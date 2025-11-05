نيابة عن وزير الإعلام، أعلن مساعد وزير الإعلام الدكتور عبدالله بن أحمد المغلوث، اليوم، عن توجه الوزارة لإطلاق المنصة الرقمية للتواصل الدولي، التي طورتها وزارة الإعلام بالاشتراك مع هيئة الحكومة الرقمية؛ بهدف تأسيس بوابة رقمية شاملة تُعنى بتعزيز التواصل الدولي.

وجاء الإعلان عن المنصة خلال مشاركة الوزارة في أعمال النسخة الرابعة من ملتقى الحكومة الرقمية، المنعقد خلال الفترة من 5 إلى 6 نوفمبر الجاري في مدينة الرياض، تحت شعار «مستقبلنا الآن».

وتمثّل المنصة خطوة نوعية نحو بناء منظومة رقمية متكاملة تُسهم في تدفق المعلومات الموثوقة، ودعم صنّاع القرار، وتعزيز التكامل بين الجهات الحكومية ذات الصلة، إلى جانب توحيد الجهود التواصلية الدولية، ورفع كفاءة البيانات وجودتها، تعزيزاً للتواصل مع وسائل الإعلام الدولية، وترسيخاً لحضور المملكة على الصعيد الدولي، بما يحقق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.

وتأتي المنصة الجديدة امتداداً لجهود منظومة الإعلام في دعم التحوّل الرقمي الوطني.