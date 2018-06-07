Jeddah- Crown Prince of Abu-Dhabi, Deputy commander of the armed forces of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zaid Al Nahyan arrived in Jeddah today (Wednesday).





At King Abdulaziz international airport, he was received by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Crown Prince, Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Defense.





He was also received by Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Consultant at the Royal Court; Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Interior; Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Makkah Region; Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, Minister of Culture; and Saud Al-Gahtani, Consultant at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of the Center for Studies and Media Affairs.





Al Nahyan was accompanied by a powerful delegation.