In the halls of the Sharjah International Book Fair, under the slogan "Between You and the Book," a select group of library and information experts gathered to affirm that knowledge is not a luxury that can be dispensed with, but rather the cornerstone upon which nations are built, and the bridge to enlightened awareness and development that knows no retreat.

This took place during a panel discussion organized by the Emirates Association for Libraries and Information titled "Knowledge is Power: Towards an Integrated Information Society," featuring Dr. Fatima Ali Al-Maamari, Acting Director of the Cultural Heritage Department at the Ministry of Culture, alongside researcher Fahd Ali Al-Maamari, Chairman of the Association, and moderated by Dr. Imad Jaballah.

Dr. Fatima Al-Maamari spoke about knowledge as a national and societal value, indicating that the Ministry of Culture has made it a focal point in all its initiatives and programs, as it shapes collective awareness and enhances the cultural identity of society. She explained that the ministry seeks to establish the concept of a knowledge society by supporting public libraries, children's libraries, and creative centers, organizing the National Reading Month, in addition to granting creativity and programs for documenting Emirati heritage and international participation in UNESCO files.

She addressed the challenges facing contemporary societies in the era of digital openness, emphasizing that the abundance of information does not necessarily mean the quality of knowledge, as the risks of misinformation and misleading information are increasing today, which necessitates educating new generations to distinguish between truth and falsehood, especially concerning national identity and local culture.

For his part, Fahd Ali Al-Maamari discussed the human and moral dimension of knowledge, citing that the first command in the Holy Quran was "Read," reflecting its status in building the individual. He stated that mandatory education in the UAE since the establishment of the union was a foundational step for a knowledge society that keeps pace with the times, affirming that libraries are the beating heart of this project, and their librarians are not ordinary employees but messengers of knowledge who bear the responsibility of enabling individuals to access sources of science and culture.

He noted that the Emirates Association for Libraries and Information organized over 600 specialized workshops this year with wide participation from experts and institutions, aimed at enhancing information awareness and establishing a sustainable reading culture.

In the context of this knowledge momentum, the Sharjah International Book Fair continues to affirm its global position with the participation of more than 2,350 publishing houses from 118 countries, hosting 250 thinkers and creators who present more than 1,200 cultural and artistic events, making the fair a platform that celebrates the book and gives knowledge a pulse that never fades.