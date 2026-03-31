تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
في اختبار حقيقي، قرار إدارة نادي الاتحاد بتعيين محمد نور وحمد المنتشري كمستشارين لا يمكن تفسيره إلا باعتباره إعلاناً صريحاً بفشل المرحلة الإدارية السابقة، واعترافاً واضحاً بعدم القدرة على إدارة الفريق الأول.
-ما حدث هو ببساطة رفع للراية البيضاء، بعد سلسلة من القرارات غير الموفقة التي لم تصنع فريقاً مستقراً، ولم تحقّق أي إضافة تُذكر على المستوى الفني أو الإداري. بل إن هذا القرار يكشف تناقضاً واضحاً، بعد أن ظلت الإدارة تؤكد التزامها بالعمل المؤسسي وعدم التدخل في شؤون كرة القدم، لتعود اليوم وتفعل عكس ذلك تماماً.
-الأمر لا يتوقف عند الإدارة فقط، بل يمتد إلى الجهاز الإداري والمدير الرياضي، حيث يعكس المشهد العام حالة من عدم القدرة على التعامل مع الفريق، وهو ما أدّى في النهاية إلى الاستعانة بأسماء من خارج المنظومة الإدارية.
-أما محمد نور وحمد المنتشري، فهما اليوم أمام اختبار حقيقي لا يقبل الأعذار. فقبولهما بهذه المهمة، رغم علمهما بكافة التفاصيل، يعني تحمّلهما الكامل للمسؤولية. كما أن انتقاداتهما السابقة للإدارة والمدرب وبعض اللاعبين إعلامياً تضعهما في موقف يتطلب إثباتاً عملياً، لا مجرد تصريحات إعلامية.
-باختصار: النجاح سيمنحهما مكانة أكبر، أما الفشل فلن يمر مرور الكرام، بل سيفرض عليهما الاعتراف بعدم القدرة على إنقاذ الفريق.
ختاماً، تبقى هذه الخطوة بمثابة «مخاطرة محسوبة» من إدارة النادي، قد تُسجّل لها في حال نجاحها، أو تُضاف إلى قائمة الإخفاقات في حال عدم تحقيق الأهداف المرجوة.
وللحديث بقية غداً بإذن الله.
In a real test, the decision of the Al-Ittihad Club management to appoint Mohammed Noor and Hamad Al-Montashari as consultants can only be interpreted as a clear announcement of the failure of the previous administrative phase, and a clear acknowledgment of the inability to manage the first team.
-What happened is simply a white flag being raised, after a series of unsuccessful decisions that did not create a stable team and did not achieve any significant addition at the technical or administrative level. In fact, this decision reveals a clear contradiction, after the management continued to assert its commitment to institutional work and non-interference in football affairs, only to return today and do the exact opposite.
-The issue does not stop with the management alone, but extends to the administrative staff and the sports director, as the overall scene reflects a state of inability to deal with the team, which ultimately led to the reliance on names from outside the administrative system.
-As for Mohammed Noor and Hamad Al-Montashari, they are now facing a real test that allows for no excuses. Their acceptance of this task, despite knowing all the details, means they are fully assuming responsibility. Additionally, their previous criticisms of the management, coach, and some players in the media place them in a position that requires practical proof, not just media statements.
-In short: success will grant them a greater status, while failure will not go unnoticed, but will force them to acknowledge their inability to save the team.
In conclusion, this step remains a form of "calculated risk" by the club's management, which may be credited to them in the event of success, or added to the list of failures if the desired goals are not achieved.
And there will be more to discuss tomorrow, God willing.