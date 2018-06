Erigavo - King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed today 4,000 cartons of dates in the city of Erigavo of Sanaag Region, Somaliland targeting 2,000 needy families.





The distribution comes within the framework of humanitarian projects being provided by the Kingdom represented by the Center for all affected and needy countries and peoples including those affected by drought in Sanaag Region.