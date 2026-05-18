The new book "Epidemics and the Struggle for Influence in Jeddah" by Dr. Muhammad Anwar Muslim Nawalati, the writer and historian Dr. Muhammad Anwar Muslim Nawalati, traces the history of epidemics in Jeddah and their impact on the struggles for political, social, and economic influence in the city throughout the ages. It is described as an exceptional research work that opens the doors of history to significant milestones that have not been presented with such depth before.

This comes after his previous successful books such as: Jeddah and the Genius of Place, Jeddah and Our Mother Eve, Jeddah and the Others.

The book is highly praised in Saudi cultural circles for its solid style and meticulous research.

Specialization is a very important characteristic of those who stand out in their fields. The distinguished historian has firmly established his name as one of the respected references for the history of the city of Jeddah with his rigorous scientific style and high professional methodology.

The book accurately and intriguingly describes how the city of Jeddah was caught between the hammer of epidemics coming from outside and the anvil of international conflicts that made health reports and quarantine measures tools of pressure and bargaining methods. The author does not forget to address the roles of civil society in mutual aid in facing crises. The diseases and epidemics that have ravaged the city of Jeddah throughout history were not merely health events that passed unnoticed; rather, they were at the heart of the great global industrial revolution, the rise of steam navigation, and the increasing powers of Western colonialism, serving as strategic tools for tightening control, expanding influence, and effectively and decisively exercising authority.

The author presents, in an engaging and captivating style, a deep analytical reading of one of the most important and complex periods in the history of the city of Jeddah, specifically during the 19th century and the early 20th century, to explain to the reader how various health events became focal points for geopolitical tensions of utmost importance, seriousness, and significance.

The author demonstrates, through meticulous examination of rare documents, records, and sources, how the major colonial powers, led by Britain, were striving to exploit the idea of "health risk" to pilgrims as a pretext for intervention and the implementation of quarantine systems, attempting to internationalize the pilgrimage ritual under the guise of protecting global health, during the time of the Ottoman Empire's decline and the erosion of its influence. The writer astonishingly and convincingly shows that the history of diseases and epidemics in Jeddah was never far from the tensions, disputes, and conflicts of the warring international parties, and that this only changed after the Saudi era, which established very strong and solid foundations for effective, safe, and stable health systems and the protection of the two holy mosques from any external interventions. The book is enjoyable, beautiful, and an important qualitative addition to the Arabic library.