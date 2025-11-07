يصعب على صحفيّ القبض على مفردات تليق بقامة رئيس بيت الشعر في المغرب الدكتور مراد القادري، وتعدل في منح أيقونة عطاء ما يستحق من الثناء، إذ هو الشاعر النابض بحسٍّ إنساني لا يملكه كل من ادّعى، ولا كل من انتمى، وهو إداري حكيم في أدائه، بحكم تراكم خبراته، ورجل علاقات من طراز فريد، وكل ذلك يلمسه القارئ للحوار الذي حاول تسليط الضوء، على شخصية، يعتزّ بمعرفتها كل من أسعفه الحظُّ والحُبّ، فإلى نصّ الحوار..

• اضطلاعكم برئاسة بيت الشعر.. هل هو تكليف أم تشريف؟

لا شكّ أنه تكليف. وهو تكليفٌ حصل عام 2017، وتمّ تجديده في 2022، وتلقّيتُه وأنا واعٍ حَجْمَ المسؤوليات التي يتعيّنُ عليّ النهوض بها. وفي طليعتها تعزيز مكانة الشعر المغربي بمُختلف أطيافه، وحساسياته وأعمار مُبدعيه، ما يسمحُ بتقوية مكانته في النّسيج الثقافي المغربي، وربطه بالأفق الإنساني، لأن الهوية الشعرية المغربية المعاصرة تقوم، أساساً، على محاورة الكوني.

وهو تشريفٌ كذلك، ليس لي فحسب، بل للقصيدة العامّيّة التي انخرطتُ في كتابتها منذ ثمانينات القرن الماضي. إذْ لأوّل مرة، يتمّ انتخابُ شاعر عامّيّة على رأس مؤسسة ثقافية. هي تحيّة، إذن، لكافّة الشّعراء الذين اختاروا الإسهام، من موقعٍ لغوي وفنّي وجمالي مُختلف، في إثراء الممارسة الشعرية في المغرب. كما أنها تحيّةٌ للجيل الشّعري الذي أنتمي إليه، والذي يستحقّ، في نظري، أنْ يختبر حظّه، وينالَ فُرصته في الإدارة الثقافية لواحدةٍ من أهمّ المؤسسات الثقافية الوطنية، التي برهنت، على حيويتها وديناميتها ونجاحها في أن تُكسِب الشّعر المغربي أراضي شاسعة من الاهتمام والتّداول داخل المغرب وخارجه.

وعموماً، فتشْريفي بهذه المسؤولية أو تكليفي بها، لا يعني، أبداً، أنني أكثر أهلية أو تجربة من زملائي في الهيئة التنفيذية لبيت الشعر في المغرب، الذين أقدّر دعمَهم واشتغالهم بروح الفريق، ووفق تقاليد العمل الجماعي، كيْ نكونَ جميعاً في مستوى الشعر المغربي وانتظارات الشعراء المغاربة.

• كم أنجز بيت الشعر في المغرب من أهدافه؟

•• قد يكون من الأفضل الحديث عن الأهداف التي لم نبلغها بعد. فعلى الرّغم من انقضاء ثلاثة عقود على وجود بيت الشعر في المغرب، ونجاحِه في تحقيق مكاسب كبرى للشّعرية المغربية وللشعرية الإنسانية، وذلك عندما وجّه بتاريخ 29 يونيو 1998 نداءً إلى اليونسكو لإعلان يوم عالمي للشعر، استجابت له المنظمة المذكورة وأعلنت في 15 نوفمبر 1999 عن 21 مارس يوماً عالمياً للشعر. رغم ذلك، فإننا ما زلنا نتطلّع إلى الارتقاء بأدائنا الثقافي والشعري وذلك بتقوية الصلات بين الشّعر وباقي الفنون والمعارف الأخرى، ودعم النشر خصوصاً لفائدة الشباب الذين لا تنحصر مطالبُهم في التّعليم والصحة والشغل والاندماج الاجتماعي فقط، بل تتجاوزها إلى الولوج المفتوح إلى الخدمات الثقافية والفنية، وإتاحة الفرصة لهم للتعبير عن مشاعرهم وانفعالاتهم، وتوطين الشعر المغربي في المقررات المدرسية، وتعزيز المعرفة الشعرية في الفضاء العام خصوصاً في الإعلام.

• لمن تدين بالفضل في مواصلة بيت الشعر لمشروعه؟

•• لكلّ الحالمين بمكانة الشّعر، وقُدرته على تغيير رؤيتنا للذات وللعالم. فبيت الشعر كمؤسسة ثقافية مدنية مستقلة، لم يكنْ له أنْ يواصل حضوره لولا إيمان الشّعراء المغاربة بمُواصلة القبض على جمرة الشعر، والإحساس بالمسؤولية تجاه مستقبله في المغرب. إنهم ينهضون، يومياً، بكتابة ذاكرة حيّة للشعر المغربي ويؤمنون امتداده ويُسهمون في تجديده، بنَفَس مستقبلي.

• ما أثر جائزة الأركانة في حضور بيت الشعر؟

•• جائزة الأركانة العالمية للشعر، نراها داخل بيت الشعر في المغرب، أكثر من جائزة. بل هي لحظةٌ لتثمين الصّداقة الشّعرية التي تربط بلدَنا الثقافي ومغربنا الشعري بباقي الجغرافيات الشعرية. إنها التحيّة التي نحرصُ بواسطتها على قول «شكراً» لكلّ شعراء المعمورة الذين يتميّزُون بتجربةٍ في الحقل الشّعري الإنساني، خصوصاً المدافعين عن قيم الاختلاف والحُرية والسّلم. بها نُصافحهم، وبها نتقاسمُ وإيّاهم حُبّنا للشعر وسَهرَنا عليه.

وكما هو معلوم، فقد انطلقت هذه الجائزة عام 2002. ومنذ ذلك التاريخ، وهي تواصل سيرها في عالم الجوائز الأدبية مُحتفيةً بالمُنجز الشّعري الأكثر إضاءة في المشهد الشّعري العربي والعالمي. ومن ثمّ كان منحُها علامة مُميّزة في تاريخ ومسارِ الشُعراء الذين فازوا بها، الذين شرفوا بها، وشرُفت بهم.

وللمزيد من التّوضيح، يعود اختيارنا لهذا التسمية، لكون شجرة الأركان مغربية بامتياز، فهي لا تنبتُ إلا في المغرب، وتحديداً في منطقة محصُورة من جنُوبه. وهي بذلك شجرة فريدة تُشْبه من بعيد شجرة الزيتون، لكنّنا عندما نقتربُ منها تُظهر كوناً غامِضا مُسْتقِلاً بذاته، هو ذاتُ الغموض الشفيف الذي تفضحُه عيونُ الشعر وتكشفُ عنه جواهره.

جائزة الأركانة العالمية للشعر، التي يرأس أمانتها العامة الشاعر والروائي حسن نجمي، هي عضو في منتدى الجوائز العربية الذي يوجد مقرّه في مدينة الرياض عاصمة المملكة، والذي تأسّس بفضل مبادرة حميدة لأمين عام جائزة الملك فيصل الدكتور عبدالعزيز السبيل. أما مكوناتها، فشهادةٌ تقديريّة تحمل اسم الشاعر الفائز مع مقتطف من تقرير هيئة التحكيم؛ ودرعٌ هو عبارة عن منحوتة نحاسية من الصناعة التقليدية المغربية تشيرُ إلى شجرة الأركانة مُنتصبة على قاعدة رخامية؛ علاوة على مبلغ مالي قيمته 12,000 دولار أمريكي. والمبلغ إن كان يبدُو متواضعاً من الناحية المادية، فإنّ الأثر المعنوي للجائزة يظل كبيراً، لذلك، لا غرابة أن يتطلع للفوز بها كبار شعراء العالم.

وبخصوص هيئة التحكيم وآليته، فإن بيت الشعر يقترح سنويّاً هيئة للتحكيم من سبعة أعضاء كحدّ أقصى لدورة واحدة. والهيئة، التي تتكوّن من شخصياتٍ ثقافية وشعرية وإعلامية معروفة مشهودٌ لها بالكفاءة والنزاهة والإلمام العمِيق بالمشهد الشّعري العالمي وبالأسْماء الوفيّة لجوهر الشّعر والمنتصرة للأمل وللمستقبل الإنساني، تعمل بصفة مستقلة عن وصاية وسلطة بيت الشعر، ولا تخضعُ لأي توجيهات أو إملاءات من طرف الجهة المنظمة أو المانحة.

كل ذلك، يجعلني أقول لك إنّ الأثر الذي أحدثته هذه الجائزة بالغ الأهمية، فهي لم تسهم في خلق دينامية داخل النسيج الثقافي والشعري المغربي فحسب، بل وأوْفَت وعدَها بالتّعبير عن حاجة شِعريات العالم إلى التّحاور فيما بينها بهدف تأكيد ضرورة الشّعر في اللحظة التي ينتصرُ فيها لقضايا الإنسان العادلة، ولمقتضيات الشّعر الجمالية والرؤيوية.

• كم فاز بالجائزة منذ تأسيسها؟ ومن أيّ البلدان؟

•• إلى اليوم انعقدت 17 دورة، توالى خلالها الفوز بالجائزة الشّعراء بي ضاو (الصين)، محمد السرغيني (المغرب)، محمود درويش (فلسطين)، سعدي يوسف (العراق)، الطاهر بنجلون (المغرب)، مارلين هاكر (الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية)، أنطونيو غامونيدا (إسبانيا)، إيف بونفوا (فرنسا)، نونو جوديش (البرتغال)، فولكر براون (ألمانيا)، محمد بنطلحة (المغرب)، محمدين خوّاد (الطوارق)، وديع سعادة (لبنان)، تشارلز سيميك (الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية)، محمد الأشعري (المغرب)، جوزيبي كونتي (إيطاليا)، قاسم حداد (البحرين).

• لماذا لم يفز بها شاعر سعودي إلى الآن؟

•• لن أخفي سرّاً إذا قلت إنّ اسم الشاعرة الكبيرة فوزية أبوخالد ورد كذا مرة في ترشيحات هذه الجائزة، التي أظن أنّ سجلها سيغتني، يوماً، باسم صاحبة «إلى متى يختطفونك ليلة العرس؟». إنّ عدم حصول أي شاعر سعودي على جائزة الأركانة لا يعني أنّ الشعرية السّعودية تفتقدُ لشاعر يستحقُّ أنْ يتربّع تحت شجرة الأركانة الظليلة، وينالَ جائزتها الشعرية العالمية. فتقديرُنا لهذه الشّعرية ولوجُوهها ورموزها من مُختلف الأعمار والحساسيات كبيرٌ جدّا. وذلك، ربما، هو السّبب الذي دفعنا، في بيت الشعر في المغرب، أنْ نحتفي بها من خلال تخصيص العدد 31 من مجلتنا الفصلية «البيت» لراهن الشعر السعودي. وهو أوّل عددٍ يصدُر عقب تحملّي مسؤولية رئاسة بيت الشعر، وجاءت هذه المبادرة للتعبير عن اهتمامنا بالإبدالات الفنية واللغوية والجمالية التي تحقّقت للشعر في المملكة العربية السعودية، مُنجزاً بذلك إضافات قيّمة لشعرنا العربي، خصوصاً على مستوى قصيدة النثر. العدد الذي جاء في أزيد من 150 صفحة، تضمّن مجموعة من الدراسات والشهادات عن التجربة الشعرية السعودية الراهنة، مع نماذج عديدة من النصوص التي وضعت المتلقي أمام صورة موسّعة وواضحة عما يقع في الأراضي الشعرية في هذا البلد العربي الشقيق الذي يبدو بعيداً جغرافياً عن المغرب، لكنه قريب منه ثقافياً وشعريّاً وإنسانيّاً.

وفي ظنّي أن هذا العدد مثّل قنطرة شعرية وإنسانية عبّدها بيت الشعر من أجل عناق شعري وثقافي يليق بتاريخ الصداقة التي تجمع المملكتين المغربية والسعودية. كما أتصوّرُ أنّ العدد المذكور سمح بكشف حيوية ودينامية المشهد الشعري بالمملكة العربية السعودية، وأضاء مسارات التحديث التي تخترقه، فيما هو أكّد الرغبة الدائمة التي تحذُونا في المغرب الشّعري والثقافي للإصغاء إلى التجارب الشعرية في البلدان العربية والتفاعل معها.

• ماذا عن انضمام الجوائز العربية لبعضها إلى جوار جائزة الملك فيصل العالمية؟

•• أطلقت جائزة الملك فيصل عام 2018، عبر أمينها العام الدكتور عبدالعزيز السبيل مبادرةً بالغة الأهمية، وذلك عندما دعت، إلى مقرّها بالعاصمة الرياض، الجوائز العربية المنتشرة عبر امتداد العالم العربي من أجل تأسيس منتدى للجوائز العربية، يكون فضاء للتشاور فيما بينها من أجل تعزيز بيئة ثقافية عربية سليمة، وترسيخ هوية الثقافة العربية، وتمتين حضورها في المحافل الدولية.

اليوم، يُمكنُ لنا أنْ نلمس ثِمار انضمام الجوائز العربية إلى بعضها البعض تحت سقف المنتدى، لا شكّ من أهمها إعادة موضعة دور هذه الجوائز ضمن السياق الثقافي العام الذي تمرّ به منطقتنا، وإثارة السؤال الفكري حول رسالتها في تعزيز المعرفة والابتكار والتميّز تماشياً مع الطفرة الرقمية وهيمنة الذكاء الاصطناعي الذي بات يطرح أسئلة مُقلقة ذات طبيعة أخلاقية تتّصلُ بأصُول ملكية ما يتمّ ترشيحه من أعمال إبداعية لدى عامّة الجوائز. هذا فضلاً على أنّ المنتدى نظّم عدداً من الدورات الفكرية والورش الثقافية، وأحدث، لأوّل مرة، بالتعاون مع مؤسسة الفكر العربي منصة للجوائز العربية، تمّ إطلاقها على هامش الدورة الخامسة لمنتدى الجوائز العربية التي تم تنظيمها، منذ أيام بمدينة دبي، في ضيافة مؤسسة محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم للمعرفة.

• كيف تلقيتم خبر فوز بيت الشعر بجائزة الأكاديمية الدولية للشعر 2026؟

•• بفرح كبير، كيف لا، والأمر يتعلق بجائزة الأكاديمية الدولية للشعر، التي تأسّست في 23 يونيو 2001 تحت رعاية اليونسكو، عقب انعقاد جمعية تأسيسية حضرها أبرز شعراء القارات الخمس، بمن في ذلك ثلاثة من الشعراء الحائزين على جائزة نوبل في الأدب، وهم: وولي سوينكا (نيجيريا)، وشيموس هيني (أيرلندا)، وديريك والكوت (جزر الأنتيل). وهي الأكاديمية التي لعبت منذُ تأسيسها، بدعم من اليونيسكو، دوراً أساسياً في استدامة تأثير رسالة الشّعر على نطاقٍ دولي واسع، وهو ما خوّل لها جذْب انتباه عدد من المؤسسات الرئيسية التي ساهمت في دعْم أنشطتها وبرامجها كوزارة الخارجية الإيطالية، والمديرية العامّة للترويج والتّعاون الثقافي، وبلدية فيرونا، ومِنطقة فينيتو، وجامعة فيرونا، فضلاً عن مؤسسات أخرى.

ونحن اعتبرنا هذه الالتفاتة من طرف مؤسسة دولية، ذات صيت وحضور عالمي، اعترافاً بدينامية بيت الشعر في المغرب على مدى سنوات وجوده، أي منذ تأسيسه عام 1996. وإقرارا بالدّور البارز الذي قامت به مؤسستنا خصوصاً مُبادرتها، التي أقدمت عليها عام 1998، المتمثلة في التوجّه إلى المنظمة العالمية للتربية والعلوم والثقافة (اليونيسكو) بدعوة إقرار يوم عالمي للشعر، وكذا لانخراطها المتواصل في تعزيز مكانة الشعر والالتزام برسالته النبيلة من خلال الأنشطة والبرامج النّوعية، التي راكمتها على مدى ثلاثة عقود، والتي كان لها الأثر البالغ في تثمين دور الشعر كجسرٍ للحوار الثقافي والإنساني.

إنّ بيت الشعر في المغرب، وهو يعتزّ بجائزة الأكاديمية الدولية للشعر، ليعتبرها التفاتةً رمزيّة تجاه الحقل الشعري في المغرب، وتحيّة لها معنىً وقيمة للشعراء المغاربة بمُختلف حساسياتهم اللغوية والجمالية، وتكريماً للشعرية المغربية التي أبانت عن تميزّها وفرادتها في الفضاء العربي والمتوسطي والعالمي، مُؤكداً أنّ هذه الجائزة ستكون حافزاً للبيت على مُواصلة العمل خِدمةً للشعر ولقضاياه الفنيّة والمعرفية والإنسانية.

وتبعاً لرسالة رئيس الأكاديمية الدولية للشعر جيوفاني دوتولي، فإنّ مراسيم تسليم الجائزة ستتمّ بمدينة فيرونا الإيطالية في 21 مارس 2026 بمناسبة الاحتفال باليوم العالمي للشّعر. وسنسعدُ، طبعاً، بالذهاب إلى هناك، إلى مدينة الحُبّ والشعر، وموطن قِصة روميو وجولييت.