في فضاء يغمره اللون قبل الضوء، تنبض جدران فندق «ذا ميرشانت هاوس» في قلب المنامة بروح الفن، حيث تتوزع اللوحات كأنها أنفاس المكان لتروي حكايات من الذاكرة والبحر والإنسان. هنا، لا تُعلّق اللوحات للزينة وإنما لتفتح حواراً صامتاً مع الزائر، تصاحبه في رحلة من التأمل والدهشة، وتدعوه لا لمشاهدة الفن بل لعيشه والتماهي معه.

يقول رجل الضيافة العالمي غوردون كامبل غراي، مؤسس الفندق وصاحب فلسفة «الفن كحياة»: «الفن بالنسبة لي ليس ديكوراً يجمّل المكان، بل روح تملأه بالمعنى. أردت أن يشعر الزائر بأن اللوحة تتحدث إليه، لا أن يمرّ بها مروراً عابراً».

وعلى جدران «ذا ميرشانت هاوس» تتجاور الأعمال البحرينية والعالمية في انسجام نادر، ليبدو المكان معرضاً دائماً يحتفي بالجمال المحلي ويمنحه مكانته التي يستحقها. ومن بين اللوحات التي يعتز بها غراي عملٌ لفنانة بحرينية شابة بعنوان «حادثة السيارة»، يراه من أكثر الأعمال صدقاً وجرأة، مؤكداً أن «الفن الحقيقي لا يُقاس بالشهرة، بل بما يتركه من أثر في القلب».

حين تتحدث اللوحات.. لا يعود المكان عادياً

وفي الزوايا الهادئة تتنفس البساطة والذوق الرفيع معاً، فالمكتبة التي تضم أكثر من 1000 كتاب تتحوّل عند الغروب إلى صالة شايٍ مفعمة بالسكينة، حيث يقول غراي ضاحكاً: «بعض الضيوف يأخذون الكتب معهم، وهذا يزعجني قليلاً، لكنه يسعدني أكثر، لأن الكتاب يجد حياة جديدة في مكان آخر».

لم يكن اختيار موقع الفندق قرب باب البحرين صدفة، بل جاء تجسيداً لفكرة وصل التراث بالحداثة، كما يوضح غراي: «رأيت في المبنى القديم روحاً لا تُرمّم، بل تُحتفى بها».

وهكذا يبقى «ذا ميرشانت هاوس» أكثر من فندق، إنه بيت يسكنه الفن، حيث لا تقاس الضيافة بالفخامة فقط، بل بدفء الجمال وروح الإنسان أيضاً.