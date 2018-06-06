Makkah - The Council of Economic and Development Affairs held a meeting at Al-Safa Palace in Makkah on Tuesday evening.

During the meeting, the Council reviewed a number of economic and development issues, including the annual quarterly report on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's vision 2030 and the progress accomplished within the vison's objectives.

The Council was also briefed on the correction of the labor market and the reduction of the level of unemployment and issued its recommendations in this regard.