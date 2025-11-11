نشرت الشركة المنتجة لمسلسل «بالحرام»، الذي تقوم ببطولته الفنانة اللبنانية ماغي بو غصن، مقطعا ترويجيا يكشف ملامح العمل المقرر عرضه في رمضان 2026.

وأظهر الفيديو أن المسلسل ينتمي إلى الدراما الاجتماعية، حيث تتقاطع السلطة والمال والرغبة والخطيئة في قصة مشوقة. المسلسل يستعرض شخصيات تحمل أسرارا، ومنازل تخفي حكايات غير معلنة، ما أثار فضول الجمهور لمتابعته.

«بالحرام».. قصة مشوقة بطلتها ماغي بو غصن في رمضان 2026
المسلسل من تأليف شادي كيوان وفادي حسين، وإخراج فيليب أسمر، ويجمع مجموعة من النجوم من مختلف الأجيال الفنية.

ويشارك في بطولة العمل كل من عمار شلق، باسم مغنية، سارة أبي كنعان، طوني عيسى، كارول عبود، طارق تميم، إيلي متري، سينتيا كرم، رندة كعدي، ميشال جبر، مجدي مشموشي، ألسا زغيب، ناديا شربل، مايا أبو الحسن، تقلا شمعون وغيرهم.

وكانت ماغي بو غصن قد نافست في الماراثون الرمضاني الماضي بمسلسل «بالدم»، الذي جمع جيسي عبدو، باسم مغنية، بديع أبو شقرا، نوال كامل، سينتيا كرم، مارلين نعمان، وسام فارس، وغيرهم من النجوم.