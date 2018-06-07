Makkah- The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received today (Wednesday) at Al-Safa Palace in Makkah President Adama Barrow of the Republic of Gambia and the accompanying delegation.





Then, all the attendees had Iftar (Breaking-fast) banquet with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.





The audience was attended by Prince Khalid Al-Faisal bin Abdulaziz, Adviser to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Governor of Makkah Region, Prince Abdul-Ilah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, Adviser to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques; Prince Khalid bin Fahd bin Khalid; Prince Muqrin bin Abdulaziz Al Saud; Prince Turki Al-Faisal bin Abdulaziz; Prince Mansour bin Saud bin Abdulaziz; Prince Talal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz; Prince Dr. Mansour bin Meteb bin Abdulaziz, Minister of the State and Member of the Cabinet; Prince Sattam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz; Prince Dr. Hussam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Baha Region and a number of princes.

The Custodian of the Two Holy held a session of official talks with President Adama Barrow of the Republic of Gambia.

During the session, they reviewed relations and areas of cooperation between the two countries in addition to ways of enhancing and developing them.



The session of talks was attended by Prince Khalid Al-Faisal bin Abdulaziz, Adviser to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Governor of Makkah Region; Prince Dr. Mansour bin Meteb bin Abdulaziz, Minister of the State and Member of the Cabinet; Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Interior; Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, Minister of the State and Member of the Cabinet; Adel bin Ahmad Al-Jubeir, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the President of Gambia's accompanying delegation.