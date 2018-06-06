Khartoum - The team of the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid inspected its humanitarian projects in Sudan, including a iftar (breakfast) projects in a number of states.





The total cost of the project is $ 500,000, benefiting 87500 people, in the states of North Darfur, South Darfur, South Kordofan and the Khartoum state.





These projects come within the framework of the continuous support provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia represented by the Center for the Sudanese people as implementation of the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince.