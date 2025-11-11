«بالحرام».. قصة مشوقة بطلتها ماغي بو غصن في رمضان 2026

The production company of the series "Balharam," starring Lebanese actress Maguy Bou Ghosn, has released a promotional clip revealing the features of the work set to air in Ramadan 2026.

The video showed that the series belongs to the social drama genre, where power, money, desire, and sin intersect in an intriguing story. The series showcases characters with secrets and homes that hide untold tales, which has piqued the audience's curiosity to follow it.

The series is written by Shadi Kawan and Fadi Hussein, directed by Philippe Asmar, and features a group of stars from different artistic generations.

The cast includes Ammar Shalak, Bassam Mughniyeh, Sarah Abi Kanaan, Tony Issa, Carol Abboud, Tarek Tamim, Eli Metri, Cynthia Karam, Randa Kaadi, Michel Jibr, Majdi Mashmoushi, Alsa Zghayb, Nadia Charbel, Maya Abu Al-Hassan, Taghla Shamoun, and others.

Maguy Bou Ghosn had competed in last Ramadan's marathon with the series "Baldam," which brought together Jessie Abdo, Bassam Mughniyeh, Badi Abou Chakra, Nawal Kamel, Cynthia Karam, Marlene Naaman, Wissam Faris, and other stars.