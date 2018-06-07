Riyadh- The Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden) has signed a contract with the Bangladeshi Ministry of Agriculture and the Agricultural Development Corporation of the Government of Bangladesh, under which the company will supply DAP fertilizers during 2019/2018.





President and Chief Executive Officer Khalid Bin Salem Al Ruwais said that Ma'aden's phosphate fertilizer products reach more than 20 international markets. Such contracts contribute to enhancing the Kingdom's Vision 2030 by diversifying sources of economic income through the mining sector and increasing exports.





This is in line with Ma'aden's plans to expand phosphate operations. Saudi Arabia's exports to world markets are expected to reach about 6 million tons after the full operation of Ma'aden "Wa'ad Al-Shamal Project in 2019.