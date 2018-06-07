Makkah- Custodian of Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, received here today evening, President Alpha Conde of Guinea and his accompanying delegation, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander, First Deputy Prime Minister of Bahrain Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and his accompanying delegation, and Speaker of the National Assembly of Kuwait Marzouq Bin Ali Al Ghanim.





Everyone had iftar (breakfast) with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.



The meeting was attended by Prince Khalid Al Faisal bin Abdulaziz, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Governor of Makkah Region, Prince Abdulelah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Special Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Prince Khalid Bin Fahad Bin Khalid, Prince Mansour bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, Prince Talal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, Prince Mansour Bin Mtaib bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State, Member of the Council of Ministers Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Prince Dr. Sattam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, Prince Hossam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Al Baha Region, Prince Bandar bin Salman bin Mohammed, Prince Abdulaziz bin Sattam bin Abdulaziz, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al Faisal, Advisor at the Royal Court, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Prince Bandar bin Muqrin bin Abdulaziz, Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region, Prince Sultan bin Fahd bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Interior, Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz, Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Advisor to the Royal Court, Prince Abdulmajeed bin Abdulelah bin Abdulaziz, and Prince Faisal bin Ahmed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.