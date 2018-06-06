Makkah- The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud chaired the Cabinet's session held at Al-Safa Palace in Makkah on Tuesday evening.





At the outset of the meeting, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques thanked the Almighty Allah for making it possible for all Muslims to reach the last ten nights of the holy month of Ramadan and for performance of Umrah by about seven million worshippers with ease and confidence in a spirit of faith and the Almighty Allah's care in these holy places to which they came from all over the world appealing for the Almighty Allah's pardon and forgiveness. The King asked the Almighty Allah to accept and reward their fasting and prayers.





The King then briefed the Cabinet on the outcomes of his meeting with President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi, President of the Republic of Yemen, and the President of the Presidential Council of the Libyan National Accord Government Fayez Al Sarraj.





He wished good luck for the officials who were appointed on Friday in their new positions and thanked the former ministers and senior officials for their efforts.



The Minister of Media Dr. Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad, said in a statement to the Saudi Press Agency following the session that the Cabinet thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for his orders which showed his keenness on continuing efforts to proceed with development and modernization in various sectors and to continue pushing forward the process of development and construction and continue to work diligently to achieve all that is in the interest of the homeland and the citizens according to the vision of Saudi Arabia 2030, stressing that the King's order to establish a royal commission for the city of Makkah and the holy places, reflects the interest of the Kingdom and its keenness to continue development of the holiest parts of the earth for Muslims since its founding until his reign to offer more great services and establish development projects in Makkah and the holy sites to serve all Muslims who come to it from all the world.

The Cabinet hailed the instructions by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Their Highnesses the governors of administrative regions of the Kingdom to mark their 25th meeting, advising them to fear Allah the Almighty and instructing them to take care of the interests of citizens and expatriates alike through meeting their needs and exerting strenuous efforts to fulfill them in what achieves the country's comprehensive development and serves the interests of both citizens and expatriates.





He said the Cabinet reviewed a number of reports on the developments of issues in the region and the world at large and expressed the denunciation of the Kingdom of the Israeli occupational authorities endorsed plans to build new 2070 settlements in the occupied west bank, a move reflecting the Israeli authorities’ offenses and continuous violations of the Palestinian human rights and its challenge of the international legitimacy relevant resolutions.





The Cabinet expressed denunciation of the Kingdom of two terrorist attacks which took place in the Belgium city of Liege and the Afghani capital of Kabul, extending condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and the governments and peoples of the two countries of Belgium and Afghanistan, wishing the injured a quick recovery, and reiterating the Kingdom's call for the importance of concerted international effort to confront terror and wipe it out.



Dr. Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad, said that the Cabinet was briefed on the agenda of today's meeting, including some co-studied by the Shura Council. The Cabinet decided the following:





First:



The Cabinet authorized the minister of foreign affairs, or his deputy, to discuss with the Burundian side a draft memorandum of understanding on political consultations between the foreign ministry of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the ministry of foreign affairs and international cooperation of the Republic of Burundi, sign it and forward the final version for completing further procedure.

Second:



The Cabinet authorized the minister of media, or his deputy, to discuss with the UAE side a draft memorandum of understanding in the field of media between the ministry of media of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the national council for information of the United Arab Emirates, sign it and forward the final version for completing further procedure.

Third:



The Cabinet authorized the President of the Saudi Commission for Tourism & National Heritage, or his deputy, to discuss with the Cypriot side a draft memorandum of understanding for cooperation in tourism between the Saudi Commission for Tourism & National Heritage of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Cyprus, sign it and then submit the final signed version to complete the formal procedures.





Fourth:



The Cabinet authorized the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Sport Authority, or his deputy, to discuss with the United Arab Emirates side a draft memorandum of understanding between the Government of Saudi Arabia and the Government of the United Arab Emirates in the field of sports, sign it and then submit the final signed version to complete the formal procedures.

Fifth:



The cabinet approved a memorandum of understanding between the General Auditing Bureau of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Audit Bureau of the United Arab Emirates for cooperation in the field of accounting, auditing and professional work.

Sixth:



The Cabinet authorized the President of the General Audit Bureau, or his deputy, to discuss with the Maldivian side a draft memorandum of understanding between the General Auditing Bureau of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Office of the Auditor-General of the Republic of The Maldives for cooperation in the field of accounting, auditing and professional work, sign it and then submit the final signed version to complete the formal procedures.