Riyadh- Minister of Civil Service Sulaiman bin Abdullah Al-Hamdan, received here today at the Ministry's headquarters Mohamed Ben Abdelkader, Morocco's Minister delegate to the Head of Government responsible for the reform of the Administration and the Civil Service, and his accompanying delegation.





The Moroccan officials are currently visiting the Kingdom with the aim of viewing the experience of the Ministry of Civil Service in the field of human resources and its strategic plans and linking it to digital transformation.





The two sides held a meeting in which they discussed the strategy of the Ministry of Civil Service.





During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of civil service.





The visit comes within the framework of activating the memorandum of understanding signed in 2013 between the two countries in the field of civil service.





For his part, the Moroccan minister expressed his happiness with the successful experiences and future plans of the civil service in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince.