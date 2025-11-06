في أروقة معرض الشارقة الدولي للكتاب، وتحت شعار «بينك وبين الكتاب»، اجتمع نخبة من خبراء المكتبات والمعلومات ليؤكدوا أن المعرفة ليست ترفاً يمكن الاستغناء عنه، بل هي حجر الأساس الذي تُبنى عليه الأمم، وجسر العبور نحو وعيٍ مستنير وتنميةٍ لا تعرف التراجع.

جاء ذلك خلال جلسة حوارية نظمتها جمعية الإمارات للمكتبات والمعلومات بعنوان «المعرفة قوة: نحو مجتمع معلوماتي متكامل»، شاركت فيها الدكتورة فاطمة علي المعمري، مدير إدارة التراث الثقافي المكلف في وزارة الثقافة، إلى جانب الباحث فهد علي المعمري، رئيس مجلس إدارة الجمعية، وأدارها الدكتور عماد جاب الله.
تحدثت الدكتورة فاطمة المعمري عن المعرفة باعتبارها قيمة وطنية ومجتمعية، مشيرة إلى أن وزارة الثقافة جعلت منها محوراً في كل مبادراتها وبرامجها، لأنها تشكل الوعي الجمعي وتعزز الهوية الثقافية للمجتمع. وأوضحت أن الوزارة تسعى لترسيخ مفهوم المجتمع المعرفي عبر دعم المكتبات العامة ومكتبات الأطفال والمراكز الإبداعية، وتنظيم الشهر الوطني للقراءة، إلى جانب منح الإبداع وبرامج توثيق التراث الإماراتي والمشاركات الدولية في ملفات «اليونسكو».
وتطرقت إلى التحديات التي تواجه المجتمعات المعاصرة في زمن الانفتاح الرقمي، مؤكدة أن وفرة المعلومات لا تعني بالضرورة جودة المعرفة، إذ تزداد اليوم مخاطر التضليل والمعلومات المغلوطة، ما يستدعي توعية الأجيال الجديدة بالتمييز بين الحقيقة والزيف، خاصة في ما يتصل بالهوية الوطنية والثقافة المحلية.
من جانبه، تناول فهد علي المعمري البعد الإنساني والمعنوي للمعرفة، مستشهداً بأن أول أمرٍ في القرآن الكريم كان «اقرأ»، بما يعكس مكانتها في بناء الإنسان. وقال إن التعليم الإلزامي في دولة الإمارات منذ قيام الاتحاد كان خطوة تأسيسية لمجتمع معرفي يواكب العصر، مؤكداً أن المكتبات هي القلب النابض لهذا المشروع، وأن أمناءها ليسوا موظفين عاديين بل رسل معرفة يحملون مسؤولية تمكين الأفراد من الوصول إلى مصادر العلم والثقافة.
وأشار إلى أن جمعية الإمارات للمكتبات والمعلومات نظمت خلال العام الجاري أكثر من 600 ورشة متخصصة بمشاركة واسعة من الخبراء والمؤسسات، بهدف تعزيز الوعي المعلوماتي وترسيخ ثقافة القراءة المستدامة.
وفي سياق هذا الزخم المعرفي، يواصل معرض الشارقة الدولي للكتاب تأكيد مكانته العالمية بمشاركة أكثر من 2,350 دار نشر من 118 دولة، واستضافة 250 مفكراً ومبدعاً يقدمون أكثر من 1,200 فعالية ثقافية وفنية، ليظل المعرض منصة تحتفي بالكتاب وتمنح المعرفة نبضاً لا يخبو.