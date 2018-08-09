Tunis- The conference of officials in charge of human rights at Arab interior ministers, which started in Tunis yesterday (Wednesday), wrapped up today (Thursday), after issuing a number of decisions and recommendations.





The conference, which took place at the headquarters of Arab Interior Ministers Council secretariat general, issued a model of specialized administrations on human rights, and circulated it on Arab interior ministries for their reference.



The conference also issued several recommendations, including the Arab strategy to enhance human rights in security work, a special portal for the departments of human rights, and a specialized magazine.