تبدو الكتابة لأعين البعض ترفاً فائضاً عن الحاجة، و(برستيجاً) يمنح الكاتب مكانة خاصة، إلّا أنّ البعيد عن واقع الكُتّاب لا يُدرك حجم وثقل المُعاناة السابقة واللاحقة التي يعيشها أديب نذر نفسه للكتابة، وربما لا يقدّر كم من وقت مضى، وهو أسير أزمات خاصة وعامة، وهنا محاولة للتعرّف على مخاض الكتابة ودوافعها بمحاورة عدد من الروائيين، كون ما بين أيدينا من نتاجهم له بدايات، لا نهاية لها.

الروائي عبده خال يرى أنه في البدء كانت الكلمة، والكلمة آية من آيات الرحمن، وإن درج على الأفهام أن الكلمة، لفظة بشرية منطوقة، بينما الكلمة عند الله هي خلق، وبناء للحياة. موضحاً أنه رغم الغياب لمفهوم الكلمة دينياً، إلا أن هناك بئر ماء عميقة للكلمة، فمنذ بدء الخليقة تنبهت البشرية إلى أن الكلمة قوة تمكّن الفرد من السيطرة على الآخرين تأثيراً، وكان الانتباه الأول لأثر الكلمة في التأثير بها، ومنها في تعلم السحر، ولا بد من التأسيس بأنّ الكتابة شفاء. وأضاف: تذكر كتب السير أن الزبرقان بن بدر، وعمرو بن الأهتم (وهما من تميم) جاءا إلى المدينة المنورة؛ لكي يعلنا إسلامهما، وخطب كل منهما خطبة بليغة أثرت فيمن حضر، عندها قال الرسول صلى الله عليه وسلم: «إن من البيان لسحراً»؛ أي أن للكلمة أثراً في نفس السامع استحساناً أو تقبيحاً. وتساءل خال: إذا كان القائل يؤثر في الناس، فكيف لا تؤثر الكلمة التي يقولها أو يكتبها على ذاته؟

وأكد صاحب (ترمي بشرر)، أن كتابة الرواية عالجت الكثير من أوجاعه، وانتشلته من التردي في أمور كثيرة، لافتاً إلى أنه قارئ جيد لنفسية من يواجهه، وأنه مؤثر بالرواية التي يكتبها على من يقرأها، كون الروائي الطبيب الحقيقي لأدران الحياة، وما يشوب النفوس من أسقام.

فيما تمنّى الروائي عبدالعزيز الصقعبي، لو كان الروائي خالياً من الوجع الداخلي والعقد التي تكبله، مشيراً إلى أن الحياة، التي نعيشها تواجهنا بمشكلات وصعوبات نتجاوز أغلبها، ونبحث عن وسيلة لتخفيف حدة البقية، وتغدو الكتابة خير ملاذ، وقبلها القراءة، وعدّ الكتابة وسيلة لتفريغ شحنات انفعالية تحاصر الكاتب وتشغل تفكيره، وتساعده لتجاوز كثير من العقد.

وأوضح أنه عندما كتب رواية (بركات العالق في الخيال) كان في داخله صرخة يريد أن يطلقها ليرتاح، من مواقف مرّت عليه في سنوات العمل الوظيفي، وممارسات لا يراها منطقية، تعتمد على العلاقات الشخصية والمحسوبية، والقرارات الخاطئة، والاجتهادات العشوائية، التي تتسبب في الفساد، ولا أتحدث عن عملي السابق، ولكن ما أراه وأسمعه، ولحسن الحظ أننا الآن نعيش مرحلة رؤية شرعت بكل قوة على القضاء على الفساد.

وأضاف: ليس بمقدور الروائي الذي كنت أمثله إلا أن يكتب نصاً فيه الكثير من العجائبية، وفق مصطلح الناقد المغربي إبراهيم الكراوي، لأتحدث عن معاناة الموظف المثالي في المكان الذي يعمه الفساد. وقال الصقعبي: لم أكتب ذلك بصورة مباشرة، بل وفق سياق إبداعي خاص يحتمل تعدد القراءات، وربما يرى البعض أن تلك الكتابة تأتي وفق مبدأ «وهذا أضعف الإيمان»، مع أن الكاتب ليست وظيفته الإصلاح، بل التعبير بصدق عما بداخله من رؤى وأفكار، ولفت إلى أن لدى أي إنسان سويّ كثيراً من العقد المزمنة، لا يجرؤ أي واحد أن يعلنها، وربما لا يعيها تماماً، وربما يكون إبداء الرأي تجاه أمر معين أولها، بالذات عندما يكون هنالك صعوبة في المواجهة مباشرة، فيكون النص الأدبي وسيلة للتعبير. مشيراً إلى أن بعض العقد أقرب إلى الحلم أو الرغبة من العقدة، مثل العلاقة بالنساء، فالتعبير عن المشاعر لامرأة متخيلة في الرواية، تريح الكاتب من مغامرة التوجه مباشرة لأي امرأة متاحة في الواقع، لخلق حوار معها، وأغلب الكُتّاب لا يجرؤ على ذلك، كما يرى. وأكد أن رواية (مقامات النساء) عبّرت عن مواقف متخيلة نبعت من الواقع، بلقاء ثلاثة رجال لثلاث نساء في مسقط، لقاءً عابراً و حواراً لم يتجاوز الدقيقة، وقرر وكان ثالث أولئك الرجال أن يعبّر عما جاش في أعماقهم بنص روائي يدور حول العلاقة بنساء متخيلات عوضاً عن علاقة محترمة بنساء الواقع. مضيفاً: الكتابة وسيلة علاج نفسي مهمة، ليس للجميع بل للبعض، ليرتاح من الهموم التي يرزح تحت ثقلها، وذهب إلى أن أغلب كتاب الرواية يميلون للانطوائية والابتعاد عن المجتمعات الصاخبة، ليوفّروا عوالمهم المتخيلة.

وعدّ الروائي إبراهيم شحبي، الكتابة الإبداعية تحريراً للذات من كل عوالق الوجع والحزن وحالات النكوص النفسي مثلها مثل الفنون الإبداعية الأخرى كالرسم والغناء والعزف وما شابهها من ممارسات إبداعية. وقال: في الغالب يجد الروائي مساحة كافية للتعبير عن وجعه وأيضاً عن عقده من خلال تلبيس شخصية في عمله تبث مشاعره ولو بطريقة غير مباشرة. وأضاف: «كثيرة حالات الوجع الذاتي التي عبرت عنها في أعمالي، وكنت ومازلت أعتقد أن علي أن أفعل ذلك حتى وأنا أعبر عن الآخر بحسب رؤيتي».

ويرى شحبي أن هناك أعمالاً لا تسمح كثيراً بالبوح الذاتي كالرواية التاريخية والبوليسية، فيما عبّر في أعماله عن كل شيء دون حرج سواء من خلال أبطال الأعمال، أو الشخصيات الثانوية، أو من خلال ما كتبه في مذكرات (حكايتي مع العلمانية) ما تسبب في عدم تقبلها. ورُفِض تدريسها في جامعات عدة، مؤكداً أنه ليس لديه ما يخفيه عن الناس، إلا أن البعض يرى الصدق في البوح عيباً، ويظن التعبير الجريء ناجماً عن عقد نفسية.

ويذهب الروائي عبدالله ثابت، إلى أن الفنّ استحمام، والعبقرية أحياناً فخّ! وقال: أفهم أن الفنون بطبيعتها طهرانية، وبالأخص الكتابة، وأعني أن الفن ينطوي مع طول الاشتباك به، والتفاعل معه، والترقّي فيه على مواضئ واغتسالات، يشطف بها الفنان/الكاتب الأدران والعوالق من روحه وفكرته، سواء عن نفسه، أو عن الآخرين والعالم، وهذه عمليةٌ دؤوبة ولا تتوقف، بل تأخذ هيئاتٍ مختلفة، وفق العمق والمعنى الذي غار الكاتب إليهما وفي جوفيهما عبر رحلته. ويرى أن الفنون تنمو بها ومعها أجنحة الحقوق والضمير والقيم العليّة. أو هكذا يُفترض. وأضاف: سأمدّ خطّين بالغي الأهمية تحت شأنين: الأول يخصّ الفنان/ الكاتب في تجربته: ولدي اقتناع شخصي أنه، لكي تحقق هذه العملية (الطهرانية) بكفاءتها وطاقتها النظيفة، يلزم أن يكون الكاتب خَلصَ من نوازع الإجرام وارتكاب المشائن والسلوك الشنيع، هذا من صوب، ومن صوب موازٍ أنه قد فرغ من تيه التجاذبات الفكرية والأيديولوجية، لتكون مرجعيّته وإنتاجاته سابحةً في الأفق الإنساني المحض.

وحذّر ثابت من المواهب الفذّة كونها خدّاعة أحياناً، وهذا يفسّر وجود كتابٍ/ فنانين حياتهم تطفر بالبشاعات المنحطة والسلوك المسخ. مضيفاً: الخط الآخر يذهب للمتلقي/ القارئ، باختلاف مستوياته، وهو أن يواظب على تمرينات العزل التام بين النصوص ومنتجيها، وهذا لا يأتي إلا بإماتة المؤلف، كما قدحها (رولان بارت)، ثم جاءت مقولات موت النص. وأبعد من هذا أن يدرك هذا القارئ أنه الوحيد الحيّ، من لا يمكن موته بحال، هو الخالد النهائي الذي يمنح النصوص حيواتها، عبر قراءاته، مؤكداً أن القراءة والكتابة كانتا على الدوام مشفاه وإنعاشه وعلاجه الطبيعي والنفساني، من أي شيء وكل شيء، وهكذا أرى إلى الكلمات، فهي بالنسبة لي طريقة حياة، مصير.

ويؤكد الروائي علي المقري أن هناك منحيين في فعل الكتابة، المنحى الأول، وهو الأشهر والأكثر بروزاً، يتمثل بالاشتغال على الكتابة باعتبارها اختباراً للتجربة الإنسانية، وبهذا المستوى يكتب الكاتب رواياته في قصص وتأملات تقترب من مختلف الإشكالات الإنسانية الوجودية، وقد تمضي بعيداً فتكون مادة للتسلية أو غيرها، مثل الروايات البوليسية والتعليمية والعلمية والجنسية. وسنرى أن الكاتب هنا يتخذ مسافة بينه وبين موضوعه المتناول المتعلق بالإشكالية السردية، فيما المنحى الثاني، يتمثل بالمستوى التعبيري الشخصي الذي يمكن أن نجده في روايات السيرة الذاتية أو في المذكرات واليوميات، وغيرها من أساليب التعبير عن الذات. وفي هذه الوجهة أو المنحى من الكتابة يمكن القول إن الكاتب قد يتخلص في الكتابة من وجعه الذاتي أو إشكالات الذاكرة التي تؤرقه بسبب أحداث أو قصص مرّت في حياته.

ولفت المقري إلى أنه في كثير من الأحيان تتداخل الإشكالية الوجودية الإنسانية التي يتناولها الكاتب، مع تجربته الخاصة في الحياة، وهنا يمكن القول إن وجعه الخاص صار في محل معاينة وفحص سردي، ربما يثير الكثير من الأسئلة والأجوبة. فتختلف المسألة بين كاتب وآخر، فهناك من يجد أجوبة لأسلته، أو استقراراً لهذه الأسئلة على الأقل، وهناك من يزيد هذا التناول السردي في تساؤلاته وقلقه وبقاء أوجاعه، مؤكداً تداخل التجارب الشخصية في بعض سردياته، وعبرها فُتحت أسئلة لا حدود لها، بعضها ما زال مفتوحاً حتى الآن.

عائشة البصري: أكتبُ كي لا أَغضبَ بطريقةٍ غير لائقة

في أوّل حوارٍ صحفيٍّ معي، وكان ذلك قبل أكثر من عقدين، سُئلتُ: لماذا تكتبين؟ فأجبتُ بعفويّة المبتدئة: «أكتبُ كي لا أَغضبَ بطريقةٍ غير لائقة. الكتابةُ بالنسبة لي احتجاجٌ حضاريّ، وجلسةُ علاجٍ نفسيّ (بسيكو تيرابي)».

في ذلك الوقت، كان جوابي خارجَ السياق العام، فقد كان الزمنُ زمنَ النصّ الملتزم والنابض بالقضايا الكبرى. وقد رأى بعضُهم في كلامي نظرةً برّانيّة، لأنّ الكتابةَ فعلٌ صحّيٌّ يُعبِّر عن ذاتٍ سليمة، وفعلٌ طاهرٌ يمثّل ذاتاً طاهرة.

حينها لُمتُ نفسي: كيف حصرتُ فعلَ الكتابة في زاويةٍ ذاتيّةٍ صِرفة؟ لكنّني الآن، وبعد تجربةٍ إبداعيّةٍ طويلة، خلُصتُ إلى أنّ الكتابة الإبداعيّة هي حقّاً علاجٌ تطهيريّ للمرأة الكاتبة من عقدٍ اجتماعيّة، وللرجل كذلك، وإنْ كانت تنطبق على كتابة المرأة أكثر، نظراً للتاريخ الطويل من الصمت والإقصاء.

بل توصلتُ إلى أنّ القضايا الكبرى تُحسَم في المؤتمرات وفي المحافل الحقوقيّة الدوليّة، وما لجوئي إلى الكتابة الإبداعية إلّا تحايُلٌ على سلطةِ الرقيبِ الاجتماعيّ والسياسيّ.

ببساطة، اكتشفتُ أنّه لم يكن لديَّ ما يكفي من الشجاعة كي أواجهَ الناسَ والحياةَ وأُسمّي الأشياءَ بمُسمّياتها. فاختبأتُ وراءَ المجاز في الشعرِ لأقولَ ما أريدُ بحريّة، وفي الرواية لبستُ أقنعةَ الشخصيّات لأدينَ واقعاً مُجحفاً في حقّ المرأة، ولأُحسّسَ المجتمعَ باختلالاته، وأُخلخلَ هذا الواقع، ولأتَصالح، أحياناً، مع ما لا يمكن التصالح معه.

بدأتُ النشرَ في وقتٍ متأخّرٍ من حياتي، فجاءت الكتابةُ ردَّ فعلٍ على لحظاتٍ فاصلة، بعضُها مؤلم، وبعضُها مُربك، وبعضُها تركني في مواجهة نفسي وأسئلتي الكبرى. مررتُ بفتراتِ صمتٍ طويلة، سواء بسبب الأمومة أو الانشغالات الحياتيّة، لكنّ لغةَ الغضب بقيتْ في داخلي كامنةً تبحث عن مخرج. وعندما عادت، عادت بقوّة، كحاجةٍ داخليّةٍ لا يمكن التفاوض حولها.

بَنَيْتُ عوالمي الروائيّةَ والشعريّةَ من قطعٍ متداخلة، كلعبةِ «البازل»، بين مواقفَ ذاتيّةٍ صِرفةٍ ومواقفَ لآخرين صادفتُهم في الحياة وسافرتُ بهم عبرَ المتخيّل إلى القارئ. وسأكتشفُ فيما بعد أنّه متخيَّلٌ معطوبٌ ومخترق، نتوءاتُ ذاتية باديةٌ بين السطور. ومع ذلك، أنا سعيدةٌ بهذا المتخيّل المعطوب، لأنّه عالجني من أمراضٍ نفسيّة، وربما عالج قارئةً أو قارئاً في مكانٍ ما من العالم.

صحيحٌ أنّ الكتابةَ مساحةٌ للتعبير وللتأمّل، لكنها، كذلك، علاجٌ للجبنِ والخوفِ من طرحِ الأسئلةِ الممنوعة... لا أكتبُ لأنني أملكُ أجوبةً، بل لأنني أبحثُ عن الأسئلة. أكتبُ عندما أشعرُ أن هناك صوتاً غائباً يجب أن يُسمَع، أو ظلَّ امرأةٍ منسيّةٍ يجب أن يُرى. لم تعد الكتابةُ شكلاً من أشكال الشهادة، ولا تمريناً جماليّاً فحسب، بل فعلاً متضامناً بالأساس، ووسيلةً للاقتراب من تجاربَ إنسانيّةٍ قاسية، وإنْ لم يكن ذلك واضحاً خلفَ المجازِ الشعريّ في المجموعات الأولى، فقد بدا جليّاً في رواياتي.

بهذا المعنى، كانت الكتابةُ علاجاً ولحظةَ تطهيرٍ روحيٍّ (Catharsis) وبغضّ النظر عن الإحالة الدينيّة لهذا المصطلح، فإنّ هذه اللحظةَ هي الجزءُ الذي يخصّ الكاتب، ما يَربَحُه من كلّ هذه العمليّة. لا يفكر، لحظتها، إلا في خلاص روحه. هل سيترك النصُّ أثراً إيجابيّاً لدى القارئ؟ هل سيغيّر أفكار الآخرين؟ هل سيحرّك العالم؟ أسئلةٌ تظلّ خارجَ اهتمامِ الكاتبِ في تلك اللحظة.

شخصيّاً، كلّ لحظةٍ أقضيها أمامَ الكومبيوتر هي جلسةُ تطهيرٍ روحيٍّ، تعبيرٌ فنّيٌّ عن الغضبِ الدفين، غضبي أنا، وغضبِ أمهاتي وجدّاتي... لحظةٌ تُخلّصني من سمومِ المجتمع التي حَقَننا بها منذ الصِّغرِ مجتمعٌ ذكوريٌّ لا يرحم... لحظة انتقامٌ ناعمٌ من تاريخٍ طويلٍ من الحيفِ والظلمِ والكيلِ بمكيالين.

قد لا ينتبه الكثيرون إلى أنّ الكتابةَ، في مستوى من المستويات، قد تُصبح نوعاً من الانتقامِ وتصفيةِ الحسابات القديمة.

السوادُ الذي أُفرغه على بياضِ الورقة هو تلك الأفكارُ السوداء والمشاعرُ المريضة التي عشّشتْ في دواخلِنا وتوالدتْ وصيّرتْنا عبيداً.

هل سأتوقّفُ عن الكتابة حين أتخلص (أتطهر) من عقدي النفسية تماماً؟ لا أظنّ ذلك، لأنّ أعطابَ الحياةِ والمجتمعِ كالفيروسات تتحوّرُ باستمرارٍ وتتجدّد.

في إحدى اللقطات الإخباريّة على قناة تلفزيونية، أدهشتني جملةُ امرأةٍ فلسطينيّةٍ مسنة، اعتقلَ الاحتلالُ ابنَها وهدمَ بيتَها، تصرخ وتبكي فوق أطلالِ البيت: «لو كنتُ أكتب، كنتُ فَشيتُ غِلّي».

أنا كذلك نفَّسْتُ عن غضبي -أو «فشيتُ غِلّي» كما عبّرتْ تلك المرأةُ الفلسطينيّةُ البسيطة- وأجرؤ على القول إنّني انتقمتُ لجنسي أوّلاً كأنثى، حين أدنتُ وكشفتُ النقابَ عن حربٍ منسيّةٍ هي اغتصابُ النساءِ في الحروب في رواية الحياة من دوني، وحين كتبتُ عن نساءٍ يلجأنَ إلى منطقةِ الجنون هرباً من الواقعِ المجحف في حفيدات جريتا جاربو، وحين كتبتُ عن متاهةِ المرأة بين عوالمَ تتقاذفُها بقسوةٍ في ليالي الحرير، وعن التمييز الجندري في رحاب الموت في رواية كجثة في رواية بوليسية وحين كتبتُ عن آفة الإغواء كأسلوب إقناع في عالم السياسة والمعاملات الاجتماعية والاقتصادية في رجل اسمه الرغبة، وعن القوةِ المقموعة في بنات الكرز.

عليَّ أن أعترفَ بأنّ منطقَ الحياةِ بالنسبة لي مؤسَّسٌ على مشاعرَ ذاتيّة، لم أستطعْ أن أُبعدَها لأصلَ إلى درجةٍ من الحيادِ في الكتابة. في محرقةِ الكتابة أُحرقُ نفسي أوّلاً كامرأة، أقدّمُ نفسي قُرباناً وفداءً للقضايا الكبرى، لتصحيح أخطاءٍ فادحةٍ لمجتمعٍ ذكوريٍّ لا يرحم..

هكذا عالجتْني وطهّرتْني الكتابةُ، وما زالتْ تحفرُ في دواخلي وتستأصلُ الأورامَ الخبيثةَ للمجتمع. كلما أنهيت مشروعاً إبداعياً، أخرجُ منه بصفاءٍ روحيٍّ ورؤيةٍ أكثرَ وضوحاً للعالَم.