Jeddah- Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince, Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Defensehave sent a cable of condolences to President Joko Widodo, the President of the Republic of Indonesia.





The cable was sent following the earthquake that hit Indonesia and resulted in deaths and injuries.