Jeddah- Saudi Arabia and UAE have signed 20 bilateral agreements and announced 44 joint projects on Thursday.

The deals came after Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin chaired the first meeting of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council in Jeddah.

During the meeting, the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council’s Organizational Structure was declared with the objective of accelerating joint co-operation on the implementation of targeted projects and programs.

The Council’s vision aims to promote the two countries’ global stature in areas of economy, human development, and political, security and military integration as well as ensuring welfare and happiness for their peoples.

Established under an agreement between the two countries reached in May 2016 under the directives of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed and Saudi King Salman, the council stands as a role model for cooperation between world countries and in the meantime consolidates joint action between GCC states.

At the end of the meeting, both leaders signed the minutes of the council’s maiden meeting.