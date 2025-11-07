Writing may seem to some as an unnecessary luxury and a prestige that grants the writer a special status, yet those distant from the reality of writers do not realize the extent and weight of the suffering—both past and future—that a literary figure who dedicates himself to writing endures. Perhaps they do not appreciate how much time has passed while he is a prisoner of personal and public crises. Here is an attempt to understand the labor of writing and its motivations by interviewing several novelists, as what we have in our hands from their works has beginnings but no end.

The novelist Abdu Khal believes that in the beginning was the word, and the word is a sign of the Most Merciful. While it is commonly understood that the word is a human utterance, for God, the word is creation and the foundation of life. He clarifies that despite the absence of a religious concept of the word, there is a deep well of meaning in it. Since the dawn of creation, humanity has recognized that the word is a power that enables an individual to influence others. The first awareness was of the effect of the word, including its role in learning magic. It must be established that writing is healing. He added: Historical texts mention that Al-Zubair bin Badr and Amr bin Al-Ahtam (both from Tamim) came to Medina to declare their Islam, and each delivered an eloquent speech that affected those present. At that moment, the Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, said: "Indeed, among speech is magic," meaning that the word has an effect on the listener, whether positive or negative. Khal questioned: If the speaker influences people, how can the words he says or writes not affect himself?

The author of (Tarmi Bisharir) confirmed that writing novels has addressed many of his pains and rescued him from deterioration in many aspects, noting that he is a good reader of the psychology of those he faces, and that he influences the novel he writes on those who read it, as the novelist is the true doctor of life's stains and the ailments that afflict souls.

Meanwhile, novelist Abdulaziz Al-Suqabi wished that the novelist were free from internal pain and the complexes that bind him, pointing out that life confronts us with problems and difficulties that we overcome most of the time, and we seek a way to alleviate the intensity of the rest. Writing becomes a good refuge, and before it, reading. He considered writing a means of releasing emotional charges that besiege the writer and occupy his thoughts, helping him to overcome many of his complexes.

He explained that when he wrote the novel (Barakat Al-Aaliq Fi Al-Khayal), he had a scream inside him that he wanted to release to find relief from situations he encountered during his years of employment, and practices he did not see as logical, which relied on personal relationships and favoritism, wrong decisions, and random efforts that lead to corruption. He is not speaking of his previous work, but of what he sees and hears, and fortunately, we are now living in a phase of vision that has firmly begun to eradicate corruption.

He added: The novelist I represent can only write a text filled with wonders, according to the Moroccan critic Ibrahim Al-Karawi's term, to discuss the suffering of the ideal employee in a corrupt environment. Al-Suqabi said: I did not write that directly, but within a specific creative context that allows for multiple readings. Some may see that writing comes according to the principle of "this is the least one can do," although the writer's job is not reform, but rather to express sincerely what is within him in terms of visions and ideas. He pointed out that any sane person has many chronic complexes that no one dares to announce, and perhaps they are not fully aware of them. Expressing an opinion on a particular matter may be the first step, especially when there is difficulty in confronting directly, making literary text a means of expression. He noted that some complexes are closer to dreams or desires than to actual complexes, such as relationships with women. Expressing feelings for an imagined woman in the novel relieves the writer from the adventure of approaching any available woman in reality to create a dialogue with her, and most writers do not dare to do that, as he sees it. He confirmed that the novel (Maqamat Al-Nisa) expressed imagined situations that stemmed from reality, in a meeting of three men with three women in Muscat, a fleeting encounter and a dialogue that did not exceed a minute, and one of those men decided to express what stirred within them in a narrative text revolving around relationships with imagined women instead of a respectful relationship with real women. He added: Writing is an important means of psychological therapy, not for everyone but for some, to relieve themselves of the burdens they bear. He went on to say that most novelists tend to be introverted and avoid noisy societies to provide their imagined worlds.

Novelist Ibrahim Shahabi considered creative writing a liberation of the self from all the burdens of pain and sadness and psychological regression, similar to other creative arts like painting, singing, and playing music. He said: Generally, the novelist finds enough space to express his pain and also his complexes through dressing a character in his work that conveys his feelings, even if indirectly. He added: "There are many cases of personal pain that I have expressed in my works, and I was and still am convinced that I must do so even while expressing the other according to my vision."

Shahabi believes that there are works that do not allow much self-disclosure, such as historical and detective novels, while he expressed everything without hesitation in his works, whether through the protagonists, secondary characters, or through what he wrote in his memoirs (My Story with Secularism), which led to its rejection. It was refused to be taught in several universities, affirming that he has nothing to hide from people, but some see honesty in disclosure as a flaw and believe that bold expression stems from psychological complexes.

Novelist Abdullah Thabit goes so far as to say that art is a bath, and genius is sometimes a trap! He said: I understand that the arts are inherently purifying, especially writing. I mean that art involves, with prolonged engagement with it, interaction with it, and advancement in it, a cleansing process through which the artist/writer washes away the stains and burdens from his soul and thought, whether about himself or about others and the world. This is a continuous process that does not stop but takes different forms, according to the depth and meaning that the writer delves into during his journey. He believes that the arts grow with them and with them the wings of rights, conscience, and high values. Or so it is supposed. He added: I will underline two extremely important points: the first concerns the artist/writer in his experience: I have a personal conviction that in order to achieve this process (purification) effectively and with its clean energy, the writer must be free from criminal impulses and committing vile acts and disgraceful behavior on one hand, and on the other hand, he must be free from the confusion of ideological and intellectual pulls, so that his references and productions float in pure human horizons.

Thabit warned against exceptional talents as they can be deceptive sometimes, which explains the existence of writers/artists whose lives are filled with base ugliness and distorted behavior. He added: The other line goes to the recipient/reader, regardless of their levels, which is to maintain complete isolation between texts and their producers, and this can only come by "killing" the author, as Roland Barthes put it, and then came the sayings of the death of the text. Beyond this, the reader must realize that he is the only living one, who cannot be killed in any case, the ultimate immortal who grants texts their lives through his readings, affirming that reading and writing have always been a cure and a natural and psychological remedy for anything and everything, and thus I see words; they are for me a way of life, a destiny.

Novelist Ali Al-Muqri affirms that there are two trends in the act of writing. The first trend, which is the most famous and prominent, involves working on writing as a test of human experience. At this level, the writer writes his novels in stories and reflections that approach various existential human issues, and it may go far enough to become material for entertainment or others, such as detective, educational, scientific, and erotic novels. We will see that the writer here takes a distance between himself and the subject he addresses regarding the narrative issue, while the second trend represents the personal expressive level that can be found in autobiographical novels or in memoirs and diaries, and other methods of self-expression. In this direction or trend of writing, it can be said that the writer may rid himself of his personal pain or the issues of memory that disturb him due to events or stories that have passed in his life.

Al-Muqri pointed out that often the existential human issues addressed by the writer intertwine with his personal experience in life. Here, it can be said that his personal pain has become a subject of narrative examination and scrutiny, perhaps raising many questions and answers. The matter differs from one writer to another; some find answers to their questions, or at least a stability for these questions, while others increase this narrative approach in their questions and anxiety, and their pains remain. He affirmed the intertwining of personal experiences in some of his narratives, through which limitless questions were opened, some of which remain open even now.

Aisha Al-Basri: I write so I do not express my anger in an inappropriate way

In my first press interview, which was over two decades ago, I was asked: Why do you write? I answered with the spontaneity of a beginner: "I write so I do not express my anger in an inappropriate way. Writing for me is a civil protest and a session of psychological therapy (psycho therapy)."

At that time, my answer was out of the general context, as it was a time of committed texts pulsating with major issues. Some saw my words as an external perspective, as writing is a healthy act that expresses a sound self, and a pure act that represents a pure self.

At that moment, I blamed myself: How did I confine the act of writing to a purely subjective corner? But now, after a long creative experience, I have concluded that creative writing is indeed a purifying treatment for the female writer from social complexes, and for men as well, although it applies more to women's writing, given the long history of silence and exclusion.

In fact, I have come to realize that major issues are resolved in conferences and international human rights forums, and my resort to creative writing is merely a circumvention of the authority of social and political censorship.

Simply put, I discovered that I did not have enough courage to face people and life and name things by their names. So I hid behind metaphor in poetry to say what I wanted freely, and in the novel, I wore the masks of characters to condemn an unjust reality against women, to sensitize society to its imbalances, to shake this reality, and to reconcile, sometimes, with what cannot be reconciled.

I started publishing late in my life, so writing came as a reaction to pivotal moments, some painful, some confusing, and some left me facing myself and my big questions. I went through long periods of silence, whether due to motherhood or life distractions, but the language of anger remained dormant within me, searching for an outlet. And when it returned, it came back with force, as an internal necessity that cannot be negotiated.

I built my fictional and poetic worlds from interlocking pieces, like a "puzzle," between purely subjective positions and positions of others I encountered in life and traveled with them through the imaginary to the reader. I would later discover that it is a flawed and penetrated imagination, with visible personal protrusions between the lines. Nevertheless, I am happy with this flawed imagination because it has healed me from psychological illnesses, and perhaps it has healed a reader somewhere in the world.

It is true that writing is a space for expression and contemplation, but it is also a treatment for cowardice and fear of raising forbidden questions... I do not write because I have answers, but because I am searching for questions. I write when I feel that there is a missing voice that must be heard, or a shadow of a forgotten woman that must be seen. Writing is no longer merely a form of testimony, nor just an aesthetic exercise, but fundamentally a solidarity act and a means to approach harsh human experiences, and even if that is not clear behind the poetic metaphor in the early collections, it has become evident in my novels.

In this sense, writing has been a healing and a moment of spiritual purification (Catharsis), and regardless of the religious reference of this term, this moment is the part that belongs to the writer, what he gains from this entire process. At that moment, he thinks only of the salvation of his soul. Will the text leave a positive impact on the reader? Will it change others' thoughts? Will it move the world? Questions that remain outside the writer's concern at that moment.

Personally, every moment I spend in front of the computer is a session of spiritual purification, an artistic expression of deep-seated anger, my anger, and the anger of my mothers and grandmothers... A moment that frees me from the toxins of a society that has injected us since childhood, a merciless patriarchal society... A moment of gentle revenge against a long history of injustice and oppression and double standards.

Many may not realize that writing, at one level, can become a form of revenge and settling old scores.

The darkness that I pour onto the white paper is those black thoughts and sick feelings that have nested within us, multiplied, and made us slaves.

Will I stop writing when I completely rid myself (purify) of my psychological complexes? I do not think so, because the flaws of life and society are like viruses that constantly mutate and renew.

In one of the news clips on a television channel, I was struck by the words of an elderly Palestinian woman whose son was arrested and her house was demolished, screaming and crying over the ruins of her house: "If I could write, I would have released my anger."

I too have vented my anger—or "released my anger" as that simple Palestinian woman expressed—and I dare say that I have avenged my gender first as a female, when I condemned and unveiled a forgotten war, which is the rape of women in wars in the narrative of life without me, and when I wrote about women who resort to madness to escape the unjust reality in "The Granddaughters of Greta Garbo," and when I wrote about the maze of women between worlds that cruelly toss them in "Silk Nights," and about gender discrimination in the realm of death in "A Corpse in a Detective Novel," and when I wrote about the plague of seduction as a method of persuasion in the world of politics and social and economic dealings in "A Man Named Desire," and about the suppressed power in "The Cherry Daughters."

I must admit that the logic of life for me is founded on subjective feelings, which I could not distance myself from to reach a degree of neutrality in writing. In the crucible of writing, I burn myself first as a woman, offering myself as a sacrifice and redemption for major issues, to correct grave mistakes of a merciless patriarchal society...

This is how writing has healed and purified me, and it continues to carve into my depths and eradicate the malignant tumors of society. Every time I finish a creative project, I emerge from it with spiritual clarity and a clearer vision of the world.