Manama- Bahrain's Minister of Finance Shaikh Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa said that the Kingdom of Bahrain, along with Saudi Arabia, State of Kuwait, and the United Arab of Emirates (UAE) will announce a program to enhance the stability of the financial situation in the Kingdom of Bahrain.





He praised the historic positions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, State of Kuwait, and UAE, expressing his thanks and appreciation for their support for the Kingdom of Bahrain in all positions which have proved the depth of fraternal ties, constructive cooperation and common destiny.

Saudi Arabia, State of Kuwait, and the United Arab of Emirates (UAE) are in discussions with the authorities in the Kingdom of Bahrain to enhance the stability of the financial situation in Kingdom of Bahrain and to confirm their commitment to consider all options to support the kingdom of Bahrain and to finalize an integrated program that will soon be announced to enable the kingdom of Bahrain to support its economic reforms and fiscal stability.