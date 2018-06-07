Makkah- King Abdullah Medical City in Makkah conducted about 52 heart catheterizations and open-heart operations for Umrah performers between Sha'aban 15 to Ramadan 15, 1439.





This comes within the framework of an ideal environment for patients to provide the best services and medical care for the pilgrims and Umrah performers, provided by the Saudi Government, through an advanced treatment system, medical and technical supervisory workforce and high level of scientific and technical assistance.