كشف الفنان فايز المالكي حجم ثروته المالية للعام الحالي، بعدما تلقى هدية أسد من أحد المتابعين في بث مباشر على «تيك توك».

كفالة يتيم

ووثق مقطع فيديو رد فعل المالكي بعدما حصل على الهدية، وقال: «أقولك اكفل يتيم ترسل لي أسد؟ ما أحتاجه الله مغنيني ما أحتاج لا أسد ولا شيء».

مليار و400 مليون

وأضاف: «اللهم لك الحمد أنا السنة هذه جامع مليار و400 مليون».