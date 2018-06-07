Riyadh- Spokesman of Joint Incident Assessment Team Mansour Al-Mansour this evening confirmed the soundness of the procedures followed by the Coalition Forces in the targeting operations and that they are consistent with international humanitarian law and its customary rules.





During a press conference held at King Salman Airbase in Riyadh, Al-Mansour explained that the final findings of JIAT regarding the allegations received from the international governmental and non-governmental organizations were based on the existing evaluation methodology of JIAT and on the standards and principles governing the system of humanitarian International law, the rules of engagement of the coalition forces and the extent of adherence of coalition forces.



He noted that JIAT had requested some recent incidents during the military operations in Yemen, especially the wedding incident in the Bani Qais area in Hajjah province on the basis of statements made by international organizations and what was circulated in public opinion media. Those concerned in JIAT were asked to initiate verification procedures of the occurrence of the incident as directed by the head of JIAT.





Al-Mansour reviewed nine cases, the first of which was the 62nd according to the sequence adopted by JIAT. A Human Rights Watch report in November 2015 by alleged that on 11 April 2015, at about 11:45 am, a plane dropped two bombs near the headquarters of the Ministry of Education in the area of Amran, the first bomb hit a three-story building where three families lived twenty meters from the Ministry of Education compound in the area of Amran, which led to the death of four members of this family and injuring another person. The second bomb also caused a hole near the road near this compound.





He pointed out that based on the procedures followed by JIAT in the subject of verification procedures after JIAT saw all documents related to this incident and the assessment of the evidence, JIAT found that on Saturday at 12:30 pm on 11 April 2015, the Coalition Forces carried out an air mission on the city of Amran on brigade 310 barracks which is about 1360 meters away from the house. In this military mission, guided bombs were used and they all hit their targets.



Al-Mansour reviewed photographs showing the headquarters of the Ministry of Education compound in Amran, where the distance was 1360 meters between the military target targeted by the coalition forces and the location which was claimed to have been bombed, pointing out that the site of the building is closer twenty meters to this compound, and the site of the Ministry of Education compound did not suffer any damage in the report.





He said that by looking at the picture of the house attached to the claim, JIAT found that there were no traces of aerial bombardment. The aerial pictures show that the roof of the house was not damaged by a projectile coming from above and the soundness of the procedures followed by the coalition forces in targeting brigade 310 barracks and that they conform to international humanitarian law and its customary rules.

Regarding case No. 63 in which a claim was filed at Human Rights Watch, accusing the Coalition Forces to have on January 16, 2016 shelled Blue Farm plant which produces medical capsules and tablets, damaging the administration building, including the store and laboratory, but no human injuries, the joint assessment team found that the Coalition air forces have launched an air strike four hour before against a military target north of Sanaa, at 13 kilometres away from the suspected site. According to the team's findings, only one bomb was fired against the target and that the Coalition forces have not attacked that site in question.



As for the case No. 64, Al-Mansur quoted an annual report issued by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights as saying that on 13 September 2017, the Coalition forces have attacked on 17 May 2017 a vehicle carrying civilians in Al-Wazaeya directorate, Taiz province, killing 16 civilians among them two women and four children and injuring ten others.





Verifying the claim, the incidents assessment team found that the Coalition forces have at the same time attacked a military target according to the humanitarian international law and norms and never a civilian target.