hide untold tales, which has piqued the audience's curiosity to follow it.
The series is written by Shadi Kawan and Fadi Hussein, directed by Philippe Asmar, and features a group of stars from different artistic generations.
The cast includes Ammar Shalak, Bassam Mughniyeh, Sarah Abi Kanaan, Tony Issa, Carol Abboud, Tarek Tamim, Eli Metri, Cynthia Karam, Randa Kaadi, Michel Jibr, Majdi Mashmoushi, Alsa Zghayb, Nadia Charbel, Maya Abu Al-Hassan, Taghla Shamoun, and others.
Maguy Bou Ghosn had competed in last Ramadan's marathon with the series "Baldam," which brought together Jessie Abdo, Bassam Mughniyeh, Badi Abou Chakra, Nawal Kamel, Cynthia Karam, Marlene Naaman, Wissam Faris, and other stars.