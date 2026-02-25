ردّ المخرج السوري صفوان نعمو على الجدل الواسع الذي أثاره مسلسل القيصر.. لا مكان لا زمان، والذي يتناول معاناة المعتقلين في السجون السورية خلال فترة حكم بشار الأسد، مؤكداً أن ما عُرض على الشاشة لا يمثل سوى 1% من القصة الحقيقية.

رسائل إجرامية

وأشار إلى تعرضه لتهديدات متكررة بسبب العمل، وصلته عبر الهاتف والرسائل واتصالات خارجية، قائلاً إن مستوى التهديدات تجاوز حدود الرسالة الدرامية ليصل إلى رسائل إجرامية، على حد وصفه، لافتاً إلى أن فريق العمل التقى بعدد كبير من عائلات معتقلين سابقين وشهود عيان على ما جرى داخل السجون، موضحاً أن القصص التي تم الاستماع إليها كانت قاسية للغاية، لكن تمت معالجتها درامياً بما يخدم البناء الفني للمسلسل، مضيفاً أن ما يشاهده الجمهور حالياً هو جزء بسيط جداً من الحقيقة الكاملة.

مسرح جريمة

ويواجه المسلسل انتقادات عديدة كونه يفتح جروحاً لم تلتئم بعد لدى عائلات الضحايا، بينما رأى البعض أن تصوير المعتقلات جاء بهدف جذب المشاهدات. وردّ نعمو على ذلك مؤكداً أن العمل لم يتم تصويره في أي موقع حقيقي أو سجن أو فرع أمني، بل صُوّر بالكامل داخل استديوهات وديكورات صُممت خصيصاً لمحاكاة أجواء السجون والمخافر والأقسام، مشدداً على أن هذه الأماكن مسرح جريمة ولا يمكن التصوير فيها لا حالياً ولا مستقبلاً.

وامتد الجدل أيضاً إلى اختيار الممثلين، إذ اعتبر بعض المتابعين أن عدداً من نجوم المسلسل كانوا موالين للنظام السابق. وأوضح نعمو أنه تواصل منذ بداية المشروع مع مجموعة من أبرز نجوم الدراما السورية الذين عُرفوا بمواقف معارضة للنظام، من بينهم فارس الحلو وسامر المصري ومكسيم خليل ومازن الناطور، لكن انشغالهم بأعمال أخرى حال دون مشاركتهم.

وأضاف أن عدداً من الفنانين تجاوبوا مع العمل وشاركوا فيه، منهم عبدالحكيم قطيفان ونوار بلبل وماهر مزوق وسامر كحلاوي، إضافة إلى مجموعة أخرى من الممثلين.

«عكاظ» وحوار قيصر

ونجحت «عكاظ» في أن تكون أول وسيلة إعلامية تجري حواراً مع «قيصر» وشريكه «سامي» اللذين فضحا ما يجري في معتقلات وسجون نظام بشار الأسد من قتل وتعذيب وإعدامات ما حولها إلى مسالخ بشرية.

كما انفردت «عكاظ» بالكشف عن شخصية «قيصر» الحقيقية المساعد أول «فريد ندى المذهان»، من مدينة الشيخ مسكين في ريف درعا بسورية، وهي المرة الأولى التي يتم الكشف عن اسمه.

وحافظت «عكاظ» على سر اسمه طوال 4 سنوات، إذ اشترط أن لا يذكر الاسم في الحوار الذي أجري معه ونشر في 17 مايو 2020، واليوم بعد سقوط الأسد ونظامه تكشف «عكاظ» للمتابعين قصة هذا الاسم. قيصر الذي ينتمي إلى مدينة درعا شرارة الثورة السورية، قرر أن يخرج للإعلام ليقول سرديته التاريخية ويكشف للمرة الأولى تفاصيل الانشقاق؛ ولمن لا يعرف قيصر أو فريد فهو الشخص الوحيد الذي كان يمتلك كل الأدلة على جرائم الأسد، وقاد إلى محاصرته وضرب قوته الاقتصادية. وكلمة «قيصر» أطلقت على القانون الذي أقره الكونغرس الأمريكي، ودخل حيز التنفيذ في 17 يونيو 2020، ويفرض عقوبات على النظام السوري.