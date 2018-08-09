Jeddah- The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr. Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, received congratulations from Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Salahuddin Rabbanion on the success of the International Conference of Muslim Scholars on Peace and Stability in Afghanistan held in Makkah in July 2018.





In a letter to Al-Othaimeen, the Afghan Foreign Minister said that the convening of the conference, which was the initiative and endeavors of the OIC, was held amid sensitive circumstances, stressing that the conference was not only a necessity for the people in Afghanistan, but also to conflicts in the Islamic world reflecting unity of the Islamic world.





Rabbanion added that many years of war have cost the people of Afghanistan victims and huge material losses that have been detrimental to progress and prosperity.





He pointed out that such meetings could be a pressuring factor to tempt the opponents of the state to peace talks, stressing that Afghanistan welcomes any initiative that results in securing Lasting peace and stability in the region.