There are friends whose companionship is an honor, and their company is a safety, and forgetting them is impossible. The most beautiful thing in life is a friend to whom you can talk as you wish, with whom you share joys and sorrows, who feels you and you feel him, to the point that you almost become one soul in two bodies. He is a friend who enriches you more than a hundred friends. Among these is His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed Al-Suwailem, may God have mercy on him, with whom I had a relationship that lasted more than 36 years. During that time, we met weekly, exchanging ideas and beautiful stories. Therefore, my shock at his loss was immense, as if I had lost a part of myself. He was, may God have mercy on him, a loyal friend, pure in tongue and heart, with a kind spirit who loved people, never withholding his generosity from anyone, and tirelessly doing good and serving others, especially the poor, the needy, and the widows. He fulfilled the needs of the needy in silence and without expectation of gratitude. In short, he was a man of good qualities and many admirable traits, with numerous virtues, loyal to his country and its leaders.



As for me, he was the brother my mother did not give birth to. The more we grew older, the more love blossomed in our hearts, and his status in our souls was strengthened. I see myself through him, and even when my soul gets lost, I find it in him. He, in turn, does not ask me to express my love for him, for he understands his very different place in my heart compared to others.



I apologize to the friends who may sense the tone of pain in my words, for the loss is painful, and the silence that envelops my sorrow has weighed heavily on my heart. There is nothing harder for a person than to bury a dear friend who is closer than a brother, and the hardest part is convincing his heart of his death. At that moment, hearts become like a graveyard when they hold the remains of friends; then, desolation inhabits them.



It is true that each of us has his own path in life, and a final station where he disembarks from the noisy train of life when the time comes. This is the way of life, but the pain of separation crushes the soul. Wherever we go, every friend carries a part of the other, especially when the departed is a loyal, beautiful friend with a sweet disposition like the generous departed.



And I am not here to mourn him, but to console myself in him, praying to God Almighty to grant him a spacious place in His gardens, asking the Almighty to honor his resting place, to widen his entrance, and to wash him with water and snow.



Indeed, we belong to God and to Him we shall return.