كشف الفنان فايز المالكي حجم ثروته المالية للعام الحالي، بعدما تلقى هدية أسد من أحد المتابعين في بث مباشر على «تيك توك».
كفالة يتيم
ووثق مقطع فيديو رد فعل المالكي بعدما حصل على الهدية، وقال: «أقولك اكفل يتيم ترسل لي أسد؟ ما أحتاجه الله مغنيني ما أحتاج لا أسد ولا شيء».
مليار و400 مليون
وأضاف: «اللهم لك الحمد أنا السنة هذه جامع مليار و400 مليون».
The artist Faiz Al-Maliki revealed the size of his financial wealth for the current year after receiving a lion as a gift from one of his followers during a live broadcast on "TikTok."
Orphan Sponsorship
He documented his reaction in a video after receiving the gift, saying: "I tell you to sponsor an orphan and you send me a lion? I don't need it, God has made me self-sufficient, I don't need a lion or anything."
1.4 Billion
He added: "O Allah, all praise is due to You, this year I have collected 1.4 billion."