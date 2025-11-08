حين تتحدث اللوحات.. لا يعود المكان عادياً

8 نوفمبر 2025 - 16:36
«عكاظ» (المنامة) Okaz_online@
في فضاء يغمره اللون قبل الضوء، تنبض جدران فندق «ذا ميرشانت هاوس» في قلب المنامة بروح الفن، حيث تتوزع اللوحات كأنها أنفاس المكان لتروي حكايات من الذاكرة والبحر والإنسان. هنا، لا تُعلّق اللوحات للزينة وإنما لتفتح حواراً صامتاً مع الزائر، تصاحبه في رحلة من التأمل والدهشة، وتدعوه لا لمشاهدة الفن بل لعيشه والتماهي معه.
يقول رجل الضيافة العالمي غوردون كامبل غراي، مؤسس الفندق وصاحب فلسفة «الفن كحياة»: «الفن بالنسبة لي ليس ديكوراً يجمّل المكان، بل روح تملأه بالمعنى. أردت أن يشعر الزائر بأن اللوحة تتحدث إليه، لا أن يمرّ بها مروراً عابراً».
وعلى جدران «ذا ميرشانت هاوس» تتجاور الأعمال البحرينية والعالمية في انسجام نادر، ليبدو المكان معرضاً دائماً يحتفي بالجمال المحلي ويمنحه مكانته التي يستحقها. ومن بين اللوحات التي يعتز بها غراي عملٌ لفنانة بحرينية شابة بعنوان «حادثة السيارة»، يراه من أكثر الأعمال صدقاً وجرأة، مؤكداً أن «الفن الحقيقي لا يُقاس بالشهرة، بل بما يتركه من أثر في القلب».
وفي الزوايا الهادئة تتنفس البساطة والذوق الرفيع معاً، فالمكتبة التي تضم أكثر من 1000 كتاب تتحوّل عند الغروب إلى صالة شايٍ مفعمة بالسكينة، حيث يقول غراي ضاحكاً: «بعض الضيوف يأخذون الكتب معهم، وهذا يزعجني قليلاً، لكنه يسعدني أكثر، لأن الكتاب يجد حياة جديدة في مكان آخر».
لم يكن اختيار موقع الفندق قرب باب البحرين صدفة، بل جاء تجسيداً لفكرة وصل التراث بالحداثة، كما يوضح غراي: «رأيت في المبنى القديم روحاً لا تُرمّم، بل تُحتفى بها».
وهكذا يبقى «ذا ميرشانت هاوس» أكثر من فندق، إنه بيت يسكنه الفن، حيث لا تقاس الضيافة بالفخامة فقط، بل بدفء الجمال وروح الإنسان أيضاً.
In a space bathed in color before light, the walls of the "The Merchant House" hotel in the heart of Manama pulse with the spirit of art, where paintings are distributed as if they are the breaths of the place, telling stories of memory, the sea, and humanity. Here, paintings are not hung for decoration but to open a silent dialogue with the visitor, accompanying them on a journey of contemplation and wonder, inviting them not just to view art but to live it and merge with it.
The global hospitality figure Gordon Campbell Gray, founder of the hotel and proponent of the philosophy "art as life," says: "For me, art is not a decoration that beautifies a place, but a spirit that fills it with meaning. I wanted the visitor to feel that the painting is speaking to them, not just to pass by it casually."
On the walls of "The Merchant House," Bahraini and international works coexist in rare harmony, making the place a permanent exhibition celebrating local beauty and granting it the status it deserves. Among the paintings that Gray cherishes is a piece by a young Bahraini artist titled "Car Accident," which he sees as one of the most sincere and bold works, affirming that "true art is not measured by fame, but by the impact it leaves in the heart."
In the quiet corners, simplicity and refined taste breathe together, as the library, which houses over 1,000 books, transforms at sunset into a tea lounge filled with tranquility. Gray laughs, saying: "Some guests take the books with them, which bothers me a little, but it makes me happier because the book finds a new life elsewhere."
The choice of the hotel's location near Bab Al Bahrain was not a coincidence, but rather a manifestation of the idea of connecting heritage with modernity, as Gray explains: "I saw in the old building a spirit that is not to be restored, but to be celebrated."
Thus, "The Merchant House" remains more than just a hotel; it is a home inhabited by art, where hospitality is measured not only by luxury but also by the warmth of beauty and the spirit of humanity.