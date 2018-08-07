NEOM- The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud chaired the Cabinet's session in NEOM in Tabuk Region on Tuesday afternoon.





The Minister of Media Dr. Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad said in a statement to the Saudi Press Agency that the Cabinet reviewed the efforts of various governmental and private agencies pertaining to serving pilgrims and what they have been providing of services, equipment and facilities for pilgrims to perform Hajj rituals easily and comfortably.





The Cabinet reviewed a number of reports on events and latest developments in the region and the world, renewing the Kingdom's absolute rejection of the negative and surprising position of the Canadian government, which has not been based on any correct information or facts about what it called the civil society activists who have been detained by the competent authority, namely, the Public Prosecution, on charges of committing crimes necessitating their detention in accordance with regular procedures that guaranteed their legal rights and provided them with all guarantees during investigation and trial stages, stressing commitment to international conventions, principles and norms that respect the sovereignty of each state and non-interference in its internal affairs being governed by its constitution, rights and legal regulations and procedures.





The Cabinet commended the efforts of the command of the Coalition to Support the Legitimacy in Yemen in taking all necessary measures in coordination with the international community for continuing the freedom of maritime navigation and international trade through Bab Al-Mandeb Straits and South of the Red Sea in accordance with the international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, affirming that taking necessary security measures to reduce the risks in this region, in coordination with the international community, will ensure continuing supplying the world with energy according to the highest standards of security and precautions, as the security of Bab Al-Mandeb Straits and the South of the Red Sea is a common international interest which the international community must shoulder its responsibilities towards it.

The Minister also stated that the Cabinet expressed the Kingdom's strong condemnation and denunciation of the suicide attacks targeted a mosque and NATO in eastern Afghanistan, reaffirming the Kingdom's solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in its efforts to combat terrorism and its rejection of violence, extremism and terrorism in all its forms and offered its condolences and sympathies to the government and people of the Republic of Afghanistan as well as to the victims' families, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.





The Cabinet also expressed the Kingdom's condolences and sympathies to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Indonesia as well as to the victims of the earthquake which hit the island of Lombok in southern Indonesia, resulting in scores of deaths and injuries in addition to the destruction of a number of buildings.





Dr. Al-Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad said that the Cabinet was briefed on issues on its agenda, some were co-studied by the Shura Council and decided the following:





First:



The Cabinet authorized the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Da'wah and Guidance, or his deputy, to discuss with the Paraguayan side a draft memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Da'wah and Guidance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Center, affiliated to the Ministry of Religions of the Republic of Paraguay so as to organize the work of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Islamic Center in Asuncion, sign it prior to forwarding the outcome to complete the formal procedures.





Second:



The Cabinet authorized the Minister of Housing, or his deputy, to discuss with the Algerian side a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of housing between the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, sign it and forward the final version to complete the formal procedures.