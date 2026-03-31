In a real test, the decision of the Al-Ittihad Club management to appoint Mohammed Noor and Hamad Al-Montashari as consultants can only be interpreted as a clear announcement of the failure of the previous administrative phase, and a clear acknowledgment of the inability to manage the first team.

-What happened is simply a white flag being raised, after a series of unsuccessful decisions that did not create a stable team and did not achieve any significant addition at the technical or administrative level. In fact, this decision reveals a clear contradiction, after the management continued to assert its commitment to institutional work and non-interference in football affairs, only to return today and do the exact opposite.

-The issue does not stop with the management alone, but extends to the administrative staff and the sports director, as the overall scene reflects a state of inability to deal with the team, which ultimately led to the reliance on names from outside the administrative system.

-As for Mohammed Noor and Hamad Al-Montashari, they are now facing a real test that allows for no excuses. Their acceptance of this task, despite knowing all the details, means they are fully assuming responsibility. Additionally, their previous criticisms of the management, coach, and some players in the media place them in a position that requires practical proof, not just media statements.

-In short: success will grant them a greater status, while failure will not go unnoticed, but will force them to acknowledge their inability to save the team.

In conclusion, this step remains a form of "calculated risk" by the club's management, which may be credited to them in the event of success, or added to the list of failures if the desired goals are not achieved.

And there will be more to discuss tomorrow, God willing.