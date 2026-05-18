تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
الكتاب الجديد «الأوبئة وصراع النفوذ في جدة» للدكتور محمد أنور مسلم نويلاتي، للكاتب والمؤرخ الدكتور محمد أنور مسلم نويلاتي، يتتبع تاريخ الأوبئة في جدة وتأثيرها على صراعات النفوذ السياسي والاجتماعي والاقتصادي في المدينة عبر العصور. يُوصف بأنه عمل بحثي استثنائي يفتح أبواب التاريخ على محطات مهمة لم تُطرح بهذا العمق من قبل.
يأتي بعد كتبه السابقة الناجحة مثل: جدة وعبقرية المكان، جدة وأمنا حواء، جدة والآخرون.
الكتاب يُثنى عليه كثيراً في الأوساط الثقافية السعودية؛ لأسلوبه الرصين والبحث الدقيق.
التخصص هو سمة مهمة جدّاً من سمات المميّزين في مجالاتهم. والمؤرخ المميّز سجل اسمه بقوة كأحد المراجع المحترمة لتاريخ مدينة جدة بأسلوبه العلمي الرصين ومنهجيته المهنية الراقية.
يصف الكتاب بشكل دقيق ومثير كيف كانت مدينة جدة بين مطرقة الأوبئة القادمة من خارجها وسندان الصراعات الدولية التي جعلت التقارير الصحية ومحاجر العزل وسائل ضغط وأساليب مساومة. ولا ينسى المؤلف التطرق إلى أدوار المجتمع المدني التكافلية في مواجهة الأزمات. لم تكن الأمراض والأوبئة التي عصفت بمدينة جدة عبر التاريخ مجرد أحداث صحية تمر مرور الكرام، بل كانت في وسط الثورة الصناعية العالمية الكبرى وبروز الملاحة البخارية وزيادة قوى الاستعمار الغربي، أدوات استراتيجية لإحكام السيطرة وتوسيع رقعة النفوذ وبسط السلطات بشكل فعّال ونافذ.
يقدّم المؤلف بأسلوب جذاب وشيق قراءة تحليلية عميقة لواحدة من أهم وأعقد الحقب في تاريخ مدينة جدة وتحديداً في فترة القرن التاسع عشر ومطلع القرن العشرين ليشرح للقارئ كيف أصبحت أحداث صحية مختلفة لتكون بؤراً لتجاذبات جيوسياسية في منتهى الأهمية والجدية والدلالة.
ويبيّن المؤلف، عبر تفحيص دقيق في وثائق ومستندات ومصادر نادرة جدّاً، كيف كانت الدول الاستعمارية الكبرى، وفي مقدمتها بريطانيا، تحاول جاهدة توظيف فكرة «الخطر الصحي» على الحجيج كذريعة للتدخل وتطبيق أنظمة الحجر ومحاولة تدويل شعيرة الحج بحجة حماية صحة العالم، وذلك وقت ضعف الدولة العثمانية وتآكل نفوذها. ويبيّن الكاتب بشكل مدهش ومقنع أن تاريخ الأمراض والأوبئة في جدة لم يكن بعيداً أبداً عن تجاذبات وخلافات وصراعات وحروب الأطراف الدولية المتنازعة ولم يتغيّر ذلك إلا بعد العهد السعودي الذي وضع قواعد قوية جدّاً وراسخة للغاية لأنظمة صحية فعّالة وآمنة ونافذة ومستقرة وحماية الحرمين الشريفين من أي تدخلات خارجية. الكتاب ممتع وجميل وإضافة نوعية مهمة للمكتبة العربية.
The new book "Epidemics and the Struggle for Influence in Jeddah" by Dr. Muhammad Anwar Muslim Nawalati, the writer and historian Dr. Muhammad Anwar Muslim Nawalati, traces the history of epidemics in Jeddah and their impact on the struggles for political, social, and economic influence in the city throughout the ages. It is described as an exceptional research work that opens the doors of history to significant milestones that have not been presented with such depth before.
This comes after his previous successful books such as: Jeddah and the Genius of Place, Jeddah and Our Mother Eve, Jeddah and the Others.
The book is highly praised in Saudi cultural circles for its solid style and meticulous research.
Specialization is a very important characteristic of those who stand out in their fields. The distinguished historian has firmly established his name as one of the respected references for the history of the city of Jeddah with his rigorous scientific style and high professional methodology.
The book accurately and intriguingly describes how the city of Jeddah was caught between the hammer of epidemics coming from outside and the anvil of international conflicts that made health reports and quarantine measures tools of pressure and bargaining methods. The author does not forget to address the roles of civil society in mutual aid in facing crises. The diseases and epidemics that have ravaged the city of Jeddah throughout history were not merely health events that passed unnoticed; rather, they were at the heart of the great global industrial revolution, the rise of steam navigation, and the increasing powers of Western colonialism, serving as strategic tools for tightening control, expanding influence, and effectively and decisively exercising authority.
The author presents, in an engaging and captivating style, a deep analytical reading of one of the most important and complex periods in the history of the city of Jeddah, specifically during the 19th century and the early 20th century, to explain to the reader how various health events became focal points for geopolitical tensions of utmost importance, seriousness, and significance.
The author demonstrates, through meticulous examination of rare documents, records, and sources, how the major colonial powers, led by Britain, were striving to exploit the idea of "health risk" to pilgrims as a pretext for intervention and the implementation of quarantine systems, attempting to internationalize the pilgrimage ritual under the guise of protecting global health, during the time of the Ottoman Empire's decline and the erosion of its influence. The writer astonishingly and convincingly shows that the history of diseases and epidemics in Jeddah was never far from the tensions, disputes, and conflicts of the warring international parties, and that this only changed after the Saudi era, which established very strong and solid foundations for effective, safe, and stable health systems and the protection of the two holy mosques from any external interventions. The book is enjoyable, beautiful, and an important qualitative addition to the Arabic library.