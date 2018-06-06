Socotra - King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continues to provide emergency food and shelter assistance to the people affected by Cyclone Macono, which caused severe material damage in Socotra, Yemen.





The center distributed shelter and food aid in the areas of Qalansiya, Amadhan and Deshis in Socotra island benefiting 1260 people.





These efforts come within the framework of the continuing support being provided by the Kingdom represented by the Center for the Yemeni people in implementation of the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH Crown Prince to stand with the Yemeni people in their crisis.