Jeddah- Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir affirmed that Saudi citizens in Canada are receiving great care and attention from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Crown Prince, Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Defense.

The leadership's directives came to follow up the citizens' affairs after the measures taken by the Kingdom towards Canada.





In a statement to Saudi Press Agency, he said «Immediately after receiving the directives, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has established two operations rooms in Ottawa and Riyadh, in coordination and liaison between the competent departments of the Ministry and the Embassy of the Kingdom of Canada».





Minister Adel Al-Jubeir stressed the keenness of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to do everything in its power to take care of the affairs of the Saudis abroad. The Saudi citizen is always the focus of the government of his country wherever he is.





Under the guidance of Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel Bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, two operations rooms were set up, one main one at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Riyadh and another at the Saudi Embassy in Canada, to follow up the affairs of the Saudi citizens who are students and those receiving treatment in Canadian hospitals to follow up developments, after the actions taken towards Canada.





The Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Ottawa invites citizens to communicate with them when needed for any assistance or inquiry through the following means of communication:





Ministry of Foreign Affairs Unified Call Number:

920033334





Operations Room at the Embassy:





0016132766880



0016138908161

Saudi Health Attaché in the United States of America and Canada Dr. Fahd bin Ibrahim Al Tamimi said that the Saudi Health Attaché in the United States and Canada has stopped all treatment programs in Canada and is coordinating for the transfer of all Saudi patients from Canadian hospitals to other hospitals outside Canada according to directives by leadership.





Dr. Fahad Al-Tamimi said in a press statement today that the mission seeks to ensure the safety of Saudi patients who receive treatment in Canada with their companions, and to complete their treatment elsewhere.