It is difficult for a journalist to capture words that befit the stature of the President of the House of Poetry in Morocco, Dr. Mourad Al-Qadri, and to adequately grant the icon of giving the praise it deserves, as he is a poet pulsating with a human sensibility that not everyone who claims it possesses, nor does everyone who belongs to it. He is a wise administrator in his performance, due to the accumulation of his experiences, and a man of relationships of a unique caliber. All of this is felt by the reader of the dialogue that sought to shed light on a personality that everyone fortunate enough to know and love takes pride in. So, here is the text of the dialogue..

• Your assumption of the presidency of the House of Poetry.. is it a duty or an honor?

There is no doubt that it is a duty. It is a duty that I received in 2017, renewed in 2022, and I accepted it while being fully aware of the responsibilities that I must undertake. At the forefront of these is enhancing the status of Moroccan poetry in all its forms, sensitivities, and the ages of its creators, which allows for strengthening its position in the Moroccan cultural fabric and linking it to the human horizon, because contemporary Moroccan poetic identity is fundamentally based on engaging with the universal.

It is also an honor, not just for me, but for the colloquial poem that I have been involved in writing since the 1980s. For the first time, a colloquial poet has been elected to head a cultural institution. It is, therefore, a salute to all poets who chose to contribute, from a linguistic, artistic, and aesthetic standpoint, to enriching the poetic practice in Morocco. It is also a salute to the poetic generation to which I belong, which, in my opinion, deserves to test its luck and gain its opportunity in the cultural administration of one of the most important national cultural institutions, which has proven its vitality, dynamism, and success in granting Moroccan poetry vast territories of interest and circulation both inside and outside Morocco.

In general, my honor with this responsibility or my assignment to it does not mean, at all, that I am more qualified or experienced than my colleagues in the executive body of the House of Poetry in Morocco, whom I appreciate for their support and teamwork spirit, and according to the traditions of collective work, so that we can all be at the level of Moroccan poetry and the expectations of Moroccan poets.

• How many of its goals has the House of Poetry in Morocco achieved?

•• It may be better to talk about the goals we have not yet reached. Despite the passage of three decades since the establishment of the House of Poetry in Morocco, and its success in achieving major gains for Moroccan poetry and human poetry, when it issued a call on June 29, 1998, to UNESCO to declare an international day for poetry, to which the mentioned organization responded and announced on November 15, 1999, that March 21 would be the International Day of Poetry. Nevertheless, we still aspire to elevate our cultural and poetic performance by strengthening the connections between poetry and other arts and knowledge, and supporting publishing, especially for young people whose demands are not limited to education, health, employment, and social integration only, but extend to open access to cultural and artistic services, and providing them with the opportunity to express their feelings and emotions, localizing Moroccan poetry in school curricula, and enhancing poetic knowledge in the public space, especially in the media.

• To whom do you owe the credit for the continuation of the House of Poetry in its project?

•• To all dreamers of the status of poetry and its ability to change our vision of the self and the world. The House of Poetry, as an independent civil cultural institution, would not have been able to continue its presence without the belief of Moroccan poets in continuing to hold the flame of poetry and feeling responsible for its future in Morocco. They rise daily to write a living memory of Moroccan poetry, believe in its extension, and contribute to its renewal with a forward-looking breath.

• What is the impact of the Arikana Prize on the presence of the House of Poetry?

•• The Arikana International Poetry Prize, we see it within the House of Poetry in Morocco, as more than just a prize. It is, in fact, a moment to appreciate the poetic friendship that connects our cultural country and our poetic Morocco with other poetic geographies. It is the salute through which we express our gratitude to all the poets of the world who are distinguished by their experience in the field of human poetry, especially those who defend the values of difference, freedom, and peace. With it, we greet them, and with it, we share our love for poetry and our dedication to it.

As is known, this prize was launched in 2002. Since that date, it has continued its journey in the world of literary prizes, celebrating the most illuminating poetic achievements in the Arab and global poetic scene. Thus, granting it has been a distinctive mark in the history and path of the poets who have won it, who have honored it, and who have been honored by it.

To clarify further, our choice of this name stems from the fact that the Argan tree is uniquely Moroccan; it only grows in Morocco, specifically in a limited area of its south. It is thus a unique tree that resembles the olive tree from a distance, but when we approach it, it reveals a mysterious universe independent in itself, which is the same delicate mystery that the eyes of poetry expose and its jewels reveal.

The Arikana International Poetry Prize, whose general secretariat is headed by the poet and novelist Hassan Najmi, is a member of the Arab Awards Forum based in Riyadh, the capital of the Kingdom, which was established thanks to a commendable initiative by the Secretary-General of the King Faisal Prize, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Sabeel. Its components include a certificate of appreciation bearing the name of the winning poet along with an excerpt from the jury's report; a trophy that is a copper sculpture from traditional Moroccan craftsmanship representing the Argan tree standing on a marble base; in addition to a cash prize of $12,000. While the amount may seem modest from a financial perspective, the moral impact of the prize remains significant, so it is no surprise that major poets around the world aspire to win it.

Regarding the jury and its mechanism, the House of Poetry proposes annually a jury of up to seven members for a single session. The jury, which consists of well-known cultural, poetic, and media figures recognized for their competence, integrity, and deep knowledge of the global poetic scene and the faithful names to the essence of poetry and those who champion hope and the human future, operates independently of the oversight and authority of the House of Poetry and is not subject to any directives or impositions from the organizing or granting party.

All of this makes me say that the impact this prize has made is of great importance; it has not only contributed to creating dynamism within the Moroccan cultural and poetic fabric but has also fulfilled its promise to express the need for the poetries of the world to engage with each other to affirm the necessity of poetry at a time when it champions just human causes and the aesthetic and visionary requirements of poetry.

• How many have won the prize since its establishment? From which countries?

•• To date, 17 sessions have been held, during which the prize has been awarded to poets such as Bi Dao (China), Mohamed Serghini (Morocco), Mahmoud Darwish (Palestine), Saadi Youssef (Iraq), Tahar Ben Jelloun (Morocco), Marlene Hacker (USA), Antonio Gamoneda (Spain), Yves Bonnefoy (France), Nuno Jodish (Portugal), Volker Braun (Germany), Mohamed Bentalha (Morocco), Mohamedin Khwad (Tuareg), Wadi' Saadeh (Lebanon), Charles Simic (USA), Mohamed Ash'ari (Morocco), Giuseppe Conte (Italy), and Qassem Haddad (Bahrain).

• Why has no Saudi poet won it so far?

•• I will not hide a secret if I say that the name of the great poet Fawziya Abukhla has appeared several times in the nominations for this prize, which I believe will one day be enriched by the name of the author of "Until when will they abduct you on your wedding night?". The absence of any Saudi poet from winning the Arikana Prize does not mean that Saudi poetry lacks a poet deserving to sit under the shady Argan tree and receive its international poetic prize. Our appreciation for this poetry and its faces and symbols from various ages and sensitivities is very great. This is perhaps the reason that led us, at the House of Poetry in Morocco, to celebrate it by dedicating issue 31 of our quarterly magazine "The House" to the current state of Saudi poetry. It was the first issue published after I took on the responsibility of the presidency of the House of Poetry, and this initiative came to express our interest in the artistic, linguistic, and aesthetic transformations that have been achieved in poetry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, thus adding valuable contributions to our Arabic poetry, especially in terms of prose poetry. The issue, which came in over 150 pages, included a collection of studies and testimonies about the current poetic experience in Saudi Arabia, along with numerous examples of texts that presented the recipient with an expanded and clear picture of what is happening in the poetic lands of this Arab brother country that seems geographically distant from Morocco, but is culturally, poetically, and humanly close to it.

In my opinion, this issue represented a poetic and human bridge that the House of Poetry paved for a poetic and cultural embrace befitting the history of friendship that binds the Moroccan and Saudi kingdoms. I also imagine that the mentioned issue allowed for revealing the vitality and dynamism of the poetic scene in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and illuminated the paths of modernization that it traverses, while affirming the constant desire that drives us in Moroccan poetry and culture to listen to poetic experiences in Arab countries and interact with them.

• What about the joining of Arab awards to each other alongside the King Faisal International Prize?

•• The King Faisal Prize launched, in 2018, through its Secretary-General Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Sabeel, a highly significant initiative, when it invited the Arab awards spread across the Arab world to its headquarters in the capital, Riyadh, to establish a forum for Arab awards, which would be a space for consultation among them to enhance a sound Arab cultural environment, establish the identity of Arab culture, and strengthen its presence in international forums.

Today, we can see the fruits of the joining of Arab awards to each other under the umbrella of the forum, undoubtedly one of the most important of which is repositioning the role of these awards within the general cultural context that our region is going through, and raising the intellectual question about their message in promoting knowledge, innovation, and excellence in line with the digital boom and the dominance of artificial intelligence, which has begun to raise troubling questions of an ethical nature related to the ownership rights of what is nominated from creative works by the general awards. In addition, the forum has organized several intellectual sessions and cultural workshops, and for the first time, in collaboration with the Arab Thought Foundation, it created a platform for Arab awards, which was launched on the sidelines of the fifth session of the Arab Awards Forum that was recently held in Dubai, hosted by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Knowledge.

• How did you receive the news of the House of Poetry winning the International Academy of Poetry Prize 2026?

•• With great joy, how could it be otherwise, as it concerns the International Academy of Poetry Prize, which was established on June 23, 2001, under the auspices of UNESCO, following a founding assembly attended by prominent poets from all five continents, including three poets who won the Nobel Prize in Literature: Wole Soyinka (Nigeria), Seamus Heaney (Ireland), and Derek Walcott (Caribbean). This academy has played, since its establishment, with the support of UNESCO, a fundamental role in sustaining the impact of the message of poetry on a wide international scale, which has enabled it to attract the attention of several major institutions that contributed to supporting its activities and programs, such as the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the General Directorate for Promotion and Cultural Cooperation, the Municipality of Verona, the Veneto Region, and the University of Verona, in addition to other institutions.

We considered this gesture from an international institution of global reputation and presence as recognition of the dynamism of the House of Poetry in Morocco over the years of its existence, since its establishment in 1996. It is also an acknowledgment of the prominent role our institution has played, particularly its initiative in 1998, which involved approaching the World Organization for Education, Science and Culture (UNESCO) to call for the establishment of an International Day for Poetry, as well as its ongoing commitment to enhancing the status of poetry and upholding its noble message through the qualitative activities and programs it has accumulated over three decades, which have had a significant impact on valuing the role of poetry as a bridge for cultural and human dialogue.

The House of Poetry in Morocco, while it takes pride in the International Academy of Poetry Prize, considers it a symbolic gesture towards the poetic field in Morocco, and a salute with meaning and value for Moroccan poets of various linguistic and aesthetic sensitivities, and an honoring of Moroccan poetry that has demonstrated its distinction and uniqueness in the Arab, Mediterranean, and global space, affirming that this prize will be an incentive for the House to continue working in service of poetry and its artistic, knowledge-based, and human issues.

According to the message from the President of the International Academy of Poetry, Giovanni Dotoli, the award ceremony will take place in the Italian city of Verona on March 21, 2026, in celebration of the International Day of Poetry. We will, of course, be happy to go there, to the city of love and poetry, and the home of the story of Romeo and Juliet.