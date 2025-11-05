نيابة عن وزير الإعلام، أعلن مساعد وزير الإعلام الدكتور عبدالله بن أحمد المغلوث، اليوم، عن توجه الوزارة لإطلاق المنصة الرقمية للتواصل الدولي، التي طورتها وزارة الإعلام بالاشتراك مع هيئة الحكومة الرقمية؛ بهدف تأسيس بوابة رقمية شاملة تُعنى بتعزيز التواصل الدولي.
وجاء الإعلان عن المنصة خلال مشاركة الوزارة في أعمال النسخة الرابعة من ملتقى الحكومة الرقمية، المنعقد خلال الفترة من 5 إلى 6 نوفمبر الجاري في مدينة الرياض، تحت شعار «مستقبلنا الآن».
وتمثّل المنصة خطوة نوعية نحو بناء منظومة رقمية متكاملة تُسهم في تدفق المعلومات الموثوقة، ودعم صنّاع القرار، وتعزيز التكامل بين الجهات الحكومية ذات الصلة، إلى جانب توحيد الجهود التواصلية الدولية، ورفع كفاءة البيانات وجودتها، تعزيزاً للتواصل مع وسائل الإعلام الدولية، وترسيخاً لحضور المملكة على الصعيد الدولي، بما يحقق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.
وتأتي المنصة الجديدة امتداداً لجهود منظومة الإعلام في دعم التحوّل الرقمي الوطني.
On behalf of the Minister of Media, Assistant Minister of Media Dr. Abdullah bin Ahmed Al-Maghlouth announced today the ministry's intention to launch the digital platform for international communication, developed by the Ministry of Media in collaboration with the Digital Government Authority; with the aim of establishing a comprehensive digital gateway dedicated to enhancing international communication.
The announcement of the platform came during the ministry's participation in the fourth edition of the Digital Government Forum, held from November 5 to 6 in Riyadh, under the slogan "Our Future Now".
The platform represents a qualitative step towards building an integrated digital system that contributes to the flow of reliable information, supports decision-makers, enhances integration among relevant government entities, as well as unifying international communication efforts, and improving the efficiency and quality of data, thereby enhancing communication with international media and solidifying the Kingdom's presence on the international stage, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.
The new platform is an extension of the media system's efforts to support national digital transformation.