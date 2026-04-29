The artist Faiz Al-Maliki revealed the size of his financial wealth for the current year after receiving a lion as a gift from one of his followers during a live broadcast on "TikTok."

Orphan Sponsorship

He documented his reaction in a video after receiving the gift, saying: "I tell you to sponsor an orphan and you send me a lion? I don't need it, God has made me self-sufficient, I don't need a lion or anything."

1.4 Billion

He added: "O Allah, all praise is due to You, this year I have collected 1.4 billion."